Aptose Now In 'Hurry Up And Wait' Mode

Aptose shares look undervalued below $5, but there may not be much in the way of meaningful good news for a while and the shares could drift unpredictably.

APTO-253 dosing should resume within weeks, but data seems unlikely before year-end, while CG-806 progresses towards an IND filing and the start of human testing in 2019.

Drug development takes time, patience, and careful attention to detail, and if you follow biotech investor message threads, you’ll see that’s not exactly a perfect match between industry and its investors. While biotech investors want a steady stream of positive news and updates, the reality is that sometimes there will be dry patches as the companies do their work. Such may well be the case now for Aptose Biosciences (APTO).

These shares have pulled back about 40% from their post-ASCO peak, but without much in the way of real news. Aptose announced the expected lifting of the clinical hold on APTO-253, but since then I believe the shares have weakened on relatively weak prospects for meaningful incremental updates and worries that Aptose would raise substantial new capital. While second quarter results should put the capital-raising question temporarily to rest, investors need to accept that there likely won’t be a lot of news until later this year and into 2019.

Enough Cash For The Time Being

Aptose announced that it ended the second quarter with $18.5 million, an amount they believe is sufficient to get the company through to the second half of 2019.

As I’ve said in prior notes on Aptose, this company will definitely need to raise more capital in the future. I believe it will take somewhere around $200 million to get the company’s two lead drugs through to FDA submission and commercialization (assuming the efficacy and safety support ongoing development). Fortunately, the company doesn’t need that all upfront or all at once. It will probably take around $30 million to fully fund Phase II development of both drugs, but positive Phase I data (which would be a gating achievement for going into Phase II) should support a higher share price and allow the company to raise money on better terms. Likewise with additional progress through the development stage.

So far the company has gotten by primarily with ATM fundraising and a financing arrangement with Aspire Capital. Neither situation is ideal, but then early-stage biotechs are not always flush with non-dilutive financing options, and I think management has handled the process well – particularly given the considerable delay in getting APTO-253 back into the clinic. The company’s new $20 million agreement with Aspire and its ongoing ATM capacity should both be sufficient for the time being, and I would expect a more robust fundraising to support Phase II development if and when good data from the APTO-253 and CG-806 programs are reported.

APTO-253 Ready To Restart

As I had mentioned in a prior update, Aptose wasn’t going to be able to take the FDA’s confirmation that it lifted the clinical hold and just push a “Restart” button. In part because the new formulation of APTO-253 creates a three times greater drug exposure for patients, Aptose has to get revised protocols, patient consents, and IRB approvals from its clinical sites before it can get the Phase I studies going again.

That process is underway now and management expects its first patient dosing in the third quarter. All told, Aptose is looking at 15 sites for a 20-patient dose-escalation study that will see the company start off slowly (one patient at 20mg/m^2, one at 40mg, and then more at 66mg and 100mg). These are meant to be 28-day studies, and management hopes to be in its third cohort by year-end, making it unlikely that there will be much (if any) useful data before year-end.

CG-806 In The Chute

Aptose is also working on getting CG-806, its potent pan-FLT3/BTK inhibitor, into human studies. The company has moved through IND-gating toxicity studies and manufactured GLP-quality amounts for human studies, and should be able to file an IND before year-end. While the Phase I testing for CG-806 won’t involve head-to-head multi-arm studies, it should provide insight into both initial efficacy and side-effects. Toxicity and safety always matter with oncology drugs, but one of the key positive attributes of CG-806 is the possibility that it may offer significant efficacy in AML and B-cell cancers (including C481S mutant variants) with fewer side-effects than ibrutinib (also known as Imbruvica, a drug marketed by AbbVie (ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and that generated close to $1.5 billion in quarterly sales in June of 2018).

The Opportunity

There is significant upside potential in my assumptions for Aptose’s portfolio, but the upgrades have to be earned with good clinical data. In the case of CG-806, for instance, I’m expecting considerably less revenue for this drug than Imbruvica is currently earning – some of that is due to my expectation that there will be a more crowded field of competitors in the 2020’s and 2030’s, but some too is due to an efficacy profile that is really just theoretical at this point. If and when the data materialize, the revenue assumptions will change accordingly (first-line use, for instance, would be a major source of upside).

For now I’m maintaining a $5+ fair value, with APTO-253 valued at about $1/share and CG-806 at a little more than $4/share. I am assigning low odds of approval, APTO-253 is just starting again in Phase I and CG-806 isn’t even in the clinic, and I would again note that there is revenue revision potential if the future data merit it.

The Bottom Line

Aptose may be able to produce some additional preclinical data on APTO-253 and CG-806 before year-end, but I’m not sure how much further pre-clinical data can take the stock. There already seems to be a pretty good base of bullishness about the potential of these compounds, and I don’t think additional pre-clinical work is going to sway opinion. This could be a tough stock to own for a little while, then, as it will be some time before actual clinical data are available, and market reactions to the first new patient in the APTO-253 study, the filing of an CG-806 IND, and the start of Phase I for CG-806 are unpredictable (in a hot market, they could pop the stock, in a cold market, they could easily be ignored or even be interpreted negatively as a prelude to fundraising). All of that said, I continue to believe it’s an interesting, albeit extremely risky, early-stage biotech prospect.

