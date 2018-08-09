Ep. 72: Underneath The Explosion In Passive Investing And ETFs

A chat with Michael Mell, Senior Director, Custom Indices at S&P Dow Jones Industries, to discuss the explosion in passive investing.

Recently, Tematica Investing's Chief Investment Officer, Chris Versace, had the opportunity to chat with Michael Mell, Senior Director, Custom Indices at S&P Dow Jones Industries, to discuss the explosion in passive investing that is occurring given consumers adopting exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in their portfolios. Underneath the hood of a passive ETF is an index that it tracks that defines its investment strategy and style. The explosion in passive investing and ETFs have given rise to a plethora of custom indices, hence Chris's conversation with Michael about the ins and outs of passive investing and indexing. Along the way, he explains the role of S&P Dow Jones Custom Indices, including how he and Chris worked together to bring the NJCU New Jersey 50 Index (^NJCUPR) to life.