3 Things In Biotech, August 9: Clovis Looks Forward In Ovarian Cancer

Clovis's portents of irrelevance not recognized by the company, presses on with combo study in ovarian

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Therapy: Nivolumab and rucaparib

Disease: Ovarian cancer

News: CLVS announced that it has randomized the first patient into the phase 3 ATHENA study, which is assessing the combination of their PARP inhibitor with BMY's nivolumab for patients with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. ATHENA is assessing progression-free survival as a primary endpoint, and it is including the nivolumab-rucaparib treatment as maintenance following an initial response to chemotherapy.

Looking forward: In my Tesaro article, CLVS came up frequently as another company that is getting hammered and is poised to die in the PARP inhibitor space, thanks to big pharma competition. It is obviously not a shock that they're pressing forward, but it may be to some doubters. CLVS has an interesting opportunity to set itself apart by including the use of an immune checkpoint inhibitor in the maintenance treatment setting. Time will tell, and hopefully we'll see something positive in a few years.

Kyowa gets its first approval for mogamulizumab

Company: Kyowa Hakko Kirin (OTCPK:KYKOF)

Therapy: Mogamulizumab

Disease: Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

News: The FDA has announced that is approved KYKOF's CCR4 antibody mogamulizumab (branded Poteligeo) for the treatment of a few uncommon forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma called mycosis fungoides and Sezary syndrome. The approval was granted for patients who have failed at least one prior line of therapy.

Looking forward: This approval builds on a rapidly increasing pipeline of commercialized agents for KYKOF, and for what it's worth, the results in these two forms of NHL looked quite strong, as patients taking mogamulizumab had doubled progression-free survival compared with those taking vorinostat. Considering the cutaneous T-cell lymphomas (of which mycosis fungoides is the most common) affect some 6.4 million people each year, there is a large potential market needing this agent, so KYKOF looks poised to capitalize.

Janssen looks to cement Darzalex with a new regimen

Company: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Therapy: Daratumumab

Disease: Multiple myeloma

News: Janssen announced that they have submitted a supplemental application for approval in the US and Europe for a "split-dosing" regimen of daratumumab, their blockbuster CD38 antibody currently in use for myeloma. The approval would allow for patients to receive the first dose of daratumumab over two days, which would allow for shorter infusion times.

Looking forward: Flexibility in dosing is important for patient comfort in the receipt of anticancer medications. In general, you would think that splitting the drugs over a two-day period would place higher treatment burden on patients, but it's important to note that the patient needs to sit in the chair receiving infusional medicine for a total of 6 hours at least, which may cause a lot of challenges for some. So being able to split that up over two days will be very appealing for some patients.

