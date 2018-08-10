Switzerland - Land Of Milk And Money

Its people are not given to boasting so it takes a while to learn where the best investments lie and as an "insider” I know about a few of those.

Having lived and worked on four continents, I know of no other country that is more stereotyped than Switzerland: It is a maker of milk chocolate; it is a banker making money from corrupt African dictators and US tax evaders; it is the land of cuckoo clocks. There is often truth in stereotypes, but the real Switzerland is well hidden behind these. I have now lived in Switzerland for 15 years - thus I dub myself an “insider" - and this is the first of what might become a series of articles on some companies that are world leaders. Despite this, many are unknown except to their customers worldwide. There is money for all to be made from those!

First, a bit on the stereotype. I do not like banks but that sector has been mostly cleaned up since the 2008 financial crisis and there are now only around 250 banks left - not bad for a population of 8 million! - of which UBS (NYSE:UBS) is the world's largest wealth manager, making lots of money. Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF) (OTCPK:NSRGY) is the world's largest food company. It uses lots of milk and 25 of its brands have over $1 billion in sales per year. Cuckoo clocks are still available, but most people prefer a wristwatch. There are over 100 makers of these, producing some 800 brands with Swiss Made on the dial, with some models priced at over $1 million.

But there is much more and spans virtually every sector: banking, pharmaceuticals, machinery, insurance, construction, textiles and many others supported by:

Innovation. Switzerland is the world's number one innovator based on patent applications per head filed with the European Patent Office: 973 per million people compared with 133 per million for the US.

Start-up friendliness. IMF research puts Switzerland in the number one position due to the legally friendly framework. This is supported by the universities, with many entrepreneurs emerging from some of Europe’s top business schools. That list includes the University of St Gallen, IMD in Lausanne and the business incubator part of the leading technical university, ETH in Zurich.

Competitive environment. The World Economic Forum regularly judges Switzerland to be the world's most competitive economy. This confounds conventional economic wisdom because Switzerland also has the world's strongest currency and among the world's highest wage costs. It is achieved via a good education system from craft apprenticeships to PhDs and one of the world's best public transport and infrastructure systems including high speed internet

Work ethic. This goes back many centuries and continues today in part via a strong bond between employers and employees that means Switzerland has the highest level of disposable income in the world while maintaining a relatively equitable distribution of rewards. The US and UK - among others with enormous canyons between the bosses' pay and their employees - should take note!

As a result, Switzerland has more world-leading companies per capita than any other country, the backbone of which comprises over 560,000 SMEs. Many are privately-owned like compression stocking maker, Sigvaris. These SMEs supply two thirds of all jobs in the country and result in an unemployment level that rarely goes above 4% even in bad times and an environment that sucks in young people straight from school, apprenticeships or university. Those companies and the 250 or so very large ones also help keep the banking gnomes of Zurich happy.

Many are niche companies and their thinking is long term. There are no car makers but some are key suppliers to international car makers; noise and protection components from Autoneum (OTC:ATNNF) or AUTN on the home Zurich exchange, cables from Komax (OTCPK:KMAAF) or KOMN and fluids from Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNY) or CLN.

In short, Swiss Made has become a brand of its own.

The US is a key market taking 13.5% of all Swiss exports and President Trump's tweet and tariff wars are unlikely to dent their sales because there are few US competitors for many Swiss companies - niches are niches with wide moats to cross deterring threats to these constantly innovating companies.

Maybe President Trump - given the awful state of much US infrastructure, including crumbling bridges - would like to invite the successors of Swiss engineer, Othman Amman, to help him fix things. That engineer linked New York City to New Jersey with the George Washington Bridge and Staten Island to Brooklyn with the Verrazano Bridge. And if the president stands on one of the glass floors on an observation platform in the Grand Canyon to wonder at its beauty, he will be standing on something that is Swiss Made.

But for today, I shall look at a company straight out of the stereotype; a maker of chocolate.

Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt (OTCPK:COCXF) (OTCPK:LDSVF) - founded in 1845 - is number one in the world premium chocolate segment, including in the US. It did not invent milk chocolate and there is an argument over whether it was Germans Jordan and Timaeus or Swiss Daniel Peter who did that. Much earlier, in 1504, Christopher Columbus bought the cocoa bean back from one of his voyages of discovery to the New World. It made a bitter, unpopular drink until Spanish conquistador, Hernando Cortes, introduced a sweetened version in 1528 and that became a coveted drink in far away Switzerland.

Solid versions came much later and, later still. Those Germans or the Swiss person added milk that Daniel Peter and two other Swiss persons, Cailler and Lindt, turned into profitable businesses. By 1900, over one third of worldwide chocolate exports were Swiss Made.

Today Lindt is number three in the US chocolate market as a whole that has Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) as number one and Hershey (NYSE:HSY) as number two. Hershey is not a luxury brand like Lindt and the brands Lindt owns. Mondelez, in my view, is a snack food conglomerate with chocolate forming only part of its large product range and I do not see it as a direct competitor to Lindt.

Nor is Hershey in the premium niche that Lindt occupies and is developing further. Hershey is also a slow growth company with little sign of that changing. That is not to say it is not a good company but I prefer Lindt for its growth track record and its future growth prospects. I prefer it for taste reasons too!

That track record is reflected in the share price. The S&P 500 is up around 65% over the past 5 years, Hershey has flatlined and Lindt is up around 90%.

Some Lindt brands will be more familiar to those in the US than the Lindt name. It owns Ghirardelli - the oldest chocolate brand in the US - and in July, 2014, Lindt acquired Russell Stover. North America counts for over 40% of Lindt's sales. Lindt sales in total in the first half of 2018 were up 5.1% and EBIT up 7.0%. That was organic growth and came despite challenging market conditions in parts of the world.

First half highlights included excellent results achieved by Lindt USA and Lindt Canada. And to support future expansion in North America, it will invest around $200 million constructing new high-tech production lines for chocolate and chocolate mass in the US.

A share buyback programme worth around $500 million is planned up to the end of 2019 thanks to excellent liquidity, a strong balance sheet and high cash flow.

While this past performance is impressive, 40 to 50 new chocolate boutiques and cafes will be opened around the world in 2018 to ensure future growth. And they have not even started opening those in China yet where the appetite for solid chocolate has been growing rapidly and, as with watches, it must be Swiss Made.

Back in the land of milk and money that means lots more milk to come from contented Swiss cows and lots of money to come from shareholders wanting to buy in: Voting shares (COCXF) cost around $74,700 each and non-voting shares (LDSVF) around $6,900. If you buy on the Zurich exchange - LISN and LISP - you buy strong Swiss francs too.

One could say that the voting shares are a bargain because they get you an invite to the annual general meeting where you will be given a 6kg box of chocolates - FREE! My wife and I make do with our non-voting shares that have almost doubled in the past five years and occasional visits to the shop at the factory near Zurich where we try free samples before taking a truckload of the irresistible stuff to the check-out to help the share price continue on its inexorable way up.

Lindt chocolate eating and drinking can be good for your health and wealth. Buy some shares and take time off work to enjoy helping the share price go up while sipping some delicious liquid “gold” at the Lindt cafe on 5th Avenue in New York and keeping those cows in the Alps contented too.

