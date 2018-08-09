Why Cannabis Licenses Don't Matter Anymore In Canada

Preview

When the cannabis mania hit the stock market in 2017, it was all about production licenses. When companies announce the receipt of licenses from Health Canada, their stock price shot up within hours amid investor enthusiasm. However, as we have predicted at the beginning of 2018, this year will mark the shift in investor attention from production license to supply agreements. We think investors need to re-focus their due diligence in 2018 on which companies will be able to secure supply and distribution channels. Production will become commoditized and licenses are becoming increasingly common, driving down the barrier to entry from the production side. However, due to the tightly controlled procurement and distribution of cannabis in Canada, companies are required to secure government contracts in order to participate in the primary cannabis market. Licenses will be increasingly downplayed going forward due to the low barrier of obtaining one.

Cannabis License Update

When we first published data on cannabis licenses in "The Complete Cannabis Guide #2 - Production Capacity", there were 84 licenses. During 2017, there were numerous reports of prospective applicants complaining that the Health Canada licensing process takes way too long. Since then, Health Canada has made numerous improvements to the application process to shorten the application timeline. There is increased pressure from provinces and industry players for Health Canada to expedite the process in order to secure enough supply for a 2018 legalization.

(Health Canada, May 2017)

By February 2018, the total number of licenses increased from 84 to 91. The additional licenses include 2 in British Columbia, 2 in Quebec, and one each in Alberta, Ontario, and Nova Scotia. Previously we noted Quebec as the province that is likely to see increased pressure from Health Canada to grant more licenses. As the second largest province in Canada by population, Quebec only had 4 licensed producers in May. When Quebec announced the provincial supply deal in February, local producer Hydropothecary (OTC:HYYDF) scored the largest deal with 200,000 kg of supply over five years.

(Health Canada, February 2018)

As of June 2018, the total number of licenses issued has increased again from 91 to 112. Ontario gained 12 new licensees and British Columbia added 6 new licenses. The growth in the last few months has been tremendous as new ventures rush to meet the legalization deadline.

(Health Canada, June 2017)

Why Licenses Don't Matter Anymore

We would like to make a bold statement that cannabis licenses won't matter in 2018 anymore. It does not mean that LPs do not need licenses anymore, in fact having a license is still the prerequisite for any producer to be authorized to participate in the medical and recreational markets. What we are predicting instead is that most cannabis companies have completed the application for licenses and have entered the execution phase. As the government set October 17, 2018, as the target date for the commencement of legal sales, we would expect to see fewer applications going forward. We also estimate that corporate M&As will shift away from acquiring licenses to focus on acquiring brands, customers, and IPs.

First, we would like to discuss the decreasing importance of licenses. As we all know, most large LPs already hold multiple licenses. Some are still applying for additional licenses as they expand into new facilities and other geographies because cannabis licenses are location-based, which means every new production facility would require a separate license. For example, Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) is busy executing on its Aurora Sky flagship facility and Canopy (CGC) just announced that it received the license for its B.C. joint venture. Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) is building a new extraction center which will require a new license. Cronos (CRON) just announced a license for its Australian operation. Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) received its license to produce cannabis oil only in May 2018. Clearly, the larger LPs are getting close to completing their buildout phase and no more licenses will be required heading into 2019.

Second, we think corporate M&A will focus on acquiring more value-adding assets including IPs and brands, instead of licenses. In the past companies have acquired other LPs in order to acquire existing licenses and production capacities. However, as many have realized that the market will very likely become oversupplied by 2020, there is almost no use in acquiring more production capacities or licenses. Getting a new license from scratch has become a lot easier for the large LPs as demonstrated by Canopy's impressive execution on B.C. Tweed construction. Companies will instead focus on buying R&D, brands, international operations and customer engagements.

(BNN)

Conclusion

The implications for investors would be that a more calculated approach to investing in the cannabis industry is required going forward. The easy money has been made when all cannabis companies traded in tandem and the whole sector saw impressive gains during the last couple of years. However, there remains substantial room for growth when companies focus on the right areas of growth. Investors should invest in companies that they believe to have the ability to survive the legalization. We think companies need to have a few things in order to withstand an oversupplied market including low cost, large scale, distribution channel and financial resources. We think larger LPs are better positioned in this regard due to their lower cost and bigger scale. The LPs that have won provincial supply agreements are even more likely to survive as the only risk to their revenue is the actual demand from consumers and pricing risks. For smaller producers, assuming perfect execution on ramping up their production, they still need to worry about placing their products due to controlled nature of cannabis distribution in Canada. They only have two ways to sell their product, either through their own supply agreements or through deals with those LPs that have supply agreements, which will likely result in lower margin and volatile demand. We prefer larger names and would stay away from smaller cannabis companies that have an undifferentiated strategy. Our view also resulted in our call to the pairing trade of long HMMJ (OTC:HMLSF) and short HMJR (OTCPK:HZEMF).

