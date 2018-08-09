Is It Too Late To Own XPO?

Source: Google

XPO Logistics (XPO) has become a dominant player in the freight, logistics, and last mile delivery service market. The company has grown from a small regional player to a top ten provider of transportation services. As the company continues to see growth from online sales and positive economic momentum, the acquisitions it has made become even more accretive. The stock has had quite the run up however, and investors need to be sure they are paying a fair price for shares. While the company is operating at a high level now, a driver shortage and potential trade issues could impact or stall future growth. Further more any economic recession will of course have a substantial negative effect on a trucking company like XPO.

XPO Keeps Growing

XPO has grown its annual revenues from $700 million in 2013 to an astonishing $15.38 billion in 2017. It also went from having negative cash flows of ($77.9) million to a positive stream of free cash of $399 million. While it would be an even better story should this have come from organic growth, most of it has come from acquisitions. The company has acquired 17 companies in the last 6 years which has added to debt as well as shares outstanding. Long term debt has ballooned to $4.4 billion while shares outstanding have grown to 133.7 million from 22 million.

Along with this growth in revenue, fcf, earnings, and debt, the stock price has seen significant price appreciation.

XPO data by YCharts

As we can see the stock has quadrupled from the beginning of 2016, leading to some nice gains for investors.

While the stock certainly deserves to have appreciated, the question is if it appreciated to quickly.

Valuation

First we take a look at normal valuation metrics. We compare to competitor C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), JB Hunt (JBHT), and Old Dominion Freight (ODFL).

XPO data by YCharts

As we can see XPO trades at a higher forward ratio then all competitors. It also has a higher debt to equity ratio then all competitors. It does however have a lower PEG ratio then every competitor which means it should continue to grow faster then competitors. The company has laid out a plan to continue to spend on acquisitions which should almost guarantee earnings growth. However, investors need to be wary of the rising debt from these strategic moves going forward.

It is hard to find a DCF valuation for XPO due to the ever changing dynamics of the company. As it makes more acquisitions and integrates them in, the company could earn more. Also it will either issue shares, debt, or a combination of both in order to pay for the acquisitions. So for now there is now way to use the discounted cash flow method for a valuation. The fairest way to value the company may be to apply a p/e ratio of the same amount as the earnings growth rate. If earnings grow at 25% next year then the company may be worth 25x earnings. Assuming the company earns the projected $3.46 per share in 2018, 25% growth would give us $4.32 in earnings for 2019. $4.32 x 25 = $108.16 for a fair value. Meaning there is not much room in today's share price for appreciation. Should the company grow earnings beyond this, then we would revisit the fair value thesis.

XPO Now

As XPO currently stands, the company makes much of its revenue from last mile services. This is the delivery service comparable to what FedEx (FDX) or (UPS) do. However, XPO does this for larger items, think furniture, washing machines, vending machines, and anything too large for a normal box truck.

Source: XPO Investor Presentation

As XPO has a footing in both transportation and logistics, it is able to cross sell customers. It can convince them into dealing with both supply chain issues, delivery, or even distribution problems that are often experienced with growing online sales. The more spend that shifts to online for products, the more complicated the sales channel is and the more necessary a company like XPO becomes. This is why it has been rumored Amazon (AMZN) was interested in XPO. They could gain a fast entrance into a company with experiencing dealing with fulfillment. This would also greatly add to their ability to fulfill larger orders and deal with more commercial customers alongside regular retail customers.

As we can see below XPO is highly reliant on retail sales and consumer goods. With 49% of sales coming from highly cyclical businesses, investors have to keep an eye on economic data to ensure their investment is safe. Should the economy start to weaken, these sectors suffer and could cause a meaningful drop in revenue.

The positives are that XPO has a huge base of customers and is not reliant upon any single customer to greatly. They also are able to move capacity to where it is needed due to their large operating network. With 1500+ locations in 32 countries, XPO has some shelter from headwinds in any particular location.

The company also is the leader or in the top 3 for many of the sectors of transportation it operates in.

This is important as it gives the company priority choice for customers. When dealing with a transportation company your looking for the best rates and best availability, by nature, the more locations, equipment, and drivers you have on the road the better you are at these things.

The only problem XPO is currently facing at this time is a nationwide shortage of truck drivers in the United States.

Source: TCI Business Capital

The largest problem the industry faces is the number of retiring drivers compared to the number of new drivers entering the force every year. The best way to attract talent of course is with higher wages, and a more flexible schedule. The most popular reason trucking is not attractive for a job choice is because of the amount of time spent away from family and the relatively low pay. Jobs requiring no college education but technical skill are becoming more in demand and this brings competition to the table for the industry. The answer of having to pay more will ultimately pressure margins at shippers, as pricing increases will only be able to make up so much of the cost. With already record high prices for transportation, companies can only absorb so much more before they face a serious problem and look for alternative methods of shipment. Also rising fuel prices could lead to a double whammy of higher prices and lead to a serious inflationary problem.

The positive news is that heavy duty trucks are becoming more efficient. With the efficiency comes costs savings, and with the cost savings the trucking companies like XPO can reinvest the savings into recruiting drivers. The announcement of Tesla's (TSLA) "Semi" is poised to offer a range of 500 miles and payback period of 2 years due to fuel cost savings. This would greatly increase the profitability for companies like XPO. However, this is still quite some time away from being available and then implemented. Currently the company contracts more then 12,000 independent drivers which costs more then actually employing its own driver force. If they can move to increase the number of employed drivers we could see quite the increase in profitability. These are all things that need to be monitored.

Source: The Drive

Additionally, we have seen success in driver-less truck operations. There is an example of a truck made by Einride that is currently able to be used by loggers to move 16 tons of timber without a driver. This is just the beginning of what will become another source of relief to the shortage. Time will tell where this well end up taking the industry. It is a positive sign that so much technology and attention has been driven towards the transportation industry. Investors can hope that this will only improve the economics for companies like XPO and increase shareholder returns.

Conclusion

XPO continues to invest heavily into each of its operating units. It has a combination of a modern fleet, large network, expanding branches, and multiple platforms for customers. This should all help it to continue to take market share as we have seen in the recent quarter with $2.1 billion in new business signed on through June. The company should continue to win and expand as it has a goal of acquiring attractive assets. The management team led by Bradley Jacobs who grew United Rentals (URI) and United Waste the same acquisitive way is more then capable of leading this company to the front of the industry. What has yet to be seen is the ability of the company to withstand an economic recession. The company has only existed during a positive economic cycle, so investors should be cautious. The shares currently look to be trading at fair value and offer little appreciation unless earnings outgrow the assumed 25% rate. For new investors, being cautious is key as we are in the late innings of an economic cycle. Shares may offer an opportunity to be purchased at a lower price should we experience a recession. We would either look for a better entry point at this time or wait for further acquisition announcements before making an investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All ideas in this article are of my opinion and are not a recommendation. I am not held liable for any investing decisions made on your behalf.