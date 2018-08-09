Musk Goes All-In With A Privatization Offer, Is He Bluffing?

He claims to have secured funding for the privatization. Is he bluffing?

A tweet from Elon Musk was all it took to boost Tesla's share price yesterday.

The poker game between Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) short sellers has reached its climax. Elon has gone “all-in” with a tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 per share.

The key words are “funding secured.” The 10, Jack and Queen of spades are on the table. The Ace and King are the “secured funding.” Does Musk have those cards or is he bluffing?

Shorts can fold and take their losses, or they can stay in the game and call his bluff.

If Musk does not have his secured funding, he is openly inviting a lawsuit according to this opinion from a legal expert:

If Musk does not in fact have financing for the deal lined up, his tweet could open him and the company to legal trouble and charges of unlawful market manipulation. “Musk has made an objective statement there,” says John Coffee Jr., director of the Center on Corporate Governance at Columbia Law School. “The question is whether that statement is true or false.” Investors who sold shares before Musk’s tweet could have grounds to sue, Coffee says. And their lawyers would then have access during discovery to any documents and communications between Tesla and potential funders. If plaintiffs could prove that Musk had not secured funding at the time of his tweet, he and Tesla could be found responsible of market manipulation. “It’s pretty likely we’ll see litigation,” Coffee says. “Given the [market] cap of Tesla, a lawsuit would be worth something like a billion dollars, and a billion-dollar lawsuit is very attractive to the plaintiffs’ bar.”

Musk has exposed the company to lawsuits from short sellers if his statement about secured funding is not true, and by naming a share price, he has exposed the company to a lawsuit from longs if the price collapses when the privatization fails.

Musk has also exposed himself to allegations of fraud by using the factual statement “funding secured,” according to this opinion from former SEC chairman Harvey Pitt.

How much funding will Tesla need to make this transaction happen?

The proposed $420/share transaction price values Tesla at just over $70 billion. However, existing shareholders are being asked to participate in the privatization by transferring their interest to a special fund created to hold Tesla shares. (This seems to be a ploy to get around the SEC rules that require companies with more than 2,000 shareholders to make disclosures similar to those required for public corporations).

The amount of money required for the privatization therefore depends on the percentage of shareholders who elect to sell their shares.

Over 60% of Tesla shares are held by institutions. Many will be forced to sell because their investment mandate doesn't allow them to hold private companies. Some of the shares are held in index funds, which will be forced to sell when Tesla is no longer part of the index.

Musk and other insiders own about 25%, and can be expected to hold their shares, though Musk may have to sell some of his holdings to pay off loans for which he used the shares as collateral.

Between 3 and 5% is apparently owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

The remaining 10 to 12% is owned by employees and by retail investors. If the privatization goes ahead, any investor who does not accept the $420/share offer will own exactly the same percentage of Tesla that they now own, but the shares will only be trade-able at specific times and at a value to be determined by the company. I would expect some of them to remain as shareholders, and some to sell out.

So, I estimate that Tesla will likely need to raise about $35 to $50 billion to complete the privatization and will probably need another $10 billion to continue its aggressive expansion.

How likely is it that Tesla already has “funding secured?

Tesla Investor Relations has issued the following statement:

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, Elon opened a discussion with the board about taking the company private. This included discussion as to how being private could better serve Tesla’s long-term interests, and also addressed the funding for this to occur. The board has met several times over the last week and is taking the appropriate next steps to evaluate this.

A $35 billion funding would normally involve a syndicate of investment banks and take several weeks to put together but anecdotal evidence from various internet sources suggests that none of the Wall Street banks know anything about it.

Since the Board of Directors appears to have known nothing about it prior to last week, I think it highly unlikely that Musk has secured funding for the transaction.

Conclusion

It seems likely that Musk’s tweet is just wishful thinking on his part. He has put his thoughts into the public domain without any regard for the consequences just as he did with his attacks on the alleged saboteur/whistleblower, his “pedo guy” insult and his attacks on the press.

His irresponsible use of social media has become a serious liability for Tesla. He has exposed both himself and Tesla to legal and regulatory issues, which can only have a detrimental effect on the company going forward.

Now would be a good time to short Tesla, but there are very few “borrow” shares available. I have instead doubled up on my long-term put options.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via long term puts