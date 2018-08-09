Invitae: Growth Continues Unabated

We take a deeper post-Q2 look at Invitae in the paragraphs below.

It is hard to believe that the shares of Invitae (NVTA) traded under $5.00 a share earlier this year on a knee-jerk sell-off, albeit one triggered by a bungled secondary offering, that unfortunately happens all too often in the small biotech space.

Patient shareholders have been rewarded for their steadfastness as can be seen above. This morning the company delivered a stellar second quarter report that has the shares up another 15% in trading today. In today's instablog post, we go through the second quarter highlights and what lies ahead for this fast growing genetic testing concern.

Company Overview:

Invitae is a San Francisco based genetic testing and information company which processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients. The company came public in early 2015 and is closing in on a $600 million market capitalization

Second Quarter Highlights:

Invitae posted a loss of 47 cents a share in the second quarter, better than a nickel a share above the consensus. Revenue for the quarter came in a tad over $37 million for the quarter, more than $5 million above expectations. This represents 160% year-over-year sales growth and was up substantially from the under $28 million in revenues the company posted in the first quarter.

The company seems to be hitting on all cylinders as samples tested rose from 64,000 in the first quarter to 73,000 (14% sequential growth). Given revenues rose faster than sample growth, the cost per test increased in the quarter. The cost per sample was $280 for the quarter, down almost 20% from the $345 average cost in 2Q2017.

Analyst Coverage & Balance Sheet:

Amazingly, the company gets next to no coverage by analyst firms despite its impressive growth and market cap. JP Morgan reissued an Overweight rating on the firm in February and last November Leerink Swann reiterated an Outperform rating. If/When NVTA starts to get on analysts 'radar' it should bode well for the stock.

The company addressed its balance sheet in its second quarter press release. "

Cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $26.5 million, compared to $35.1 million in the first quarter of 2018. At June 30, 2018, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $91.4 million which includes $53.5 million in net proceeds from an equity offering that closed in April. The company also has access to $20 million in additional debt, bringing total available capital at the quarter close to more than $110 million

Verdict:

The company is making solid progress on its journey to profitability. Genetic testing is predicted to rise some 150% over the next five to six years to a $10 billion annual market so Invitae is riding a significant secular trend. The company will also have to continue to drive down its cost per sample and slow its cash burn on a quarterly basis. However, it remains a fast growing entity that we continue to believe is a long term holding within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

Option Strategy:

A alternative way to accumulate an initial stake or add to existing holdings in NVTA is via a Buy-Write order. Using the December $10 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $8.30 to $8.40 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its just over four month hold period.

