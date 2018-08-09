Fairfax Financial Offers Unique Exposure At Attractive Prices

With returns to book value at a 9% pace in a low interest rate environment and leverage to higher interest rates, the stock appears attractive at 1.2x book value.

Today's investment portfolio offers some unique opportunities that are both attractive and uncorrelated to most U.S. investor's portfolios.

A Tale of Two Companies

When performance for Fairfax Financial Holdings (OTCPK:OTCPK:FRFHF) is viewed from its formation, its 20%+ return on book value is enormously impressive and has made anyone investing at its birth in 1985 quite wealthy.

Those results, though, have been inconsistent over time. Between 1985 and 1998 Fairfax compounded book value at more than 40% per year, but since then, annual growth has fallen to a rate of only 9%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings growth in book value per share (orange) and year-end price to book ratios ((blue)). The growth in book value is shown as five-year trailing returns. Created by the author based upon Fairfax Financial's financial filings.

Naturally, valuations fell with growth. There was a period in the late-1990s when Fairfax traded for more than triple its book value and in the stretch when book value was compounding at more than 40%, its average valuation was 1.8x book value, but since then the company’s valuation has averaged a mere 10% premium to book value.

Three Decisions

Obviously, the key to gauging the company’s current prospects is a good understanding of why performance fell so sharply and so suddenly. A 9% return on book value is not a horrendous record – it falls squarely within mediocrity – but if it were merely increased size that has hindered recent growth in book value, growth would have tapered more gradually than it did following 1998.

Fairfax's logo. Source: Fairfax Financial Holdings.

In reality, three decisions made by Fairfax can explain the majority of its performance since that time. The first of those was the purchase of a pair of underperforming insurers in 1998, the second was a prescient call prior to the financial crisis, and the third was pessimistic positioning of the investment portfolio after the financial crisis passed.

The pair of underperforming insurance operations that were purchased came from deals for Crum & Forster, announced in March 1998 for $565 million (at 68% of book value), and TIG in December 1998 for $840 million (at 70% of book value). These acquisitions (along with another smaller purchase that same year of Skandia) tripled Fairfax’s investment portfolio at a combined cost of only $1.4 billion. It is easy to understand why they were made given that Fairfax’s market capitalization by the end of 1998 had reached $4.3 billion. Trying to fix these insurance operations in the midst of reserving challenges ran smack into the face of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and later Hurricane Katrina.

Fairfax was forced to raise expensive capital in order to make it to the other side of this period of time (1998-2005) that Watsa later referred to as the “seven Biblical lean years.” I wrote about this in greater detail more than two years ago and noted the impressive improvement in underwriting performance at the company since then, attributing it to better management (under Andy Barnard) and a practice of making acquisitions of higher quality operations. Today, the impressive underwriting performance of Fairfax continues.

Year-end insurance float and annual cost of float, 2000-2017. Created by the author based upon Fairfax Financial's financial filings.

As underwriting problems drew to a close, Fairfax’s investment portfolio was positioned expecting calamity and calamity did indeed strike in 2007 and 2008. The billions that Fairfax made from shorting equity markets and purchasing credit default swaps caused its investment results to turn higher while most peers were absorbing big losses.

Then came decision number three. Fairfax became prematurely conservative in its investment outlook following the recovery of equity markets in 2009. By 2011, it was already hedging the majority of its equity portfolio, then later doubled-down on its bearishness by purchasing derivative contracts that paid out in the event of global deflation. Those bets stayed in place until the fall of 2016 when Watsa’s view shifted because of the election of Donald Trump and the passage of corporate tax cuts. With no upside available from equity markets at the time, and shrinking interest rates, it appeared arithmetically impossible to earn more than a few percentage points per year.

Today’s Investment Portfolio

The investment portfolio of today continues to be positioned conservatively, but not necessarily through a lower than average allocation to equities. Fairfax is most conservative when it comes to bond duration, meaning that it does better on continuing higher interest rates and sacrificing some yield in the interim. According to the most recent 10Q, only 14% of bonds in the portfolio have a maturity date beyond five years.

Allocation of the investment portfolio, 2015-2018. Created by the author based upon Fairfax Financial's financial filings.

As of the end of June, the investment portfolio was allocated roughly 70%/30% between cash & bonds, and equities. That would also seem to be a conservative allocation, but insurance companies need ready access to cash in the event of a catastrophe and routinely have an asset allocation skewed strongly to cash and bonds.

