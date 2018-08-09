General Electric's Explosive Growth Opportunity

Strong growth in the space, combined with the company's exposure to some of the best areas for it, is promising.

Though there exist pitfalls of large conglomerate-like structures, there are several advantages to them as well. One such advantage that I have come to realize over time is that there are business segments and sub-segments that, while relatively small compared to the larger enterprise, are often undiscovered. This is a pity because in cases like General Electric (GE), the future of the business can be materially affected, for the better, by the performance of just one or two small enterprises within the firm that offer investors with significant upside potential. A perfect example of this, a few years from now and looking back to today, is the firm’s GE Additive, a piece of the company that touches at the heart of operations while giving shareholders a path to long-term growth.

GE Additive

In its simplest explanation, General Electric’s Additive business can be summarized with the following phrase: 3D printing. Of course, the actual operations that comprise Additive are larger and more varied than that and General Electric will tell you as much. In its latest 10-K, management stresses that Additive, “provides a wide variety of products and services including additive machines from Concept Laser and Arcam EBM, additive materials (including metal powders from AP&C), and additive engineering services through our consultancy brand AddWorksTM.”.

According to the business, Additive Manufacturing uses data-derived computer-model design (aka CAD) software or a 3D object that’s run through scanners to allow a specialty manufacturing device to “deposit” material in often complex patterns to create specialized goods for consumers. Generally speaking, the material in question consists of thermoplastics, metals (the most popular material right now), ceramics, and even biochemicals (like silicon, calcium phosphate, and zinc). Bio-inks from stem cells are also candidates for use so that organs and other organic structures can be constructed.

Though there are several examples of Additive Manufacturing in the real world, one of the most significant relates to 3D-printed hip cups. Back in 2007, Arcam, a firm that as of this year is now 96%-owned by General Electric, worked with medical professionals to create the Delta-TT Cup, a prosthetic hip, and placed it in their first patient. Since then, Additive Manufacturing from Arcam’s technology has resulted in the creation of more than 100,000 hip cups that have been installed in patients and it has been estimated that competing technologies have created hundreds of thousands more.

Due to the intricacies made possible from Additive Manufacturing, it’s believed that instead of hip cup recipients having to replace their prosthetics every 10 to 15 years, the time for replacement could extend to 20 years or longer. Of just 3D printing itself, the upside over the next couple of years is believed to be significant. Between 2015 and 2020, for instance, 3D printing revenues, globally, are forecasted to expand by 34% per annum. Medical device revenues from 3D printing expected to grow by 23% between 2015 and 2025.

This is significant for General Electric because last year the company’s Healthcare segment accounted for $19.116 billion, or roughly 16.5%, of its Industrial revenues. However, that’s not the only part of the business that Additive touches. The company, last year, generated $27.375 billion, or 23.6% of its sales from its Aviation business, another area where Additive Manufacturing has taken hold. Collectively, these segments accounted for 40.1% of General Electric’s overall revenue and they accounted for a whopping 68.5% of its Industrial profits.

Additive Manufacturing growth will be robust

In a research report issued in 2016, consulting firm Frost & Sullivan (which I have not found to have any relationship with General Electric) made the claim that between 2015 and 2025 the global Additive Manufacturing space should expand at a 15% CAGR, with sales soaring from just $5.31 billion to $21.50 billion. By 2025, North America will see $7.65 billion in sales from it, while Europe and the Middle East will come in second place with $7.18 billion. Asia/Pacific should be third with $5.56 billion, while the rest of the world will account for a paltry $1.11 billion in annual revenue.

*Taken from Frost & Sullivan

By 2025, it’s believed that there will be 5 major industries that account for nearly all the sales associated with Additive Manufacturing: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical & Dental, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. General Electric doesn’t really have a stake in Consumer Electronics, and while it does generate sales from locomotives, this would fall under Industrial, not Automotive. That leaves the third, fourth, and fifth largest segments, which will account for roughly 43% of Additive Manufacturing sales, or $9.245 billion.

*Taken from Frost & Sullivan

In particular, General Electric should benefit from Additive Manufacturing in its Aviation business, where revenue from the process is forecasted to grow at an annualized rate of 26% during this timeframe. This benefit should come in large part because of General Electric’s huge market share in aerospace, where its engines were used in two-thirds of the planes responsible for the world’s 37.5 million commercial departures last year. It’s also worth noting that GE Aviation’s subsidiary, Avio Aero, began using Arcam’s technology to 3D print at least some of its turbine blades. This affords the conglomerate’s Aviation segment a near-monopoly status that will permit it to capitalize from return customers.

Takeaway

Like other parts of General Electric, Additive Manufacturing offers investors significant long-term growth potential. As a massive global industrial firm with its hands in Aviation, Healthcare, and various industrial solutions, Additive Manufacturing is perfect for the conglomerate and should help to create value for investors if managed appropriately. In particular, I have been excited about its tie-in with both Aviation and Healthcare. In the case of Healthcare, it’s because of management’s plans to divest of the business, so as a standalone company it should be able to allocate capital where the return is highest.

For Aviation, what excites me is the fact that the segment is the true core of the General Electric of today. Strong and enduring growth, as well as hefty margins and a large market share, should keep management engaged and thinking of how to maximize both returns and growth. The upside potential of Additive Manufacturing, then, as an engine for both of these, should be at the forefront of their minds.

