Should Tesla Shareholders Approve The 'Proposed' Going Private Deal?

Apparently, the market has priced in more uncertainty than shareholders’ approval. Tesla shareholders need more clarification on Elon Musk’s true intentions and the existence of the deal.

As the payoff of going private dominates that of staying public, it is logical shareholders should vote to approve the deal.

In response to Elon Musk’s 420 going private proposal, Tesla stock closed up 11%, pricing in 36% of chance that the deal will go through.

Amid Elon Musk’s going private proposal, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock closed up 10.99% at $379.57. Considering TSLA was trading around $356.7 before the surprise tweet and the $420 buyout price, it appears that the market has priced in approximately 36% chance that the deal will go through ((379.57-356.7)/(420-356.7)). In his 3:48 p.m. tweet, Elon Musk said that “the only reason the go-private deal is not certain is that it’s contingent on a shareholder vote.” Based on Musk's words and assuming there is a deal in pace, I am posing a question to the Tesla (Long) stockholders: Would you vote to approve the proposed deal?

Before you answer the question, I would like to compare the likely wealth changes under each decision. Note that the evaluation is based on the parameters of the going private deal that Elon Musk spelled out. Whether there is an actual deal or there will be a deal does not change the conclusion of the analysis on a deal like this.

If Tesla Stockholders Approve The Deal:

Let’s say if shareholders approve the deal, shareholders will have two options.

Option 1: You can turn your shares into Tesla (the private company) and get $420 a share. This option requires little explanation since it is just a normal liquidation trade with at least a 20% realized return and you stop being a Tesla shareholder.

Option 2: You can keep your shares and become the stockholder of the new Tesla private company. Based on Musk’s vision, the new Tesla will operate best because it will create the following "textbook" benefits of being a private company:

“As a public company, we are subject to wild swings in our stock price that can be a major distraction…. Being public also subjects us to the quarterly earnings cycle that puts enormous pressure on Tesla to make decisions that may be right for a given quarter, but not necessarily right for the long-term. Finally, as the most shorted stock in the history of the stock market, being public means that there are large numbers of people who have the incentive to attack the company…… This is especially true for a company like Tesla that has a long-term, forward-looking mission. SpaceX is a perfect example: it is far more operationally efficient, and that is largely due to the fact that it is privately held.”

Accordingly, while the new private shareholders will participate in both higher growth and the lower risk of the private company, they will also suffer from the lack of liquidity of their private shares. Citing a similar model used in SpaceX, Elon Musk promised that private shareholders will be able to buy and sell their shares in the company’s liquidity events every 6 months.

It should be noted that immediately after the “tender offer” ended, the private share price may be most likely set back from $420 to $336, 20% off from the buyout price, for the staying shareholders. As $336 is the market price following Tesla Q2 ER, it is considered the last fundamentally determined price level. As the private share prices for transaction are typically “set” by the management or by the Board of Directors based on the most recent fundamentals, $336 is a reasonable guess where the post-deal price should be.

From then on, the transaction price for company's liquidity events will be set per new fundamentals and, hopefully, at a premium over the otherwise public company fundamentals, assuming the cited private company benefit is being realized.

In general, the negative impact from the lack of liquidity is offset by the expected improvement in going private fundamentals. Private Tesla shareholders will most likely have a higher share value than the public share.

More Risk For Private Shareholders

Higher private share returns come with higher private share risk. Converted Tesla private shareholders will still have to put their trust in Elon Musk's hands like in a public company, except at a higher confidence level. This is because private company management is not subject to the usual public monitoring and scrutiny, such as Street analysts, short sellers, and many regulatory agencies. Admittedly, Musk's credibility risk is one additional risk that Elon Musk didn't consider but Tesla shares may have already priced in.

If Tesla Stockholders Reject The Deal:

If shareholders vote to reject the going private deal, TSLA will drop back to the pre-offer level, say $356.7, as if the offer was never made. If the privatization process takes a long time, TSLA may have to be priced based on the new fundamentals at the time when the deal is defeated, as if the offer was never made. The fact that price should return to the pre-offer level after a deal fails is a typical resolution for a failed attempt of takeover or leveraged buyout.

The conclusion of the above analysis on the likely outcome of each scenario are presented in Table 1. If Tesla stockholders want to cash out on the deal, they will receive the $420 buyout price at a 20% premium of the current price. If they decide to stay on as private shareholders, they should receive, on average, a premium over the otherwise public company market price. If shareholders reject the buyout, they will continue to stay on as a public investor, receiving that public company market price.

Since the wealth payoff of going private clearly "dominates" that of staying public, and rational investors should make decisions based on the payoff while considering the risk associated with the payoff. Thus, it is only logical that Tesla shareholders should vote to approve the deal if Musk's credibility risk serving as CEO of a private company does not increase significantly.

Limitations

However, if the voting outcome is so obvious, and shareholders’ vote is presumably the only uncertainty out there, why does the market only price in a 36% of chance that the deal will go through? This is because the market prices in more uncertainty than shareholders’ voting. The market needs more clarification on the existence of an actual deal, proof of the funding, the sources of funding, the structure of the deal, and the possible attention from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. More likely, the market is not sure what Mr. Musk’s true intention is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.