In Fairfax’s case, the equity allocation is somewhat high historically and that allocation is actually higher than the headline numbers indicate.

Historical investment portfolio allocation in five-year intervals, 2000-2018. Created by the author based upon Fairfax Financial's financial filings.

Ownership in businesses appears on the balance sheet in various ways depending on the ownership level. Stakes less than 20% are included in the category “Common Stocks” and marked to market. When ownership is between 20% and 50%, the investment is given equity accounting treatment and included in “Investments in Associates.” Once ownership crosses the 50% threshold, the investment is consolidated into Fairfax’s financial statements and no longer appears at all in the investment portfolio. (This is the case except for Fairfax India and Fairfax Africa, discussed later in greater detail. These investments are consolidated, but Fairfax continues to list them as part of the investment portfolio.)

Companies, including Grivalia Properties (GREY: OTC:GRVVF), Recipe Unlimited (TSX: RECP), and Thomas Cook India (NSE:THOMASCOOK ), that are consolidated appear on the balance sheet in lines that include “Goodwill,” “Other Assets,” “Subsidiary Borrowings,” and "Minority Interests" among others. The balance sheet value of these holdings is currently about $1.7 billion.

Also, Fairfax has participated in quite a few debt and warrants deals of late, in which both debt and warrants to buy common stock come from lending money. The value of these deals is mostly included within bonds, excepting the warrant value, which is included within derivatives.

If both consolidated investments and the debt and warrant deals are included as equity, Fairfax’s portfolio would be closer to a 65%/35% allocation.

According to the company’s second quarter interim report, 16% and 26% of the common stock portfolio is invested respectively in Canada and the United States. Much of the rest of the world’s 58% allocation is in India, Greece, and Africa.

Selected investments of Fairfax Financial regardless of the level of consolidation. Ownership levels as of 12/31/2017. Created by the author based upon Fairfax Financial's 2017 Annual Report, 2018 AGM Presentation to Shareholders, and Q2 2018 Interim Report.

This group of investments is rather interesting, and a few deserve a closer look.

Grivalia Properties

Grivalia once counted Eurobank (OTCPK: OTCPK:EGFEY) as its primary shareholder and was named Eurobank Properties. As the Greek bank shed assets to shore up its balance sheet, Fairfax has emerged as the largest shareholder. The current name is a portmanteau of “Greek,” “Investment,” and “Value.” There is a good possibility that in time Fairfax could own all of Grivalia.

Grivalia is a REIT whose investments are heavily concentrated in and around Athens, Greece, but also owns properties throughout the rest of Greece as well as in Bucharest and Belgrade. Grivalia currently trades roughly in-line with its net asset value and yields a little north of 4%.

Commercial real estate prices in Greece have never recovered from the Greek crisis earlier this decade. After bottoming out in 2013, prices have moved sideways for four years. Athens’ retail structures are now priced about 37% below their 2008 peak, while office buildings are 34% lower. So, the possibility of good returns from Grivalia exists more in a potential property rebound rather than the stock itself being cheap relative to its assets.

Indexes of the price of office buildings and retail real estate in Athens, Greece, 2006-2017. Source: The Bank of Greece Retail Price Index and Office Price Index.

What is so striking about the company at present is how little debt it carries compared to a typical REIT. Net debt at the end of March was €122 million against gross property values of €960 million for a loan to value ratio of only 13%.

With a very good management team and a great balance sheet, Grivalia also has the potential to build significant value simply by carrying on its present strategy. General price indices would suggest there is still an opportunity to purchase cheap assets in the area it knows best.

Eurobank

Fairfax’s investment in Eurobank came on the heels of an extremely successful recapitalization of the Bank of Ireland (OTCPK: OTCPK:IRLBF). This one has not gone nearly as well. A cumulative $975 million has been invested for a stake that is presently worth $350 million.

Eurobank is Greece’s third-largest bank in addition to owning Bulgaria’s fifth-largest bank and Serbia’s seventh largest. It also owns a bank in Cyprus focused on wholesale lending.

The cause of the poor performance of the bank since Fairfax’s investments is not hard to pinpoint. Trapped within the drama of the Greek economy, the loan book has improved at a far slower rate than anticipated. Eurobank, along with all of the other major Greek banks, had also lent more money than had been deposited – and saw deposit withdrawals in the worst days of the crisis - which has mandated the need to raise capital and rely on wholesale funding.

