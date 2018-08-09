Northview: Ontario Will Become Its Primary Growth Driver

Investment Thesis

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF) (TSX:NVU.UN) has significantly improved its portfolio mix with properties in Ontario now representing nearly 34% of its total portfolio. Ontario should become the REIT's main growth driver as the province continues to face a short supply in rental properties. Northview also has several ongoing development projects that should help grow its portfolio. The REIT's current valuation is attractive compared to its peers as the market continues to overlook the company's growth potential in Ontario.

Northview's Positive Same Door NOI Growth Rate Continues

One of the main reasons why Northview's share price continues its impressive run in 2018 is due to its strong same door net operating income growth. As can be seen from the chart below, its SD NOI growth rate returned to positive growth since Q1 2017. Similarly, its occupancy ratio also improved considerably and has remained at a healthy level in the past few quarters. In Q2 2018, the company registered another quarter of positive SD NOI growth. Its SD NOI growth rate of 3.3% remained quite good.

Source: May 2018 Investor Presentation

Reasons why we believe Northview's positive SD NOI growth will continue

We believe Northview can carry its momentum forward for the following reasons:

Pivoting towards Ontario's residential market

Over the past few years, Northview continues to increase its properties in Ontario. As a result, its Ontario portfolio now represents about 33.9% of its total portfolio (in terms of total multi-family units). Back in 2015, Northview did not have any multi-family units in Ontario at all. We like its strategy as average monthly rental prices in Ontario continue to increase at a much faster pace than the national average. As can be seen from the three operating metrics below, its properties in Ontario consistently performed better than the properties located in other regions. Its Ontario SDNOI growth rate of 5.85% in Q2 2018 was much higher than the overall average. Similarly, the occupancy ratio of 97.1% in its Ontario portfolio is also much higher than its overall portfolio of 93.3%.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Looking forward, we believe rental demand for multi-family residential units will remain very high in Ontario. This is because Canada welcomes about 300 thousand immigrants annually and about one third of the new immigrants choose to settle in Ontario. However, there are not enough supplies to meet the demand. According to a publication by Federation of Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario, demand for rental apartments and housing units is projected to average 34,000 units annually in the coming decade. This will result in a shortfall of over 6,000 units per year under the current development outlook. This will result in a cumulative deficit of 62,500 rental units in the coming decade. We believe the tight supply will be a tailwind to Northview's revenue in Ontario. Hence, we believe Northview's Ontario revenue growth rate will be much higher than the national average.

There is still room to grow in its occupancy ratio

Western Canada currently represents about 29.5% of its total portfolio (in terms of total number of multi-family units). As we can see from the previous tables, occupancy ratio in Northview's properties in the region was only 85.9% in Q2 2018. This number was much lower than its overall average of 93.3%. We believe the recovery in the energy sector will help Northview to improve its occupancy ratio in the region. In fact, the company is seeing occupancy ratios improving in Alberta and British Columbia already. However, investors should keep in mind that Northview's occupancy ratio in Western Canada can be quite volatile as it depends a lot on the prosperity of the energy sector.

Development projects will create shareholder value

As we move towards the later stage of the economic cycle, it becomes more difficult to acquire properties at a yield above the historical average. On the other hand, property development can often result in higher yields. In fact, Northview estimates that its development yields are 100 to 200 basis points higher than acquisition capitalization rates. For example, its 623 units acquisition from Starlight at the end of June has an average capitalization rate of 4.5%. This is much lower than the capitalization of its current development pipeline of 298 properties in Canmore and Calgary. As can be seen from the table below, the capitalization rates are expected to be in the range of 6% to 7.5%.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Beside the two projects currently under development, Northview is also planning to develop its land properties in Kitchener, Ontario, and Nanaimo, British Columbia. Its Kitchener development project will be the first Ontario development project. Both projects are expected to start in early 2019.

Valuation remains attractive

Northview pays a monthly dividend of C$0.1358 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 6.1%. Compared to other apartment REITs such as Killam Apartment REIT's (KMMPF) 4.2% and Canadian Apartment REIT's (OTC:CDPYF) 3.1%, Northview's dividend yield is very attractive. Its dividend is safe with a FFO payout ratio in the 70% range.

Northview is currently trading at a price to 2018 AFFO of 15.2x. This is about 5.8x multiple lower than the 21x average of its Canadian peers. We believe the market continues to overlook the fact that Ontario now represents more than one third of its total portfolio.

Risks and Challenges

Investors should be aware that a slowdown in the energy sector would have an adverse effect on Northview's occupancy ratio in Western Canada. If a recession hits the region (such as the case in 2015 and 2016), Northview's NOI can take a hit. Although given a much different portfolio mix today, the hit will likely not be as severe as before.

Investor Takeaway

Northview has significantly changed its portfolio mix. Ontario now represents about 34% of its total portfolio mix. The market in Ontario should help Northview grow its SD NOI at a fast pace as the province is expected to continue to face a short supply in rental units in the next decade. In addition, the company also has several projects under planning and under development. Compare to its peers, Northview continues to trade at a discount. We believe the market continues to overlook the growth potential of its portfolio in Ontario. We believe Northview is a fine choice for income investors as it has an attractive dividend yield over 6%.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

