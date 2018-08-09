Intel: Facing Competition, But Still Strong

I see significant upside if Intel is able to sustain earnings growth over 20% going forward.

Investment Thesis: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) continues to have upside in spite of competition from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

Intel has taken a hit lately due to competition from AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper, which is the company’s flagship processor and seen as quite a formidable competitor to many of Intel’s high-end offerings.

At the time of writing, Intel has descended to a price of $49.59:

Source: Investing.com

Moreover, we see that AMD has vastly outperformed Intel in price terms in 2018:

Source: Investing.com

AMD’s Threadripper 2290WX has been deemed “world record breaking” due to superior performance against Intel’s Core i9-7980XE processor.

For instance, when one compares the two processors across four separate cross-platform test suites, AMD’s offering consistently comes out on top:

Source: zdnet.com

In this regard, Intel faces a challenge to match AMD’s offerings on a price-performance basis. Even with a potential refresh of Intel’s Core i9 lineup on the cards, AMD is expected to launch third-generation Threadrippers during the latter half of 2019 which would rely on a 7nm (nanometer) process.

While these processors may prove to be only marginally superior, they still pose a competitive threat to the 10nm processors that Intel would be expected to release in 2019. Theoretically, the smaller the number of nanometers, the more performance per watt can be delivered. While Intel may choose to bypass 10nm altogether and opt for 7nm right away, it is still evident that Intel faces stiff competition from AMD in this regard.

Back in April, I argued that Intel would need to see a 15% earnings growth rate for a target price of $60. Taking this into account, my argument was that a price range of $40-45 would make for a better entry point.

In this context, has competition from AMD been significantly impacting earnings growth?

For Q2 2018, we see that earnings have actually seen quite a sharp rise, up by 80% to $1.08. However, it should be noted that a significant portion of the rise will have been driven by the effect of lower taxes:

Source: Intel Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

With provision for income taxes in Q2 2017 having been $1.764bn, assuming that provision for taxes was held constant for Q2 2018, the net income in this regard would stand at $3.765bn as opposed to $5.006bn – which represents a 34% increase in net income, which is still quite impressive and significantly higher than my earnings growth forecast of 15%.

Additionally, while processors have been a core offering of this company, it is important to remember that Intel has been diversifying effectively into other areas.

For instance, Intel has seen over 20% growth in revenue for the Data Center group, as well as IOTG, NSG, and PSG business segments:

Data Center

IOTG, NSG and PSG Business Segments

Source: Intel Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation

Moreover, the full year 2018 outlook for Intel appears quite promising, with an expected earnings per share of $4.15 for the full year, which would mean a 20% earnings growth on that of last year. Should we see an average of 20% earnings growth as opposed to 15% going forward, then I estimate that this would yield a target price of $70 based on my previous analysis, which would mean an upside of over 40% from the current price:

Dividend Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 10% dividend growth 1.20 1.32 1.45 1.60 1.76 7% discount rate 1.14 1.15 1.19 1.22 1.25

Earnings Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 20% earnings growth 1.63 1.95 2.34 2.81 3.37 7% discount rate 2.71 1.71 1.91 2.14 2.41

Terminal P/E Ratio 26.63 Terminal P/E * Estimated 2020 EPS in Year 5 64.06 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 5.95 Target Price in Year 5 70.00 Upside from price of $49.59 41.18% 5-Year Annualised Rate of Return 8.24%

Source: Author’s Calculations

Aside from both the company's guidance and recent earnings performance, Intel's Data Center Group in particular has proven to be a strong performing segment, and I am making the assumption that growth in this segment will push annual earnings growth to 20%, up from my prior estimate of 15%.

In particular, the market for "data-centric" business is estimated to reach $200 billion by 2022, and growth in demand for products such as Xeon Scalable has been a key driver in the 65% operating income growth recently seen by the Data Center Group.

Granted, Intel does also face competition in this sector from AMD's EPYC offering. That said, Intel still controls over 90% of the data center market, and while competition may well erode this long term, I certainly see Intel as having the potential to continue seeing strong earnings growth as a result of the growth in this sector. On a holistic basis, I see growth in Data Center revenue as significantly diversifying Intel so as to shield the company from intensifying competition from AMD in traditional processor offerings.

To conclude, while Intel does face significant competition from AMD, the company is still showing strong financial performance. Should we see earnings growth continue to rise holistically, then Intel looks like it could be a good play based on value.

Disclaimer: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.