Eurobank's improvement in key metrics, 2015-2018. Source: Eurobank financial filings.

The problems of Greece are not entirely in the rearview mirror, but Eurobank passed a recent stress test and appears to be much better reserved than in the past. With the stock trading at a third of tangible book value and 10x earnings, Fairfax’s bet may finally begin to pay off.

Commercial International Bank

Commercial International Bank (OTCQX: OTCQX:CIBEY), or CIB, was a joint venture started in the 1970s by Chase Manhattan and the National Bank of Egypt. The track record that the company has built in the ensuing decades has been breathtaking, particularly in a country that has seen its periodic turmoil and corruption, with return on equity consistently in excess of 30% and returns on assets near 3%.

Commercial International Bank's long-term track record as outlined in its 2017 Annual Report.

Unsurprisingly, In Fairfax’s latest annual report, Watsa calls CIB “one of the best banks we have ever invested in.”

Like most of the Arab world, Egypt is underbanked. Only 14% of the population uses the traditional banking system, compared to 95%+ in the developed world and 55% in the developing world. The challenge for CIB will be whether the unbanked will shift preferences in the future and if they do whether they will predominantly turn to fintech as a solution instead of depository institutions. The bank is keenly aware of this and investing heavily in technology and testing a plethora of programs in an effort to best reach this untapped reservoir.

With CIB’s record and its valuation of about 10x earnings, the bank should do well for investors in the coming years.

Fairfax India and Fairfax Africa

Fairfax India (OTCPK: OTCPK:FFXDF) and Fairfax Africa (OTCPK: OTCPK:FFXXF) are independent, publicly traded companies that are controlled by Fairfax Financial through multiple voting shares. Fairfax’s economic stakes are now 33.6% and 59.2% respectively (compared to year-end ownership of 30.2% and 64.2%).

The Indian vehicle was established to allow Fairfax greater freedom to invest in Indian businesses above what was possible directly from its insurance subsidiaries. The election of Narendra Modi in 2014 was a major impetus for the increased investment. Watsa explained in Fairfax’s 2014 Annual Report:

For the first time in 67 years, India has an unabashedly business-friendly government. The ineffectiveness of India’s previous governments is seen by the fact that Canada’s economy at approximately $2 trillion with 35 million people is about the same size as India’s economy with 1.2 billion people. Mr. Modi has had great success in Gujarat, a state with 65 million people which he governed as Chief Minister for 13 years (elected three times). Gujarat had real economic growth of over 10% per year during this period while bringing water and electricity and providing child education to virtually every household. We think Mr. Modi can transform India, particularly if he gets re-elected for two more terms, as we think he will. He has an excellent track record, is incorruptible and is business friendly. We expect Mr. Modi to be the Lee Kuan Yew of India!

Prem Watsa has been referred to as the “Warren Buffett” of Canada, but aside from a Graham and Dodd foundation, their investing styles are quite different. In addition to Watsa’s willingness to make macro calls, Buffett would almost never base a substantial part of his investment outlook on political developments. Not only did Watsa do so in 2014 with India, but he did again in 2016 with the election of Donald Trump in the United States.

After Fairfax India was launched, Watsa worked closely with Mike Wilkerson and Neil Holzapfel to take Afgri Group, an African agricultural investor, private. Fairfax Africa was a means to give those two a broader platform to make African investments, starting with Afgri itself, which was contributed to the new company.

These two investment vehicles have quite an interesting future ahead of them and it would not be surprising in the right circumstances to see another of these vehicles created, perhaps in Asia or Latin America. Beyond its direct ownership, Fairfax benefits by earning performance management fees, which are 20% of profits above a hurdle rate of 5%. The fees are paid every three years in either cash or stock. The first performance fee for Fairfax India was recently paid in stock, which is what brought Fairfax’s stake in the company to 33.6% from 30.2%.

Fairfax India’s largest investments are in financial services firm IIFL Holdings (NSE: IIFL) and Bangalore International Airport, which was recently increased to 54%, and which owns a significant amount of land adjacent to the airport in addition to managing the airport itself.

Fairfax Africa’s largest investment is in financial services firm Atlas Mara (ATMA), formed to invest in banks across the continent and with exposure to Nigeria, by owning almost half of Union Bank of Nigeria, and through operations in Botswana and Rwanda, among other countries.

Valuation

Fairfax trades very near to a 20% premium to book value, which is in line with its multi-year averages. If book value were to grow at the same rate as it has since 1999 (9%), then today’s valuation would be a roughly 13x multiple of underlying earnings power.

