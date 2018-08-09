With The Company Still In A Cyclical Downturn, AGT Management Gets Opportunistic

AGT management has submitted a C$18 bid for the shares; this offer is not unreasonable, but there may be room to negotiate closer to C$20.

Farmers outside of India have cut back pulse production for 2018 and India itself may be looking at suboptimal weather that reduces harvests and brings supply back into balance sooner.

I believe it is possible for a deal to be both opportunistic and fair, and I think that is what AGT Food and Ingredients (OTCPK:AGXXF) (AGT.TO) shareholders are looking at today in the recently-announced management-led buyout offer of C$18/share. It is definitely possible to argue that this is a low point in the cycle and that investments AGT made in recent years will start paying off more significantly in 2020 and beyond, justifying a buyout price that should start at C$20. At the same time, though, you can look at the company’s poor liquidity/debt situation, its ongoing operational struggles, and the unpredictability of crop and weather cycles and conclude that, while this may not be full value for shareholders, it’s not a bad walk-away price for a company still likely a couple of years away from EBITDA leverage.

Another Weak Set Of Earnings

Although the pressures on AGT do appear to be easing, it’s more the sense of “getting less bad” as opposed to actually getting better. Revenue declined 11% from the year-ago level, and though it was okay relative to expectations, the make-up was more disappointing and lower-margin.

Processing revenue declined 10%, which was more or less on target, as the company saw a recovery in volume from last year (when pressures in India really started appearing), but price was considerably weaker as the market remains heavily oversupplied after strong harvests in India. Handling revenue was down 3%, but quite a bit stronger than expected, and this is very much a mixed blessing as this is far and away the lowest-margin business at AGT, even though it does generate a better return relative to invested assets. Last and not least, the company’s key food and ingredients business saw an unexpectedly large 13% decline in revenue on a high-teens drop in volume.

Margin performance had some positives, though the heavier weighting of the low-margin handling business hurt reported results. Gross margin improved slightly in the processing business (up 10bp), while the food business saw a sharp increase of 240bp, as the company takes advantage of ample low-cost materials and an improving mix. Margin in the handling business declined 100bp, and the company’s overall gross margin rose 30bp due the much stronger margin in the food business.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 10% from the year-ago level, with a slight improvement in margin. This was more or less on target with expectations, though the range was fairly wide (AGT reported a little over C$17.2M versus an average closer to C$17.5 million and a high/low of C$21M and C$15M). All three businesses saw EBITDA decline year over year, though the declines were small in processing and food (down 2%) and food did show more than a point of margin improvement.

Will Rains Lead To A Faster Reset?

Commodity markets are always moving and it typically takes more than a year to correct a significant surplus or shortage. Farmers in the U.S., Australia, and Canada have cut back pulse production in response to inflated stocks, with the Canadian harvest expected to be about 4% smaller. While that is a step in the right direction, it likely wouldn’t be enough to lay the groundwork for a substantially stronger 2019 for AGT.

What could change the math quickly, though, is the weather situation in India. It’s still early in the monsoon season, but apparently rainfall has been below normal overall. Not surprisingly for a country of India’s size, not all regions are affected equally, as some have been getting adequate rains. It is perhaps worth mentioning too that Indian pulse agriculture by and large does not use irrigation, so if this initial shortfall in rain continues or worsens, it could have a more meaningful impact on year-end stocks and the near-term outlook for AGT’s operations.

Particularly within the processing business, this is a business that relies on strong utilization for profitability. Margins improve meaningfully as utilization climbs above 50%, but the business has been struggling as India’s strong recent harvests have emboldened the country to impose export restrictions to protect local farmers. Lower imports into India and lower production in areas like Canada, Turkey, the U.S., and Australia is going to keep hurting the profitability of the processing business, though an improvement next year could be possible if this Indian weather situation continues.

Should Investors Take The Deal?

Shortly before reporting earnings, AGT announced the receipt of a buyout offer from a group led by the current management team (including the CEO). The deal proposes to acquire the remaining shares of AGT at C$18 a piece, or a roughly 37% premium to the share price before the announcement.

This is in every meaningful sense a joint bid. While the management team owns about 17% of the shares, they are being joined in the bid by Point North Capital (which owns 10%) and Fairfax, which owns 20% when including the warrants and preferreds. What’s more, not only is Fairfax supporting the bid, they are standing by to finance management’s portion of the bid (post-deal, the three entities contemplate maintaining their positions).

Having nearly 50% of the shares in on a bid is significant, but the company’s board has appointed an independent group to evaluate the bid and make a recommendation. It is hard for me to say for sure what will come next. The C$18 bid is by no means unreasonable in light of current conditions, but you could argue that management is making an opportunistic bid near the end of the cycle. Look out a couple of years to what AGT could be earning again in a more normal set of circumstances (and “could” is indeed a key word choice), and it’s equally possible to argue that a truly fair bid should be more in the range of C$20 to C$22.

It would be possible to play a nearly endless Fiddler On The Roof-style game of “on the other hand…”. AGT is a debt-laden commodity company with liquidity issues, a volatile business, and no good track record of returns on capital. It is also a cyclical company in a cyclical low and one that has made substantial investments in value-creating businesses, including the food operation, that are still relatively early in their lifecycle and capable of driving substantially better full-cycle results.

The Bottom Line

I’d like to see a willingness on the part of all parties to negotiate and bump the deal price to C$20. With the shares trading above C$18, it seems that the market believes there is at least some chance of a better bid. While a competing bid is possible, companies ranging from Cargill to Glencore to Louis Dreyfus to a host of Japanese trading companies could all be interested parties (there’s that word again…). I’m not saying there is no chance of a competing bid, but I would put the odds relatively low, and I think shareholders’ best bet is that the independent board committee will push back modestly in pursuit of a better price. If you think there’s a 10% or better chance of a C$20 revised bid, it’s probably worth hanging on for more, but I would suggest the upside here is likely fairly limited to around 10% absent a low-probability bidding war.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.