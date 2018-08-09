Reiterating $110 Price Target On Dollar General

The Business

Dollar General Corporation (DG) owns and operates small-box discount stores across the U.S. with a focus on merchandise selling for $5 or less. The company finished 2017 and posted same-store sales growth for the 28th consecutive year as well as improving on many of the other key metrics. DG has a solid management team that knows where to focus their efforts and is very aware of managing their costs which help keep margins stable and expanding. The company announced their Q1 earnings on May 31, 2018 and that momentum from the previous years has continued into 2018 despite a slight drop in traffic. Shares of DG are still attractive at the current price as the future continues to look very bright for the company. I continue to reiterate my $110 price target that was set in May.

Solid Q1 Performace

Despite missing EPS estimates by $0.04 coming in at $1.36 for the quarter and revenue missing by a modest $90M to come in at $6.11B, growth was still strong for the first quarter. Same-store sales rose by 2.1%, slightly offset by a decrease in traffic due to unseasonably cold and damp weather, according to the company's Q1 press release. Gross profit margins rose to 30.5% and net sales rose 9% YoY. This keeps the company on track for their full-year guidance and they therefore reiterated that guidance which I will mention later in this article.

Looking Ahead

Management of DG has a good grasp of what needs to be done in order to stay relevant in such a competitive sector and industry. As they continue to stay on track for their plans to drive sales growth, I remain confident in the future of this company. They remain focused on the tiny details that increase the number of basket items and in turn, the average ticket price without over-extending themselves. For example, according to CEO Todd Vasos on the Q1 conference call, the company is particularly focused on increasing the number of cooler doors in stores as well as increasing the customers exposure to point of purchase items in the queue lines.

On top of increasing store sales, the company has a compelling growth plan to expand their market exposure through the addition of new stores and remodeling of older ones. They expect to add 900 new stores during 2018 and remodel 1000 existing stores. In the first quarter alone, the company added 241 new stores and remodeled 322. According the Todd Vasos, a remodeled store delivers anywhere between a 4% and 15% comp lift.

One more thing to note, the company has an impressive market exposure with 75% of the U.S. population living within 5 miles of a brick and mortar Dollar General location. As they continue to expand into the digital era with the new DG go App, which provides customers the opportunity to clip coupons, as well as scan items while they shop and then skip waiting in line by using the app's self-checkout service. This is an impressive way to increase convenience to shoppers.

Valuations

DG continues to be impressively undervalued despite the share prices continuing to rise. Shares currently trade at a P/E multiple of 16.90x and a forward P/E of 16.64x. A PEG of only 1.30 shows that there is still a large potential for more upside. The ROE for DG continues to rise YoY and is currently at 27.61% on a TTM basis. And the company's margins continue to remain stable with gross margin of 30.80%, operating margin of 8.44% and net margin of 6.77% on a TTM basis.

Strong Technicals

Shares have been rising steadily since the start of 2017 and have never become truly over extended with the exception of the hard rally in January earlier this year before we all know what happened next. Now that shares have recovered, they've formed double-top pattern around $101 which makes for a good breakout area. I'd be watching to add to my position through $101 with a target of $110 as the broader market approaches new highs and we set up for a rally once volume comes in after the slower summer months come to an end.

(Source: ThinkorSwim)

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.