What's Going On With Endeavour Silver?

We do not see a catalyst to drive metal prices lower in 2018 but see multiple issues brewing which could at the least put a floor under metals prices, so we want to get back into EXK.

Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) was name that we highlighted in early 2018 as a top pick. Following the call, we saw stellar gains. Over at BAD BEAT Investing, we discussed with our members in our chat room the extreme pressure that has been on the precious metals and the miners that produce said metals. Ultimately, we concluded that as shares continued to pull back toward 2018 lows, we were getting intrigued.

That said, we wanted to provide our followers at Seeking Alpha an update on the performance of EXK to ensure that our buy call still held water following the massive drop in shares. Of course, the pressure we have seen in Endeavour is not unique; all precious metal miners have tanked of late. Still, we believe that shares in this sector, and in particular Endeavour Silver, are attractive once again. The stock has receded heavily, and we think shares are a buy again:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

To ensure that the stock is still worthy of our support and that our now reiterated buy call in shares makes sense, we need to revisit the fundamentals of the name.

Fundamentals matter

Anyone following the sector knows that there has been pressure in gold and silver prices. This has been the primary reason that shares have tanked. There has also been concern that demand for precious metals as a safe haven has diminished significantly, given the fact that the economy still continues to motor ahead. We do, however, believe that the inflation that is beginning to occur will provide a bit of a floor under precious metal prices. Fears stemming from tariffs and a trade war should also be a benefit to the metals and all miners longer term. But what about operationally for Endeavour?

Well, operationally, Endeavour has been helped by the cost-cutting initiatives of the company, efforts to streamline production, and, before the recent glut in metals, generally higher metals prices.

Should you try and come into the stock here or let it fall farther? While there could be further downside, we think that the shares are attractive to re-enter here. The question many of our members have had is whether performance justifies a purchase. While metals prices are a main driver of movements in miners, the company's Q2 earnings show some key issues that we want to discuss.

A strong miner ramping production back up

Regardless of quarter-to-quarter fluctuations, the company is a strong miner. Since its founding in 2004, EXK has over a decade of growing silver production, reserves, and resources. Of course, we know that production will decline in recent quarters by design, but we think the company is through the rough patch. In fact, we think that the best growth is probably still ahead for the miner, and it is just a matter of time before shares rebound once again. It will take a bounce out of the metals to probably spark shares again, but we believe the fundamentals of the company's operations justify taking a stab here. This is because EXK is rapidly developing and expanding its three operating silver mines in Mexico. While the miner will continue to serve as a levered play on silver, the numbers of late may have spooked the street. Let us discuss.

Sales and earnings

In Q2, the company registered a comprehensive loss of $5.7 million or $0.04 per share. This is a decline from Q2 2017 overall. Silver prices were weak in the quarter. The company has slashed costs where it can and is playing a waiting game. The same can be said for much of the sector. Revenue increased 19% to $38.8 million, and mine operating cash flow before taxes increased 69% to $14.9 million. This was entirely due to higher production which has been ramped up in the last few quarters. That said, because the selling price of metals was down, cash flow from operations before working capital changes decreased 17% to $3.6. In addition, EBITDA fell 26% to $2.7 million as compared to the same period last year.

Costs and production

What is impressive is that despite the lower selling price of metals, margins could have been much worse. Why? Well cash costs fell 9% to $7.61 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits), and all-in sustaining costs fell 16% to $17.28 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits). Silver production increased 19% to 1,355,895, while gold production increased 5% to 13,674 oz, but the price of metals really weighed. We think this is temporary. We see production as continuing to be strong going forward, but the company needs help from pricing. It is that simple. With the company shedding so much of its market cap in recent weeks, we think there is an opportunity to get long here.

Take home

The quarter was nothing special, but it was interesting to see earnings and revenues miss expectations. A lot of miners missed expectations for Q2, and Endeavour was no different. We think analysts are still not sure how to gauge the company as it ramps production back up in this challenging pricing environment. Still, unless you strongly believe precious metal prices will continue to fall, we think now is the time to start scooping up shares again. Inflation is rising. While the economy is strong, the stock market seems choppy, and there is a lot of uncertainty. This is a recipe for a bounce in metals prices. Of course, production costs as a whole have been coming down, so if metal prices rebound, expect earnings to ramp up significantly. We are willing to take that chance under $2.50 a share for this miner.

As always, we welcome your comments.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Just two spots left. This is the last chance for our half-off discount: Join a community of traders Our 46% annual discount period will end soon. Get our highest conviction rapid-return trade ideas for ~$1 a day. What we do for you: Find beaten-down stocks and profit from their reversals. 2-3 swing trades a week, monthly deep value plays. Guided entry and exits. Open discussions of ideas with other day-traders and DEEP value investors. Invest in your future by joining BAD BEAT Investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EXK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.