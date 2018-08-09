Alasdair Macleod and Michael Oliver are this week's guests.

History tells us that an ounce of gold has retained 100% of its purchasing power since the Roman Republic. But what price of gold in US dollars should we expect when the Fed responds to the next financial crisis by creating exponentially more dollars out of thin air than the trillions of fraudulent money it created in response to the past financial crisis?

Alasdair Macleod opines on that topic, as well as why another financial crisis is inevitable. And he will provide some ideas about how you might protect yourself and your loved ones.

Michael Oliver updates us on his latest views on gold and other key markets.

Alasdair Macleod has a background as a stockbroker, banker and economist. He is a Senior Fellow at the Goldmoney Foundation and Head of Research at Goldmoney. His weekly articles written for Goldmoney are posted on his blog here.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, he began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. He began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, Oliver was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, he shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.