STAG Industrial Bucks The Trend

We estimate implied growth rates for the sector and show that differences in discount rates and expected growth rates explain the difference in price multiples.

Results are mixed on whether STAG's performance is best in class or bringing up the rear.

Summary Conclusion

STAG Industrial (STAG) reported a strong 2018 Q2 driven by revenue growth and margin expansion resulting from lower G&A and property expenses as a percentage of revenue. A common size income statement scaled by total revenue highlights the year-over-year difference and the effect on operating income:

(Source: Data compiled by Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

We estimate that STAG's cash ROIC (return on invested capital) exceeds the cost of that capital in most years by a small margin, an indication of value creation. STAG's total return performance relative to industrial REIT peers is mixed. Since the IPO STAG has the second highest total return in the sector, not quite "best in class" as Seeking Alpha author Brad Thomas suggests, but not too far off either. However, over the trailing five-year period, STAG is bringing up the rear of the class, vastly outpaced by DCT Industrial (DCT) and infill specialists Rexford Industrial (REXR) and Terreno Realty (TRNO). We estimate the implied growth rate priced into STAG shares by the market to be 2.8%, the lowest of the peer set. We estimate an intrinsic value range for STAG shares to be $24-30 per share. The current price of $28 is towards the high end of fair value (8/7/2018).

Q2 Results

The Good

STAG just reported a strong quarter with "core FFO" up 10% year over year. More importantly, retention was above average at 88% with cash releasing spreads of 8%, a sign of strong industrial demand consistent with reports from the rest of the sector. Primary market exposure continues to increase at 41% of the portfolio vs. 21% 3 years ago, and tertiary exposure is down to 7.7% from 14.9%. G&A expense continues to decrease as the company gains scale driving margin expansion. As a percentage of revenue, G&A has come down over the years:

Further, on the call, CEO Ben Butcher guided to G&A decreasing as a percentage of NOI (net operating income) from the current 14% to around 10%, suggesting a few more points of margin expansion is possible.

The Bad

Same-store results continue to significantly lag the sector. Same-store cash NOI, a proxy for internal growth, grew 0.5% driven by cash rents that were up 1.8% but offset by cash expenses that were up 7.6%. This has been a consistent theme with STAG over the years:

(Source: SEC filings)

Note that in 2014 we were unable to locate a same-store comparison for the year. However, the 2014 Q4 supplemental did contain the following:

Is the company earning its cost of capital?

The Process

We calculated a cash ROIC (return on invested capital) to measure returns at the firm level. Since cash ROIC is available to all providers of capital, we estimate the company's WACC for comparison purposes. We must also estimate capital invested in the business over time because the number is not preserved by GAAP accounting. Why bother? The thought is that returns in excess of the cost of capital create value.

First, we estimate cash ROIC. We add back depreciation & amortization to operating income and subtract out maintenance capex. From 2015 to 2017, we use the company's disclosure of maintenance capex, which ranges from 1% to 3% of revenue rounded, and for prior years we estimate 2% of revenue:

Next, we estimate invested capital by adding cumulative amortization charges and charge-offs to gross assets. This gives us a better estimate of capital invested over time. Next, we subtract out cash for consistency since cash interest is not included in operating income.

Finally, we estimate the company's WACC over time. For the cost of equity, we used a sector median raw regression beta of 0.74 and a normalized risk-free rate of 3.5% for the entire period. Then we un-levered and re-levered STAG's beta every year and used a forward-looking January 1 equity risk premium. The cost of debt was estimated from the yield on similar credit bonds, and the cost of preferred was estimated by adding 2% to the cost of debt:

The Results

The results show that over time STAG has earned its cost of capital and in most years cash ROIC has exceeded WACC by a small margin:

Best in class or bringing up the rear

Performance since IPO

STAG isn't best in class but is certainly towards the front of the class with the second highest total return behind only DCT Industrial since the IPO in April of 2011. Surprisingly, Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is bringing up the rear with a total return about half that of STAG:

(Source: YCharts)

However, a quick glance at the chart suggests substantial outperformance early on from the IPO to around 2013.

Performance during the last 5 years

During the last 5 years, STAG is bringing up the rear and has about half the total return of the top two performers. DCT Industrial is still best in class followed by infill specialists Rexford and Terreno (Our article explaining Terreno's strategy can be viewed here).

Relative Comparison Vs. Peers - What is priced in?

Investors are drawn to STAG by the above average yield and the low P/AFFO multiple relative to peers. Using analyst consensus estimates for the next 12 months (S&P Capital IQ), we calculate forward dividend yield and forward P/AFFO multiples for the Industrial REIT peer set:

Frequently, analysts and authors take a sector average multiple and then declare that STAG is undervalued based on this number. In our opinion, these multiples on their own aren't comparable. Rather, the multiples are the result of differences in expected growth and risk. We go beyond the multiple to estimate the growth rate priced into each stock. First, we need to estimate each firm's equity discount rate. We use a CAPM model with a normalized risk-free rate of 3.5% and an equity risk premium of 5.37%. We use the sector median raw regression beta and re-lever it using each firm's debt to equity ratio. Once we have an equity discount rate, we can solve for the implied growth rate using a single-stage valuation model, i.e., we can solve for the growth rate that makes the stock price correct. Investors can think of this as a hurdle rate:

If our cost of equity is reasonable for STAG at 7.9%, then we can say that the market is pricing in long-term dividend growth of 2.8%.

What does this have to do with a price multiple? We have made two estimates above, a discount rate and an implied growth rate. However, to demonstrate let's say that we knew these numbers were correct. STAG is expected to pay a dividend of $1.43 and analyst consensus AFFO is $1.80, a payout ratio of 80%. The payout ratio of 80% divided by risk minus growth equals the theoretically justified multiple, 80% / (7.9%-2.8) = 15.59.

Internal Growth Vs. Peers

We estimate that STAG has the lowest implied growth rate in the peer set. Is Mr. Market crazy? Maybe not. We look at the most recent quarter and most recent year reported cash NOI growth as a proxy for internal growth:

Presented this way the poor same store growth stands out. With Terreno and Rexford showing strong growth rates of 16.5% and 9% respectively for 2017.

Intrinsic Value Range

We used a three-stage DCF model to estimate a valuation range for STAG with best- and worst-case estimates that we think are reasonable. We estimate revenue growth between 3% and 5% for 5 years driven by the lease escalator and strong re-leasing spreads. We estimate AFFO margins growing from 52% to 56% in the best case and 48% to 52% in the worst case. In both cases margin expansion occurs due to scale. In the worst-case, maintenance capex is 4% higher than what management reports. Reinvestment is 30% of AFFO during stage 1. In stage 2, we model AFFO growth of 2.5-4% per year. In stage three, we use a terminal growth equal to the expected inflation rate of 2.2%. The estimate of intrinsic value is $24-30 per share.

Conclusion

STAG reported a strong 2018 Q2 driven by revenue growth and margin expansion. However, the company is still struggling with low same-store NOI growth compared to peers. We estimate that over time STAG's cash ROIC has exceeded its WACC by a small margin, indicating value creation. A long-term performance review since the STAG IPO shows that STAG has the second highest total return of the peer group, close to best in class. However, over a trailing 5-year period, STAG has the lowest total return in the industrial REIT sector. Using relative analysis, we estimate STAG to have the lowest implied growth rate in the industrial REIT sector at 2.8%, creating a low hurdle rate. However, historic same-store cash NOI is below the peer group and clearing the hurdle is far from certain. We think that STAG's fair value is between $24 and $30 per share. We are not buyers at $28 per share but would be more interested at the low end of the range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRNO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.