Vaccinex IPO: Tempting Market Opportunity, But Overvalued

With a market opportunity of more than $1.5 billion, Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) seems like a stock to be followed very closely once the IPO goes live. With that, the data from Phase 2 clinical trial will be released in the third quarter of 2020, which is not ideal. Shareholders will need to wait for a long time to obtain stock returns. In addition, taking into account the cash in hand, the company seems a bit overvalued as compared to other pharmaceutical IPOs. Keeping an eye on the stock and waiting for more competitive share prices seem to be an optimal trading strategy here.

Business

Incorporated in Delaware in April 2001 and headquartered in Rochester, New York, Vaccinex, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development of biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Casting itself as the leader in the field of semaphorin 4D, or SEMA4D, biology, the company seems to be the only biotech company targeting SEMA4D as a potential treatment for cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, or autoimmune disorders. The company also makes use of the ActivMAb antibody discovery platform, which is based on a novel method for expressing large and diverse libraries of high affinity, full-length human monoclonal antibodies on the surface of vaccinia, a mammalian virus. Finally, the company is using a cell-based vaccine platform called Natural Killer, which kills certain types of parasites and cells, including tumor cells and virus-infected cells.

With four candidates in Phase 1 and at pre-clinical stage and one candidate in Phase 2 of development, Vaccinex, Inc. still seems at an early stage. Bear in mind that the data from the Phase 2 trials of VX15 for Huntington’s disease is expected by the third quarter of 2020:

In October 2017, Vaccinex commenced a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) for a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of VX15 for NSCLC. Vaccinex did not specify when will the data be released. The following lines provide further information on this candidate:

With this information in mind, the investors could pay large sums of money for salaries before getting to know whether the company is successful or not. Furthermore, the stock price should not move a lot as data of clinical trials does not seem to be expected soon. As a result, the chances of seeing the stock price increase in the near future are small. The image below shows further details on the company’s pipeline.

Revenue Line

As it is usual in pharmaceutical IPOs, Vaccinex reports almost no revenues. The company needs the FDA to approve its drugs, so sales are very limited as of today:

The P&L shows that Vaccinex seems to be burning cash at a large pace. In 2016 and 2017, the losses were equal to $13.9 million and $18.7 million respectively. With the same pace of losses, Vaccinex expects to run out of cash by the end of 2019:

The shareholders should notice that Vaccinex may sell more shares in 2019, which could lead to declines in the share price. It does not seem convenient to the investors.

The Financial Situation Will Be Enhanced After the IPO

The balance sheet seems what the investors will appreciate the most. With almost $3 million in cash in March 2018, the financial debt of $1.2 million is not worrying. The image below provides further details in this regard:

In addition, it is also beneficial that the future contractual obligations are quite small prior to the IPO. The company reported only $5.8 million in convertible notes and a very small amount of operating lease obligations. The image below provides further details in this regard:

With that, the equity side seems what most investors will dislike the most prior to the IPO. Vaccinex opted to finance its operations through the sale of convertible preferred stock as shown in the following table. In total, the company had convertible preferred stock of $119 million:

The most interesting on this name is that the preferred stock and convertible debt are expected to be converted right after the IPO. With these new changes, the financial statements will look much better. Vaccinex’s financial risk and dilution risk will diminish, which should be appreciated by new investors. Have a look at the following capitalization table noting that derivative liabilities, convertible securities and preferred stock will not exist after the IPO:

Use of Proceeds: Small Payment of Debt

It seems beneficial that Vaccinex will use most of the proceeds from the IPO to finance the development of VX15. With that, the investors will dislike that a small part of the proceeds will be used to pay $1.8 million in debt. The lines below provide further details in this regard:

Overall, the worst is that the President and CEO controls the company that gave debt to Vaccinex. The amount of money seems very small, $1.8 million. However, raising capital to pay some money to members of the management does not seem exciting.

Shareholders: Small Amount of Institutional Investors

The assessment of shareholders reveals that Vaccinex did not sell a lot of securities to the institutional investors, which is not ideal. Among the companies with stakes, only Antibody Investments LLC does not seem to be related to members of the management or the Board of Directors. Vaccinex LLC, with 7.1% stake in the company, is controlled by the CEO. In addition, FCMI Parent with 37.2% stake is controlled by another director of Vaccinex. The image below provides further information on this matter:

The two companies, Vaccinex LLC and FCMI Parent, signed bridge loan agreements with Vaccinex, Inc. for $13.6 million and $19.9 million respectively. These contracts do not sound beneficial. How can investors know that the loan terms were fair? Read the following lines about these agreements:

With that, the investors will appreciate that the Board of Directors seems to be independent. Six directors out of nine qualify as independent directors under the rules of the Nasdaq:

“Our amended and restated bylaws provide that the size of our board of directors will be determined from time to time by resolution of our board of directors. Our board of directors currently consists of nine directors, six of whom qualify as independent directors under the rules and regulations of the SEC and The NASDAQ Stock Market.” Source: S-1/A

Expecting $40 million in cash and 11.4 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the cash per share will be equal to $3.5 per share. Vaccinex expects to sell stock at approximately $13.5, or 3.85x its cash per share, which seems a bit overvalued as compared to other pharma IPOs. Bear in mind that most pharmaceutical IPOs trade at 3-3.5x their cash per share right after the IPO. Readers could check Rubius (RUBY), which was sold at 3.5-4x its cash per share, or Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) at 2.5x cash per share.

The company provided little information about the competitors. The prospectus only notes the treatments competing with that of Vaccinex:

Among the treatments approved by the FDA, there is Keytruda, owned by Merck & Co Inc. (MRK). In addition, Vaccinex notes Yervov and Opdivo, which were developed by Medarex (MEDX), a company acquired for $2.4 billion by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY):

Founded in 1987 and with 488 employees, Medarex seems to be a comparable peer of Vaccinex, Inc. Using the transaction of Medarex, the readers should expect Vaccinex, Inc. to be valued $1.5-$3 billion if the FDA approves product VX15 for Huntington’s disease.

Conclusion

A bit overvalued as compared to recent IPOs, the market opportunity for Vaccinex, Inc. seems very large, equal to more than $1.5 billion. With that, readers must understand that trading biotech stocks is speculative since obtaining approval is most of the times very unlikely. In addition, in this case, the shareholders will need to wait for a long time until the clinical data is received. The most interesting trading strategy here seems to be waiting until 2019-2020 to acquire shares. Bear in mind that the stock price may jump around that time period, not before.

