Annaly Capital Management: This 11.5%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Is Still A Buy

The mortgage REIT continues to cover its dividend payout with core earnings, though the margin of dividend safety remained razor thin in Q2-2018.

Annaly is by far the largest, most diversified mortgage REIT in the sector with an active transaction history.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) remains a promising income vehicle for dividend investors with an above-average risk tolerance. The mortgage REIT offers investors an 11.5 percent dividend yield, and again covered its quarterly dividend payout with core earnings in the second quarter. Shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust sell for about accounting book value and have a decent risk/reward combination.

Annaly Capital Management - Business Overview

Annaly Capital Management is one of the largest mortgage real estate investment trusts in the country with an equity value in excess of $12 billion. The mortgage REIT invests in a broad spectrum of mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, residential credit and commercial real estate. Annaly Capital Management also runs a financing business that provides capital to middle market businesses.

Here's a business snapshot.

Annaly Capital Management grows both organically as well as through acquisitions. For example, Annaly acquired another mortgage REIT, MTGE Investment Corp., earlier this year in a cash/stock deal valued at $900 million. The transaction is poised to deliver cost and diversification benefits to Annaly Capital Corp., and, importantly, is expected to be accretive to Annaly's core earnings.

Annaly's management has regularly acquired other companies in an effort to improve the mortgage REIT's scale and diversification while also trying to capture cost efficiencies.

Annaly Capital Management is a giant in the industry which comes with certain benefits for shareholders. The mortgage REIT's ability to scale its business has led to dramatically lower operating expenses as a percentage of average equity compared to other REITs. At the same time, investment opportunities (a.k.a. diversification) have increased.

Stable Net Interest Margin

Annaly Capital Management's net interest margin - a key stat for mortgage REITs - has improved in the last three quarters, even though the environment has proved challenging.

That being said, though, Annaly Capital Management has often outperformed in challenging market environments.

Thin Margin Of Dividend Safety, But Worth The Risk

Annaly Capital Management covers its dividend with core earnings, but nonetheless has a razor thin margin of dividend safety. So far, Annaly Capital Management has managed to earn its payout, but investors carefully need to monitor the mortgage REIT's dividend coverage stats going forward.

Annaly Capital Management earned ~$0.30/share in core earnings, on average, in the last five quarters which just about covers the mortgage REIT's quarterly dividend payout.

Annaly Capital Management has paid out nearly 100 percent of its core earnings in the last five quarters.

Valuation

Income investors seeking to invest in Annaly Capital Management pay ~8.7x Q2-2018 run-rate core earnings and ~1.01x accounting book value.

Annaly Capital Management's P/B-ratio is about in-line with the ratios of other mortgage REITs.

Risks To The Investment Thesis

Annaly Capital Management has interest rate risk. Though the mortgage REIT hedges its exposure, large adverse movements in interest rates and yields are a major risk factor that investors have to take into account.

Sudden, unexpected changes in interest rates/yields could have a negative effect on the mortgage REIT's net asset value as well as on its ability to cover its dividend payout with core earnings.

Your Takeaway

Annaly Capital Management is a high-yield, high-risk mortgage REIT. Though the REIT has a thin margin of dividend safety, the company again covered its dividend payout of $0.30/share in the second quarter with core earnings. Also, Annaly Capital Management's large size is an advantage for shareholders as the company has more diversification opportunities that help reduce risk and a more efficient cost structure relative to its peers. Lastly, shares are not overvalued, selling for about accounting book value. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

