iQIYI: Endorsement From A Portfolio Manager

Yesterday, I came across Hayden Capital's Q2 2018 quarterly letter addressed to its "partners and friends". In it, it was revealed that the New York-based asset manager had invested in iQIYI (IQ) toward the end of the first quarter. The revelation intrigued me for three reasons.

Firstly, Hayden Capital describes itself as adopting a value investing and concentrated approach which aims to achieve "long-term preservation of capital, while seeking to compound capital at above-average returns over a full market cycle". A position in iQIYI, which has been deemed by some quarters to be highly speculative, seems contradictory to such an investment philosophy.

Secondly, not many portfolio managers are willing to take the time to put their investment rationale on paper and publicly share them, ostensibly out of concerns that would invite critics which would poke holes in their theses, an ego-deflating consequence. Fred Liu, the founder and portfolio manager of Hayden Capital, does not appear to have such qualms. He detailed his reasons for building a position in iQIYI and also provided a link to the presentation he made for a private, invitation-only, event.

Thirdly, Fred has made a number of compelling arguments for iQIYI, on top of providing some valuable data of relevance for my understanding of the China-based entertainment company which has only gone public just months ago. Its stock has garnered great interest among the investing community which is not surprising given its meteoric climb following a tepid debut, before a series of internal and external factors took some air out of the rally. Nevertheless, its stock performance since its IPO is still nothing short of spectacular, with its 87.1 percent gain, compared with Netflix (NFLX), arguably its U.S. counterpart, and Disney (DIS), whose business model is what iQIYI's CEO has said he is steering his company towards.

Compelling Arguments Made

Fred justified his investment in iQIYI with several arguments and information that contributors on Seeking Alpha, including yours truly, have made. This is expected since we are looking at similar sources available publicly. So what exactly was interesting and different from what we have seen? Let me elaborate and provide my commentary.

iQIYI Has Been Producing More Shows With Less Money

There was a graph showing the comparable spending by iQIYI and its key competitor, Tencent Video (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), on content. However, the former is in the clear lead in terms of the number of shows produced. This is attributable to the contrasting strategy adopted. Tencent Video has tended to aggressively bid for non-exclusive licensed contents which have been proven to attract viewers. iQiyi prefers to invest in "long-tail" exclusive shows which could result in higher retention and ROI in the long-run. There doesn't seem to be any change in the strategy this year, with iQIYI planning to produce one-third more new shows than Tencent Video and Youku, another video-streaming company belonging to the Alibaba Group (BABA).

Source: Hayden Capital

The preference for exclusive content ties in with what iQIYI has been guiding, which is that it is more keen on a “vertical” business model similar to Disney, rather than Netflix. Tim Gong, the CEO of iQIYI, is striving to develop an ecosystem of businesses revolving around its own intellectual properties. The CEO had suggested that his company could create games and merchandise based on the characters from the shows, leveraging on the popularity of its original content. For instance, it has been selling golden chain necklaces that featured in one of its popular shows.

Tencent, which derives the lion's share of its revenue from its gaming business, certainly has the capability to develop games from the original content created by its video division. Nevertheless, the motivation to do so is stronger for iQIYI than Tencent Video as the latter is already part of a behemoth with its finger in many pies and can afford not to go down this route for the short-to-mid-term.

Proven Returns From Self-Produced Shows

In its presentation, Hayden Capital estimated that The Rap of China, a hit show produced by iQIYI which garnered 3 billion views in 2017, made a 245 percent return (RMB490 million or USD71.8 million profit) for the company. It cited how just a single 60-second advertisement in The Rap of China season finale was sold for RMB45 million. Nongfu Spring, China's leading beverage/bottled water brand, spent RMB120 million ($18 million based on the then exchange rate) for the entire season. This was considered "affordable" as it could cost up to four times that sum for traditional television programs.

Detractors have raised suspicion over the legitimacy of iQIYI's earning power. Perhaps they are not convinced about the earlier mentioned numbers. However, they should take notice of the finding by Kantar Media CIC. It was reported that queries on Baidu (BIDU), the leading search engine in China by far, about Supreme were up by about 170 percent last summer compared with the same period a year ago. Supreme is the New York clothing brand worn by Wu, the show's star. Interestingly, Supreme was not even the official product placement, meaning that it wasn't intentionally highlighted during the show. Yet, it could achieve such an impressive improvement in brand awareness. This revelation should be a clear endorsement for iQIYI's shows to advertisers and sponsors.

Signs That Maturation Is Happening

Fred talked about the typical playbook for new industries which starts with the "land grab" phase before monetization can occur. The objective for the players is to capture as many users as possible, get them hooked to their respective platforms, and increase the switching cost. Monetization happens only after the market has become saturated with only 2-3 remaining players and the industry turns more rational.

Recently, the top three players, iQIYI, Tencent, and Youku recently signed a joint agreement to limit “unreasonable exorbitant remuneration” for high-profile stars. This is probably unthinkable in the western world, where such a move is considered collusion and frowned upon by the regulators, if not illegal. However, for China, the fact that this is happening is a signal that the maturation stage is nearing.

Investor Takeaway

While some readers have warned about manipulation in the shares of iQIYI and its Chinese peers, I think the key to profiting from the stock is to get in with a safety of margin. Hayden Capital certainly has done that with its average buying price in iQIYI at around $17. Fred has made numerous compelling arguments for iQIYI but cautioned fresh investors to do "deep due diligence".

I agree with many of the points raised and strongly encourage readers to check out his presentation. Note that there have been several key developments since his deck was prepared. For instance, iQIYI has upgraded its Reading app and acquired mobile game publisher Skymoons and Chengdu Skymoons Digital Entertainment. In what is a positive sign of the company prudence in acquisitions, about one-third of the total payment is conditional upon the performance of certain benchmarks over the next two years.

The exact reasons for the weakness in Chinese stocks including China-based companies listed in the U.S. such as iQIYI cannot be clearly pinpointed or proportionately attributed. I have detailed in a recent article titled iQIYI: Decent Results, Multiple Headwinds some possible factors. I have also highlighted what investors need to be cautious about when investing in iQIYI. Nevertheless, the company is a leading player in an industry riding on a secular trend with a market capitalization of $21 billion. Readers should not simply dismiss this as just another small-cap fraud candidate.

What's your take? Are you bearish or bullish? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section. I made some counter-arguments regarding a short-seller report on Momo, a live-streaming company based in China, which might be useful for those keen on Chinese names to begin your own due diligence.