Implied price to earnings ratios for a given price to book value and forward book value growth.

Fairfax’s goal is to compound wealth at a 15% rate, which if it were to do would imply a multiple of only 8x on underlying earnings power. The math to get to that 15% is a 95% combined ratio in the insurance operations and a 7% investment return.

Historically, Fairfax has earned 8% on its investment portfolio, so the 7% target is not out of the realm of possibility.

Returns on Fairfax's investment portfolio as well as returns smoothed using a five-year trailing return. Created by the author using Fairfax Financial's financial filings.

Until interest rates move even higher from current levels, though, it is not within the power of arithmetic to achieve. To illustrate, take a look at an approximation of how the targets of a 95% combined ratio and 7% investment return were calculated to arrive at 15% book value growth.

Approximate returns to book value produced by a 7% investment return. Book value returns include the assumptions noted in the chart.

Some assumptions were made to arrive at the 15% return, but most of the other items needed to calculate Fairfax’s comprehensive income are much less variable than investment return, so most analyses are going to return a similar result.

With the bond portfolio currently having an 86% weighting to maturities that are five years or less and an additional 28% of the portfolio in cash and short-term investments, it is simply not possible for Fairfax to earn much more than 2 ¼% on two-thirds of its investment portfolio. Assuming a 10% return on the remaining portfolio that is invested in equities, Fairfax’s total investment return would be only 4.6%. That would imply book value growth of 9.2% per year.

The assumptions built into Fairfax’s current share price appear to be extremely clear: the company is positioned to deliver its approximate return on book value for the past two decades and so is also valued at about the same price relative to book over the last several years. (The average for the full period of 1999-2018 has been 1.1x, but that included some time when the company's financial health was questioned and the price of shares fell below book value.)

Fairfax, though, is levered to a few specific outcomes:

The continued rise in interest rates in the developed world.

International equities, particularly emerging markets.

The general insurance environment, including Fairfax’s own progress in managing its book.

Because of investment leverage, every 10 bps increase in interest rates would raise growth in book value by 15 bps. Longer-term averages for the 2 and 10-year yield in the United States are about 3 ½% and 4 ½% respectively. If interest rates were to both rise and rise enough to give greater comfort in investing in longer maturities, then Fairfax’s investing results could improve materially, perhaps by 100 bps – 150 bps, and thus book value growth would accelerate by 150 bps – 225 bps.

2-year and 10-year U.S. interest rates. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

A reduction in interest rates would likely only come if it was accompanied by softer economic growth or a recession, in which case the company’s large cash holdings could be used to purchase other assets that would be discounted.

The portfolio is also positioned in a way to suggest that U.S. and Canadian stocks, and the rest of the developed world, may be close to fair value but that greater opportunities exist in the developing world. A recent report from Lazard echoes that view, pointing out that the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has been trading at an around 30% discount to developed markets versus a longer-term average of 17%.

MSCI Emerging Markets valuation versus developed markets. Source: Lazard.

Many of the exposures that Fairfax has today, including depressed real estate and a pair of well-run banks both trading at 10x earnings, offer very good opportunities to outperform market averages regardless of what indexes do. They also represent a unique play on various parts of the world that most portfolios have limited access to.

Finally, although underwriting was not the topic of this article, with the purchase last year of Allied World, Fairfax could well be in a position to figure out how to begin using its scale to aid in its underwriting operations despite having a decentralized hierarchy. It does not seem unreasonable to think that, on average, Fairfax may be able to perform better than its targeted combined ratio of 95%.

Combined ratio of insurance operations, 2008-2018 YTD, compared to Fairfax's 95% target. Created by the author based upon Fairfax Financial's financial filings.

Taken as a whole, Fairfax is trading for the equivalent of 13x earnings, at 1.2x its book value and a 9% future rate of book value growth, with potential levers that can drive future growth in book value somewhat higher than its recent past. The substantial cash position, as well as emerging markets exposure, also mean that Fairfax is likely to have a somewhat weak correlation to stock prices in the United States, although risks do remain – primarily from sharp corrections in either the Indian or Greek stock markets, or both.

Still, potential 9% returns seem to be the base case for Fairfax along with higher growth and a potential re-rating of the book value multiple from that higher potential growth if interest rates continue reverting to historical norms.

All of that adds up to make Fairfax one of the most attractive global insurers today.

