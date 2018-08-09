ConocoPhillips Is Positioned To Outperform

The company may generate more than $12Bn of cash flows this year which could cover its CapEx, dividends and buybacks.

ConocoPhillips’s asset base is dominated by high-margin shale oil assets in the US and low-cost conventional oil and gas resources in the international markets.

This has been a great year for ConocoPhillips (COP) and the good times will continue to roll. The Houston, Texas – based oil producer benefits from having a low-cost asset base. The company has posted earnings growth and strong levels of cash flows in the previous quarters and looks well positioned to further grow its earnings and cash flows in the future.

High-quality asset base

ConocoPhillips is the world’s largest independent exploration and production, with more than 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day of production, more than 5 billion barrels of proved oil equivalent reserves, and 15 billion barrels of resource potential. Moreover, unlike a vast majority of independent E&P companies, ConocoPhillips has a global portfolio of high-quality assets.

In the first six months of this year, the company got around 44% of its production from Alaska and the Lower 48 states while nearly all of the remainder came from international markets, mainly its high-margin conventional oil assets and low capital intensity LNG assets in the Asia Pacific & Middle East region and high-margin assets in Europe and North Africa region.

The low-cost international assets have given crucial support ConocoPhillips’s bottom-line during the downturn while its US assets in the Lower-48 states have turned into a key source of cash flows and underpin the company’s future growth.

Overall, ConocoPhillips has a low-cost asset base with less than $35 per barrel of average cost of supplies. The company’s shale oil and gas assets in the US account for more than half (53%) of the company’s resource potential and have an average cost of supplies of less than $35 a barrel while its conventional oil and gas assets with average cost of supplies of less than $30 a barrel represent more than a quarter of the resource potential (27%). Together, these low-cost unconventional and conventional assets have made ConocoPhillips a low-cost operator that can produce a decent profit and free cash flows, even during the oil price downturn.

Cash flow machine

In the first six months of 2017, when the realized price for oil averaged a little less than $50 a barrel, ConocoPhillips posted a small adjusted profit of $1 million and free cash flows, or cash flows in excess of capital expenditure, of $1.56 billion. In the first six months of 2018, oil prices improved significantly and ConocoPhillips’s realizations jumped to $68 a barrel. That pushed the company’s profits to $2.43 billion while its free cash flows rose to $2.2 billion. The growth in free cash flows is particularly impressive considering that it has come despite the fact that capital spending increased by almost 78%.

A closer look at ConocoPhillips’s cash flow statement reveals that it is a cash flow machine. The company was not only able to self-fund its capital expenditure but also dividends and buybacks, which is rare in the energy sector. ConocoPhillips’s total dividend expenditure for the first six months of this year came in at $675 million while it spent $1.15 billion on buybacks. This combined expenditure of $1.82 billion was easily covered by free cash flows, resulting in excess cash of $386 million.

Growth Ahead

ConocoPhillips has clearly been a big beneficiary of the strength in oil prices. Furthermore, its production has also been coming in close to or exceeding the top-end of the guidance, which was evident from the second quarter results. The oil price environment has also strengthened significantly. Consequently, the company’s cash flows from operations have exceeded its expectations.

ConocoPhillips initially thought that it would generate around $7 billion to $10 billion in operating cash flows this year with oil at $50 to $65 a barrel but the current run rate suggests that it could end up generating more than $11 billion. ConocoPhillips is also confident about its ability to do just that and has recently made upward revisions to its guidance. The company expects to produce 1.225 million to 1.255 million boe per day in 2018, which shows an increase of 25,000 boe per day at the mid-point from the initial estimate. With WTI oil at $65 a barrel, ConocoPhillips expects to generate cash flows of $11.5 to $12 billion.

ConocoPhillips has also increased capital spending guidance by $500 million to $6 billion since it wants to further capitalize on high oil prices. The additional investment will be made in the shale oil and gas assets in the Lower 48 states. The expenditure will fuel a 6% increase in adjusted production. Adjusted production on a per share basis will grow by a strong 9%, thanks to the ongoing buybacks

Considering the above-mentioned guidance, we can say with a fair amount of certainty that ConocoPhillips will continue generating strong levels of free cash flows. The guidance implies free cash flows of $5.5 billion (with $11.5B CFO). The actual cash flow numbers could come in even higher if oil prices continue to hover close to or above $70 a barrel.

Currently, WTI is near $70 a barrel, even though key OPEC members and its allies have agreed to increase production by 1 million barrels per day from August. But strong demand, supply disruptions in major oil producers like Venezuela and Libya, and the looming US sanctions on Iran have given support to oil prices. I think if the US is successful in removing a major portion of Iran’s oil exports of 2.3 million bpd from the market, then oil may even climb to $80 a barrel. This will give a boost to ConocoPhillips’s earnings and cash flows.

At $70 to $80 a barrel, ConocoPhillips may generate well over $12 billion of cash flow from operations which will cover its capital expenditure as well as dividends and buybacks.This will be substantially higher than last year when it generated $7.08 billion of cash flows from operations which covered all of capital expenditure, dividends and 40% of buybacks.

Great Financial Health

ConocoPhillips’s management has also done a tremendous job of cutting the company’s debt which has significantly improved its financial health. The company’s debt stood at $26.4 billion at the end of Q1-2017 but it made significant reductions in every quarter and eventually brought the total borrowings down to $14.97 billion at the end of Q2-2018. As a result, the company ended up achieving its $15 billion debt reduction target 18 months ahead of schedule. This has brought the company’s debt-to-capital ratio down to just 32%, which is one of the lowest among mid-to-large cap independent oil producers. Additionally, ConocoPhillips doesn’t have significant (>$1B) near-term debt maturities.

ConocoPhillips also has ample liquidity of more than $10 billion, as per my estimate which consists of $4.1 billion of cash and short-term investments and $6 billion available under the revolving credit facility. As identified earlier, ConocoPhillips is already funding its operations from internally generated cash flows. As a result, it will likely end up preserving this liquidity.

Outperform

COP data by YCharts

ConocoPhillips stock has performed well this year. The stock also comes with a dividend yield of 1.6%, which, as mentioned earlier, is backed by strong levels of cash flows and looks sustainable. The company’s shares are up 33% since January, easily outperforming the broader E&P universe that has posted gains of 14%, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). ConocoPhillips stock, however, is still priced at just 5.76-times EV/EBITDA (2019e.) multiple, which is lower than a number of large-cap E&P stocks, such as Devon Energy (DVN) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). I believe that ConocoPhillips has room to move higher. The company’s shares will likely continue to outperform, driven by debt reduction, production growth, earnings growth, and strong cash flow growth.

