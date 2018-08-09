U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight

For the month Ending July 30, 2018

Performance Overview

Domestic moat companies, as represented by the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus IndexSM (MWMFTR, or "U.S. Moat Index"), once again posted strong results in July, outperforming the S&P 500 Index (4.11% vs. 3.72%, respectively) and pulled ahead on a year-to-date basis (7.15% vs. 6.47%). International moats outpaced the broad international market for the second straight month, and returned to roughly even on a year-to-date basis relative to the broad international market. The Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus IndexSM (MGEUMFUN, or "International Moat Index") led the MSCI All Country World Index ex-USA modestly in July (2.84% vs. 2.39%, respectively).

U.S. Domestic Moats: Impressive Despite IT Underweight

The U.S. Moat Index posted strong performance again in July, and by the end of the month, its year-to-date results overtook the S&P 500 Index despite being underweight to the information technology sector. The U.S. Moat Index has been overweight healthcare companies for some time now as a result of the valuation dynamics in the sector. That positioning paid off in July, with the top-five performing constituents all coming from the sector. All nine represented GICS sectors contributed strongly to U.S. Moat Index performance except for energy. Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG, -2.59%), the lone constituent for the energy sector, posted negative performance. L Brands Inc. (LB, -14.13%) was the top detractor and worst performer in July. For several months now, L Brands has been a dog in the U.S. Moat Index, and as of July 27, 2018, Morningstar equity analysts have downgraded its Economic Moat Rating. Morningstar cites a lack of conviction in future profitability that can allow them to justify a 20-year wide economic moat rating. According to the U.S. Moat Index methodology, L Brands will be removed from the Index in subsequent index reviews.

International Moats: High-Flyer

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB, 15.31%), which operates 13 airports in Mexico and handles roughly 15% of domestic air travel, according to Morningstar, was the top contributor to International Moat Index returns in July. Morningstar recently increased its fair value estimate from $42 to $45 per share as a result of the strengthening Mexican peso relative to the U.S. dollar. Interestingly, the election of Andrés Manuel López Obrador as president also impacts Morningstar's fair value model because of expectations that he will cancel or delay existing plans to build a new Mexico City airport. This may limit Centro Norte's growth potential. Germany and Australia were the top contributors to index performance in July from a country perspective, and telecom, industrials, and financials were the top contributing sectors. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, -9.82%) was the poorest performer and leading detractor from the International Moat Index returns in July. Its share price decline further widened the company's valuation gap between its current price and fair value of HKD 641.

Monthly Index Returns

1-Year Index Returns

Top/Bottom Index Performers

(%) Month Ending 7/30/18 Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index (MWMFTR)

Top 5 Index Performers

Constituent Total Return Eli Lilly and Co. 15.80 Biogen Inc. 15.20 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 12.63 Allergan PLC 10.42 Pfizer Inc. 10.06 Bottom 5 Index Performers

Constituent Total Return L Brands Inc. -14.13 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. Class A -9.44 McKesson Corp. -5.85 AmerisourceBergen Corp. -4.03 Guidewire Software Inc. -2.91

Constituent Total Return GEA Group AG 15.86 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV 15.31 SoftBank Group Corp. 14.92 Meggitt PLC 14.84 TPG Telecom Ltd. 12.10 Bottom 5 Index Performers

Constituent Total Return Tencent Holdings Ltd. -9.82 Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd. -6.70 Yum China Holdings Inc. -6.19 Smiths Group PLC -5.56 SINA Corp. -4.97

Index Reconstitution

As of 6/15/18

Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index (MWMFTR)



Index Additions



Added Constituent Ticker Campbell Soup Co. CPB General Mills Inc. GIS Comcast Corp. A CMCSA Philip Morris International PM Dominion Energy Inc. D Procter & Gamble PG Hershey Foods Corp. HSY PepsiCo Inc. PEP Colgate-Palmolive Co. CL Franklin Resources Inc. BEN

Index Deletions



Deleted Constituent Ticker Monsanto Co. MON Veeva Systems Inc. A VEEV Stericycle Inc. SRCL VF Corp. VFC Lowe's Cos. Inc. LOW TransDigm Group TDG John Wiley & Sons Inc. A JW.A Emerson Electric Co. EMR Visa Inc. A V NIKE Inc B NKE



Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus Index (MGEUMFUN)

Index Additions



Added Constituent Country Cameco Corporation Canada Credit Suisse Group AG Switzerland Fanuc Corp. Japan UBS Group AG Switzerland LINE Corp. Shs Japan Beijing Capital International Airport China Agricultural Bank of China China SK Telecom South Korea Nabtesco Japan Shire PLC United Kingdom Denso Corporation Japan Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC United Kingdom CI Financial Inc. Canada National Australia Bank Australia HeidelbergCement Germany SCOR SE Act Prov Regpt France Murata Mfg Co. Ltd. 100 Japan Magellan Financial Group Australia GlaxoSmithKline PLC United Kingdom Anta Sports Products China Yum China Holdings Inc. China Platinum Asset Management Ltd. Australia IOOF Holdings Limited Australia TPG Telecom Ltd. Australia Kubota Corporation Japan

Index Deletions



Deleted Constituent Country Nordea Bank AB Common Stock Sweden Contact Energy Limited Common Stock New Zealand Telecom Italia Az. Italy Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Mexico Smiths Group PLC Ordinary Shares United Kingdom Samsonite International S.A. Common Stock Hong Kong Meggitt PLC Shs United Kingdom Telefonica S.A. Common Stock Spain Infosys Ltd. India Crown Resorts Ltd. Australia Mobile TeleSystems PJSC * Russian Federation Danske Bank A/S Shs Denmark Vodafone Group PLC Common Stock United Kingdom Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert Switzerland Swedbank AB Ordinary Shares A Sweden Oversea-Chinese Banking Singapore GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Germany Sanofi France Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ordinary Share Australia SoftBank Group Corp. shs Japan Bayer AG Namen-Akt Germany Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV Com Stk B Mexico China Resources Gas Group Ltd. China Wipro Ltd. India



