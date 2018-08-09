Why We Love Chimera

As much as we love this mREIT it is not immune to the volatility in rates.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has reported earnings and it seems the company continues to be among the best-of-breed in the mREIT sector, but it is not immune to weakness stemming from volatile rates. For several years Chimera has outperformed the mREIT sector as whole, and although it has faced some pressure here and there, it remains a top play in the sector.

With interest rates rising and rate hike fears spooking markets, many mREIT related stocks have declined in recent months. While Chimera stock is also off of its highs, it is our belief that the recent selloff has provided a nice entry point into the well-diversified Chimera once again. Although shares are still at a premium, we think that ongoing pressure in the sector will allow you to acquire shares closer to book value than in months prior. However, you should be aware that as strong as the company is with its dividend coverage, it is not immune to volatility in rates. Let us discuss the name.

Chimera is diversified

We will say plainly that the company just reported another good quarter, but it showed that as much as Chimera is a top dog in the space, it is vulnerable just like any other company in the sector. The Q2 report was mostly in line with our expectations as we did expect pressure, even if overall the situation for the company has improved in the last two years. You see, with the craziness in rates (i.e. volatility) general mREIT sector weakness persists. Most stocks in the sector have been hit recently, and this was justified by performance that has been pressured here in the first half of 2018. In many cases weakness is still being driven by a constant prepayment rate that is simply too high for the companies to effectively make money and is still crushing some companies in the sector. This is in part due to interest rate fears which can drive prepayments, and in part due to the types of holdings each company has in the sector.

There are several reasons we really like Chimera. It is diversified and so this is a reason we are behind it. Chimera's diversified portfolio has led the company to having an industry-leading net interest rate spread and generally stable book value (though not immune from being hit) along with easily covering its dividend. These are more reasons we like the name. Prepayment rates remain high for the sector in general versus years prior, though they have been improving. With the diversification and structure of the company's holdings, the company performed well, though it did face some pressure.

Income discussion

At the end of the day, what we care about is income. In Q2, net income was once again positive, but the pressure of expenses weighed slightly. Net income came in at $109 million and this is up from $105 million last year. That is strong all things considered. All of this translated to $0.58 per share in earnings. That is ok, but we have to dig deeper.

We are more interested in net interest income and core income. Net interest income was up 10% to $306 million from $288 million, and surpassed our expectations of $300 million. But this also doesn't really tell us much about the ability to cover the dividend. Core earnings provide a much better indication of coverage.

The company's core earnings for the quarter were actually down from last year, ever so slightly. In our opinion this shows the company is not impervious to severely volatile rates. Core income came in at $110 million, or $0.59 per share. This was below our our expectations for $0.60. In addition this was down from the core earnings of $0.60 from last year. But did this cover the dividend?

Dividend coverage

Ok, we previously stated that at the end of the day we care about income. But why? Well, we buy mREITs for a solid dividend payment. As such we are always on the lookout for dividend coverage. We were pleased with the income results as these earnings easily covered the quarterly dividend.

Recall Chimera paid a common stock dividend of $0.50 per share for the quarter. The annualized dividend yield on the stock is 10.7% based on the present share price of $18.30. Even with pressure in 2017 overall and in early 2018, the company has consistently outearned the dividend, which means there is a large spillback contingency fund. We believe another special dividend is quite likely in the name.

While other names are falling short or barely scraping by, so we still consider Chimera a best-of-breed name when it comes to coverage, but is it too expensive to buy the stock here?

Valuation

With the premium results put out by the company it was not uncommon for this stock to trade at a major premium-to-book. Some may consider this overvalued, but we have long held that premium names deserve premium pricing. You must time your entry points. When the stock took a hit with the sector here in early 2018, that time came once again, and narrowed the premium-to-book value. Still, we think at current levels, you should really be watching shares as they could soon approach an attractive entry point.

So, what about that all-important book value? Well, this was an area where the company has been hit over the last few years, but saw a rebound in 2017 as a whole into 2018. That said, the book value took a hit thanks to the immense volatility in rates that hit the portfolio in Q2:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see there has been some volatility in the metric, but it has trended higher. This quarter, it fell slightly from $17.12 to $17.01. This is relatively stable, so we are pleased with the result, though it did fall 0.6%. Despite it coming down slightly the real story here is that the stock is still at a nice premium-to-book. Shares are trading above book right now. The stock currently trades at $18.33, which is a $1.32 or a 7.7% premium-to-book. This is impressive for a stock that is in a sector getting hit.

Net interest rate spread

We also want to highlight the net interest rate spread. Chimera is a leader in the sector for its net interest rate spread, the difference between what it pays to acquire assets and what it makes on those holdings. Here in Q2, the spread did retract a touch to 2.5%. While other companies see major volatility here, the fact that the spread has stabilized overall is a sign of strength. While we would like to see the spread rise again to over 3%, that is difficult with the flattening yield curve REITs are battling. That said, the present spread is still among industry leaders for this critical metric. Another reason we love Chimera.

Take home

As we look ahead we have to acknowledge that the company is not immune to volatile rates. Despite the hit to book value and to the net interest rate spread, core income has held up very well. What is more, the company is significantly covering its dividend. We believe a spillback contingency fund is building and that a special dividend or a dividend hike could be in the cards. As such, we love Chimera. It is a shining example of a strong mREIT, even though it is not immune to volatility in rates. This is one of the most stable double-digit yielding names in the business. Even if shares are stagnant for years on average, it only takes a few years to make your entire investment back in dividends. This is a strong buy.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Our 46% annual discount period will end soon. Get our highest conviction rapid-return trade ideas for ~$1 a day. What we do for you: Find beaten-down stocks and profit from their reversals. 2-3 swing trades a week, monthly deep value plays. Guided entry and exits. Open discussions of ideas with other day-traders and DEEP value investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.