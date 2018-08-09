PBF Logistics' Outlook Still Shouldn't Be Confused With That Of Its Sponsor

Recent investors in refining logistics MLP PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) will find this to be a surprise, but there was a time when the partnership's units routinely outperformed the shares of its sponsor refiner. PBF Energy (PBF). That relationship has reversed itself, however, and over the last three years, the sponsor has greatly outpaced the MLP even after accounting for the latter's double-digit distribution yield (see figure). PBF Energy's share price dug itself out of a deep hole starting in July 2017 and has since more than made up the difference. PBF Logistics' unit price has rallied alongside the rest of the MLP sector in recent months but, following a disappointing Q2 earnings report, is unlikely to catch up with its sponsor anytime soon.

PBFX Total Return Price data by YCharts

PBF Logistics reported Q2 earnings last week that missed on both lines as a YoY improvement to revenue was not repeated for diluted earnings per unit. Q2 revenue of $67.4 million improved over the period by 8.1% but still missed the analyst consensus by $3 million. Diluted earnings per unit declined from $0.49 to $0.39 YoY as the latter also missed the consensus, in this case by $0.06. The earnings per unit result was actually the MLP's worst for Q2 since it reported $0.17 in Q2 2014, which was a time when high fuel prices were hurting the demand volumes that underpin its earnings.

Digging deeper into the Q2 earnings report shows that the lack of earnings growth during the quarter was the result of the MLP's costs, particularly O&M, rising by more than its revenues on a YoY basis. Operating income actually declined slightly over the same period and combined with higher interest expenses to cause the unfavorable YoY earnings per unit comparison. PBF Logistics continued to be reliant upon its sponsor for almost all of its revenues, with the share of third-party revenue falling from 6.4% of the total in Q2 2017 to 5.3% in the most recent quarter. That revenues did not decline in turn was due to the fact that PBF Energy's own throughput at its refineries increased YoY, causing the MLP to in turn experience higher volumes across its terminalling, pipeline, and storage segments.

The good news for the company's investors was that it had a substantial coverage ratio in 2017, providing leeway for a higher quarterly distribution ($0.495/unit in the most recent quarter, up from $0.47/unit in Q2 2017) even as distributable cash flow fell by 8% over the same quarter. PBF Logistics will need to achieve distributable cash flow growth moving forward, however, since its coverage ratio has declined from 1.38x to 1.07x over the same period, leaving it no room to achieve a similar future increase in the event that its distributable cash flow declines again (or even holds stable).

Asset expansions are needed, then, if PBF Logistics is to achieve such growth. The bad news for investors is that the MLP is not in a strong position to do so without negatively impacting its unitholders, at least in the short term. It only had $19.7 million in cash at the end of Q2, down sharply from early 2017, yet its interest expenses have grown over the same period on a higher debt load. While the MLP has identified acquisition opportunities, both through sponsor dropdowns and third-party purchases such as the recently-announced Crown Point International deal, these will be financed at least in part through equity raises. The Crown Point International transaction will be partially financed through the direct public offering of 1.8 million common units, for example. Meanwhile, management stated during the Q2 earnings call that it does not expect its recent investments to achieve full run rate EBITDA until 2021.

PBFX Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

There were some bright spots in the Q2 earnings announcement. The Crown Point International transaction is not a sponsor dropdown but is expected to be synergetic with the sponsor's Paulsboro refinery, thereby diversifying the MLP's asset exposure while also ensuring that the asset experiences high initial throughput after it achieves its full run rate. Likewise, the Cummins terminal acquisition that was announced back in April services the Colonial and Plantation pipelines, further diversifying its assets away from PBF Energy. Such diversification is important, given the MLP's heavy exposure to its sponsor's operations. Its ability to increase its distribution in recent quarters without its coverage ratio falling below 1x even as its distributable cash flow declined is also notable, with the caveat that this is a one-time achievement.

PBFX Dividend data by YCharts

Unfortunately, the Q2 earnings report contained little else that could lead PBF Logistics' investors to expect the unit price to regain strength anytime soon. Its lack of cash and near-term EBITDA growth opportunities will make it difficult to finance additional acquisitions without hurting its distribution coverage ratio via either higher interest expenses or unitholder dilution. While the MLP does have the benefit of a sponsor that is in good financial condition, thanks to the solid crack spreads that have existed since August 2017, the last year has also shown that a high-flying sponsor does not necessarily translate into financial strength for the corresponding logistics MLP.

Finally, PBF Logistics does not provide investors with a margin of safety at the present time in the form of undervalued units. The consensus analyst EBITDA estimates for 2018 and 2019 have both declined a bit over the last six months (see figure) even as its unit price has joined the broader MLP rally. Its EV/EBITDA ratio has moved substantially higher over that period as a result, and both its trailing and forward EV/EBITDA ratios are now in the double digits (see second figure).

PBFX EBITDA Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts PBFX EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

In conclusion, while PBF Logistics' distribution is likely safe at its current level, continued distribution growth no longer has the financial support that has existed in previous years. Furthermore, the lack of undervalued units will make it difficult for the MLP's unit price to continue to rally without distributable cash flow growth, something that in turn is not supported by the MLP's current financial condition. PBF Logistics should not be the first choice for those investors who are looking for a logistics MLP to invest in despite the strength of PBF Energy over the last year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.