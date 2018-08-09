Should You Buy New Senior After Its Dividend Cut?

We first talked about a dividend cut on New Senior Investment group (SNR) in August 2017. By October 2017, we were certain this dividend would be cut. However, management dragged its feet on the decision and finally announced it today, a whole year after our initial thesis. Often such long speculations have the dividend cut priced in, so we looked into whether this would now be a good value for our portfolio.

Q2-2018 results

SNR showed the same trend in its portfolio as previous quarters with the triple net handily outperforming the managed side.

Source: SNR Q2-2018 supplemental

The occupancy declines in the managed portfolio were so bad, that we question SNR's wisdom to increase exposure to this asset as they did last quarter by converting a portion of their triple nets to managed properties.

This abysmal performance coupled with property sales, resulted in the ultra steep drop in funds available for distribution (NASDAQ:FAD).

Dividend cut

Our last speculation on this saga called for a 60% cut.

The size of the dividend cut will likely be very large as after this refinancing and assuming the portfolio quality stays constant, SNR will struggle to generate $0.13/quarter of FAD. A $0.10/share of dividend per quarter makes the most likely sense. Although at this point we are wondering, why even bother? The best way to end this painful saga would be sell the portfolio as a whole and end the management agreement with Fortress without penalties.

We were a bit off the mark and the cut came in at 50%. The new dividend rate will be $0.13 a quarter. While covered by the FAD generated in this quarter, we are wondering how this will play out if managed portfolio continues its trajectory down. SNR's LIBOR exposure is also extremely heavy and every interest rate hike will eat further into FAD.

Internalization of management

One glaring problem with buying SNR was the external management structure. While we don't have a problem with external managements per se, in this case the fee drain was ridiculously expensive. So it was interesting to see that SNR has decided to internalize the management (emphasis ours).

The internalization is expected to result in the following changes: Management Agreement. The Management Agreement is expected to be terminated, and the Company is expected to pay total consideration to the Manager of $50 million consisting of $10 million in cash and $40 million in preferred stock with an expected rate of 6% per annum. The preferred stock is expected to be redeemable by the Company at any time; in addition, the Manager is expected to be able to cause the Company to redeem 50% of the preferred stock beginning at the end of 2020, and the other 50% beginning at the end of 2021. For a transition period following the internalization, the Manager is expected to continue to provide certain services, at cost, pursuant to a transition services agreement. People. The Company expects to become the employer of the individuals who perform services on its behalf. The Special Committee anticipates that the post-internalization management team will include several key employees of the Manager. Personnel decisions are expected to be finalized prior to entering into a definitive agreement with the Manager. The internalization is expected to have the following key benefits: Cost-Savings. The Company estimates that the internalization will result in a reduction in general and administrative expenses of approximately $10 million per year. Simplicity and Transparency. The internalization is expected to simplify the Company’s organizational structure and increase the transparency of its financial results. Expanded Institutional Ownership. New Senior’s institutional ownership base could expand as a result of increased comparability with its peers in the healthcare REIT sector. Continued Manager Support. The Company expects to receive support from the Manager for certain functions during a transition period following the internalization.

The fees of $50 million are about the equivalent of 5 years of savings. SNR has a market capitalization of close to $585 million as we write this and this fee works out to about 63 cents a share. This is less than we thought SNR would have to pay so in that sense it is a good thing for shareholders.

Should you buy?

Senior housing is an incredibly overhyped industry. Constant noise about demographics masks the big problems in this industry. Our current author picks (which are not paywalled), have three different articles highlighting the big issues in this space. We strongly encourage readers to look at those.

At a micro level one can see the same issues of oversupply in SNR's case. This single slide should make you question the ultra bull case, whether it is for SNR, Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) or even Ventas (VTR). Please click on image for larger view.

In every market, construction is expanding senior housing supply much faster than people are aging. Simple fact. In some cases, the new supply is torrential and will decimate pricing power. Is this something you want to buy and hold for the long term? We will let the readers decide that. On the positive side, the management buyout and internalization makes this cheap relative to our fair value of $9.00-$10.00. There is definitely some upside should they be bought out. We leave that game to be played by smarter minds than ours. We are staying on the sidelines.

For more analysis such as this, alongside real-time alerts to sell insurance (puts) to panicked investors and lottery tickets (calls) to euphoric investors, please consider a subscription to our marketplace service, Wheel Of Fortune.

About "Wheel Of Fortune"

Wheel of Fortune is a leading and comprehensive marketplace service, dedicated to picking the best risk-adjusted opportunities in stocks, bonds, ETFs, and CEFs. We look for securities from an income and capital appreciation standpoint and focus primarily on managing risk in trades. We use options frequently to minimize risk and enhance returns.

We invite readers to have a closer look at our investment strategy and our best current picks. For more information, click here.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR, SBRA. WE ARE SHORT CALLS ON VTR AND SBRA, AND SHORT PUTS ON VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.