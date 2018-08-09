Nutrisystem: Looking To Pack On The Gains

Nutrisystem (NTRI) is breaking out higher following stronger fundamental results. Although its operations suffered following the financial crisis, a number of marketing efforts, as well as product differentiation has led to a resurgence of its top- and bottom-line growth. Its share price is similarly beginning to break out higher on the stronger fundamental results. I am buying stock in this name as investor optimism returns following operational improvements at the company.

Revenue and Earnings

NTRI is continuing to expand its operations, improving in a number of key areas. Its revenue per customer, average selling price, as well as reactivation revenues for the quarter grew on a year-over-year basis. Revenue in Q2 came in at $191.3 million exceeding the top-end of management’s guidance range. Reactivation revenue came in above projections resulting in a revenue forecast beat. Moreover, NTRI’s cost per acquisition significantly improved in recent quarters due to cost cutting and efficiency efforts taken on by the company.

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share over the last 20 years. Although the company experienced a significant slowdown from the financial crisis until 2014, there looks to be a resurgence occurring presently. This is largely due to management’s effort to revitalize its brand with new marketing, as well as adding additional product concepts. The company is seeing stronger top-line growth, as well as returning to profitability.

DNA Body Blueprint

One of its newer concepts is the DNA Body Blueprint as well as the branded vitamin pack lines for both Nutrisystem and South Beach. The new offerings highlight the company’s focus on science-backed personalized nutrition to drive not only weight loss but also health and wellness.

DNA technology is a major shift forward in the area of weight loss maintenance and personalized nutrition. These innovations have the ability to broaden its consumer base, attracting new customers to its brand. It will also potentially deepen its relationship with its current customers.

The program creates a personalized blueprint, or action plan based on a unique genetic make-up focused specifically on eating behavior, nutrition, metabolism, and vitamins, according to the company’s most recent earnings call. The customer will then be able to better customize their Nutrisystem program based on the findings.

The new offering creates differentiation to other weight loss programs on the market currently, offering enhanced customization, and unique consumer segments at different price points.

Digital Marketing

Additionally, the company continues to market its current programs, transitioning from largely television to digital ads. From 2015 to 2018, its marketing percentage increase in digital spend has been outpacing the average B2C company by 2 to 1 as they find attractive opportunities to reach new audiences.

Its marketing efforts have largely been focused on economic results and returns on spend. Nutrisystem was recently featured at a Google marketing live event showcasing its focus on analytics, attribution, and digital growth. The company will be a beta tester of the new suite of Google 360 products. By innovating the way it reaches its customers, NTRI has the ability to both expand new relationships, as well as deepen new current relationships.

Brands & Expanding Its Reach

NTRI has taken a number of steps to improve its current brands. For example, the company recently re-introduced former customers to its customizable program “Uniquely Yours,” showcasing the changes to its food portfolio and offering it at a lower “welcome back” price. They have increased average selling price and reactivation due to this effort.

Additionally, management expanded it reach by marketing its current products to new demographics, such as Nutrisystem for men. Management intends to develop creative for women and men, and young parents to further differentiate its product, competing in a world of ready-made meals such as Blue Apron (APRN).

Valuation

A natural comparison for NTRI is Weight Watchers Intl (WTW). On a pure valuation basis, Enterprise Value to EBITDA, NTRI comes out on top as a more attractively valued company. Although its share price has rallied back in recent years, NTRI still trades at an attractive valuation historically as fundamentals have driven share price gains.

Balance Sheet

Additionally, NTRI operates with no long-term debt, compared to WTW, which carries substantially more debt, and has added to its balance sheet in recent years. NTRI is running a clean balance sheet, with an attractive valuation and continued expansion, making it an interesting buy based on these fundamental criteria.

Price Action

NTRI’s share price looks to be rebounding following a downturn earlier in the year. Over the last decade, the share price fell drastically in the aftermath of the financial crisis due to weakness in consumer spending and a lack of disposable income. While its share price has recovered in recent years, it fell lower earlier this year alongside a broad equity market decline. Its share price is currently turning higher however, as its operations continue to expand.

Conclusion

The company is in the midst of a turnaround effort, but remains at the will of the health of the broader economy. If unemployment were to rise, weighing on national disposable income, consumers could cut back on its programs, weighing on company fundamentals. With regards to what the company can control, its operations continue to improve, with new and differentiated products growing both its top- and bottom-line results. NTRI is making a push for more targeted digital advertising, while also further customizing its programs. Its share price is breaking out higher on the positive developments, leading me to take a position in the stock.

Markets move quickly. To take advantage of the highs and lows - especially in today's volatile environment - you need a strategy that's nimble and flexible. My approach is both, and it enables me to move in and out of assets and sectors while continually generating double-digit annualized returns. Sign up for Absolute Returns today to see how I manage my portfolio in the continuously changing market environment. Many believe absolute returns and beating the market are mere fiction, but I assure you they're not. See for yourself how you can benefit from my approach, and how your portfolio can profit, regardless of market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.