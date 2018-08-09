CAI International: This Boring Container Business Just Got Interesting

Near-term optimism in spite of (or because of) the ongoing trade war.

Recent historic results have been lackluster, but it appears to have turned a corner.

CAI International, Inc. (CAI) is a business that primarily owns and leases out shipping containers. It is a capital intensive business where each dollar of growth must be bought, usually by investing in more containers. However, if done right it produces very steady and predictable cashflow and return on each dollar invested.

In recent years, CAI also diversified into adjacent fields of railcar-leasing and logistics businesses. The former is similar to container-leasing in that it is capital intensive and highly dependent on capital allocation skills of CAI's management. The latter is an asset-light service business where things like brand and operating leverage come into play.

Given that the capital intensive container and railcar divisions contribute most of CAI's revenue and income, let's take a look at management's capital allocation track record.

Sound Capital Allocation

In late 2011, CAI made an astute decision to diversify investments into railcars, when container prices were reaching a cyclical peak.

CAI's management also has a tendency to repurchase shares when they are trading significantly below net asset value, and issuing shares when they are trading significantly above.

Recently, CAI issued two series of preferred shares yielding initially at 8.5%. With CAI's historical ROE of 11% and a forward-looking ROE of 15+%, this issuance is accretive. Given the common shares are currently trading substantially below net assets, issuing preferred shares is the better option that allows CAI to make further investments without stretching their leverage ratio.

Finally, let's take a look at the series of acquisitions they made to build up the logistics business. Per their annual report, these were the logistics-related acquisition activities:

All figures in thousands USD except unit data

Purchase Cost Year ClearPoint Logistics 41,000 2015 Challenger Overseas 10,800 2016 Hybrid Logistics 12,000 2016 Total 63,800

CAI spent a total of $63.8M to build the logistics business. As of 2017, the annual logistics revenue already reached $80.6M. During the first half of 2018, logistics revenue jumped further to $49.9M and gross margin increased 32%. By most metrics these are successful acquisitions.

All in all, CAI has an exceptionally intelligent capital allocation track record.

Lackluster Historic Results

Unfortunately, CAI's seemingly sound capital allocation decisions are not reflected in their operating results over the past 5 years.

Reported Net Income One-time Items Gain (Loss) on Sale of Equipment Owner Earnings # of Shares EPS 2013 63,926 890 7,356 57,460 22,157 2.6 2014 60,274 - 1,165 6,522 52,587 20,732 2.5 2015 26,601 23,626 - 654 50,881 20,773 2.4 2016 5,997 2,721 - 12,671 21,389 19,318 1.1 2017 72,060 - 15,841 5,347 50,872 19,253 2.6

Owner earnings (after adjusting for one-time items and gains/losses from asset sales) dipped over the years and jumped back up in 2017, but it is still below the 2013 level. Due to decreasing share count from share buybacks, the owner earnings per share did catch back up to the 2013 level.

This lack of growth happened while they spent massive amounts on capex (mostly on new container and railcar purchases), with $1.4B spent over 5 years.

CapEx 2013 225,355 2014 266,806 2015 305,248 2016 181,600 2017 411,751 Total 1,390,760

There are external explanations to the lackluster performance, namely the slowdown of the Chinese economy during the 2015-2016 period, and consequently the bankruptcy of a large shipping company, Hanjin. While its direct impact to CAI was not substantial, Hanjin's bankruptcy may have shocked the world container market and negatively affected volume, lease and sale prices during the period.

CAI also made a number of acquisitions in the period and did not breakout any one-time "integration" related costs like many other companies would've.

With the external factors behind us, the key question here is whether the recovery in 2017 is sustainable. Looking at the 2018 YTD results so far, and management's own comments, it does look like CAI may have turned a corner, and the massive investments over the past few years are finally paying off.

Optimistic Outlook and Compelling Valuation

The most recent results of 2018 looked very promising. Q2 EPS was $0.97 up 49% year-over-year. Lease revenue grew 23% with great utilization on both containers and railcars. The logistics business was experiencing spectacular 44% YoY growth.

CAI's management does not give explicit guidance but they mentioned in the conference call that they expect the growth momentum to continue for the rest of the year.

One question on investors' minds is how the US-China trade war will affect global trade and what impact it'll have on CAI's business. While the long-term, second order effects on the global economy are hard to game at this point, CAI's management is optimistic for the near-term as customers will need to use CAI's services to re-position supply chains.

Per their Q2 earnings release:

If tariffs were to be permanently implemented and overall tariff levels were to increase, we would expect supply chain disruption as international companies adjust their supply chains. Some level of export-oriented manufacturing would likely move to other countries not affected by the tariffs such as countries in South East Asia. These changes in supply chain are a positive for CAI as our customers will need more equipment to adjust for the supply chain inefficiencies created by sourcing changes.

With this outlook, I believe it is reasonable to annualize the H1 2018 results as a conservative approximation of how the company will do on an annual basis.

CAI earned $1.81 per share in the first half of 2018, which is $3.62 annualized. At current share price of $23.85, this works out to be an earnings yield of 15.2% (or P/E of 6.6).

Worth noting also is that the book value of CAI is $31.4/share, so it is trading at a substantial discount of 24% to its net assets.

Conclusion

With CAI, you're buying world class, productive, high yielding logistics equipment at less than the value of the equipment if you were to buy them separately. The operating company and the experienced management come included for free.

This business is a great fit for My Little Conglomerate as a portfolio company. As such, My Little Conglomerate purchased 250 shares of CAI at an average cost of $28.5.

As my followers are aware, My Little Conglomerate is a public experiment on portfolio-building with a "business owner's" mindset, where the portfolio itself is thought of as a business (a "conglomerate") and each investment is a subsidiary of the overall business. CAI is the conglomerate's latest acquisition due to its undervalued assets and strong earnings stream.

Like a real business owner, the ultimate goal should be to maximize the aggregate earnings stream of the portfolio of businesses (not the market value of the shares). I believe this approach will translate into superior total return in the long run.

