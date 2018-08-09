Tesla: Stay As Shareholders If The Buyout Goes Through

Elon Musk announced on 6 August that he may take Tesla (TSLA) private at $420/share (~22% premium to its closing price as of 8/6/18). Because of traditional buyout funding challenges, we believe this indicates there is significant outside funding that is interested.

Tesla going private?

Earlier yesterday, CEO Elon Musk started tweeting about this:

This was later followed up with a letter to employees detailing the rationale. Elon Musk hopes to create a special purpose fund that will enable current shareholders to either remain as shareholders or cash out at $420, subject to a shareholders' vote. The structure would apparently be to create a special purpose fund enabling current shareholders to remain shareholders or cash out at $420. This would be subject to a shareholder vote. While we are not assessing probability today, we believe there is substance to the news and note that prior "controversial" shareholder votes (like Solar City) have always voted with Elon.

Who will stay in?

The ability to convince shareholders to stay involved is likely critical to the success of Tesla going private which would be the biggest buyout in history (over $70bn). Musk owns ~20% of the shares, so all else equal, they may need to get committed financing for the remaining ~80% (~ $57bn). It will be very interesting to see whether the top 3 investors - T Rowe Price, Fidelity, and Baillie Gifford - which have about 25% of TSLA shares in total, will cash out their positions (note that even though passive funds are obliged to sell, active funds can choose whether to retain their investments if their mandate allows). Given Tesla's weak cash flow generation (see below) and cash-burning business, we don't believe lenders would sign up to support the deal.

TSLA Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

For instance, that amount would bring LTM net debt/ EBITDA to ~12,267x, and ~22x 2018e consensus EBITDA. Now, the deal cost could come down if they get other large holders to commit to roll over to the new structure, i.e. T Rowe Price, Fidelity, and Baillie Gifford. However, some of those holders may not be able to hold Tesla (or as much as they currently hold) should Tesla go private. That's not to say that a private Tesla can't find its way into other funds at those holders, but please do expect a significant amount of mutual funds opting to cash out.

New outside equity?

Elon's tone and messaging regarding a potential transaction lead us to believe that there could be significant outside funding lined up. Learning who this is will be important (and relevant for shareholders deciding whether they should stay involved should the deal consummate). We note an unconfirmed FT article indicating that Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund took a 3-5% stake on the public markets, it was also noted they approached Tesla about new shares. In our view, SWFs, cash-rich tech companies, Chinese sources, and large VCs could all be potential candidates to provide funding.

Positives and negatives from being private

We mostly agree with Elon's sentiment that being public puts more focus on short-term quarterly metrics and can distract from the long-term mission. By going private, he can eliminate the wild short-selling activity around Tesla.

He held up SpaceX, which does seem to operate more smoothly, as a prime example. However, being private could hamper raising new equity if ever needed, especially for the high R&D and capex needed for potentially successful projects like SpaceX and Gigafactories. If outside funding does happen, Elon may believe that gives him the cushion he needs to get him through Model 3 ramp and China Gigafactory build out as well as coming debt obligations. If Elon Musk does manage to plug the funding gap, opting to stay as shareholder will be a vote of confidence to both Elon Musk and the business model of Tesla.

Despite this, we view liquidity as a significant risk (trading will be limited to twice a year, every 6 months) and pricing and disclosure matters are still unclear. The current proposal plan of $420 also values Tesla at way short of the market capitalization levels laid out in Musk's long-term compensation plan and the trillion dollar value in 10 years he was quoted on.

One could draw parallels between this buyout and Michael Dell's buyout of his company in 2013. However, the Tesla buyout will prove to be more challenging since Dell had the backing of the strong cash flow generating ability of his VMware and PC businesses. Once again, the key defining factor will be whether large institutional investors think like Elon Musk.

Conclusion

Nonetheless, we believe that it is reasonable for Elon Musk to bring the company private in order to achieve predictable and consistent growth, and then it will be imminent for Tesla to consider going public again. In our opinion, a buyout would be value-accretive if the privatisation can push up management efficiency. Therefore, we think that it is reasonable for existing shareholders to stay put and hold onto their existing positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.