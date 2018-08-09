Qualcomm Bouncing Back

We value shares of Qualcomm about in line with where they are trading, but the high end of our fair value range implies potential upside. Shares yield ~3.7%.

Being one of the powerhouses in mobile-phone technology has the tendency to ruffle some feathers. It has encountered some rather troubling legal battles of late, too.

As the complexity of technology accelerates, Qualcomm sets out to solve the problems such complexity poses, and providing advancing technology at significant scale is one of the firm's mantras.

By The Valuentum Team

We like to look at stocks as though they are pieces of businesses, and therefore, we like to evaluate them as such. We understand and integrate the importance of information contained in prices via technical and momentum indicators into our process, however, and we think a combination of finding undervalued stocks that are going up is an interesting proposition. At the core, however, we use an enterprise discounted cash flow process to arrive at a estimate of a company's fair value for each company in our coverage universe. This means that we deemphasize a company's quarterly revenue and earnings estimates and focus more on getting the long-term estimates "correct." Here's how to think about the enterprise discounted cash flow model, which forms the first pillar in the Valuentum Buying Index.

There are a lot of things to like about Qualcomm (QCOM). Although the company has been mired in acquisitive activity and has encountered some troubles with respect to its customers feeling gouged on licensing fees, at the end of the day, Qualcomm is a powerhouse and a true innovator in the tech industry. We'd go so far as to say that Qualcomm has revolutionized the mobile phone industry, almost as much as Apple (AAPL) has, for example.

Through its own R&D and through partnerships with other firms, Qualcomm's business model is as simple as it gets, too: the company develops breakthrough technology and then licenses it. The firm has one of the strongest Economic Castles in our coverage, too (an Economic Castle measures the magnitude of the ROIC-WACC difference, not the duration). That means that we expect its future economic value generation to be far in excess of our estimate of its weighted average cost of capital. It was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Here are some of its highlights.

Qualcomm At A Glance

• As the complexity of technology accelerates, Qualcomm sets out to solve the problems such complexity poses, and providing advancing technology at significant scale is one of the firm's mantras to continue to transform its business and the world. It sees its core mobile addressable market growing to $33 billion by 2020 from $23 billion in 2015, but has also identified dozens of billions of dollars in adjacent and additional growth opportunities.

• You know a firm's IP is one-of-a-kind when it continues to face antitrust lawsuits. However, serious concerns arose after the FTC and Apple filed charges against Qualcomm for anticompetitive behavior. The FTC claims the company disrupted the supply of baseband processors to obtain elevated royalties and other favorable license terms. Patent infringement suits have been filed by both firms. Though this is troubling, it speaks to the strength of Qualcomm's intellectual property, a significantly competitive advantages.

• Broadcom (AVGO) has officially withdrawn its hostile bid for Qualcomm after President Trump issued an order to block the deal on grounds that the merger could impair US national security. Since then reports have surfaced that its former chairman and CEO is seeking funding to take Qualcomm private. The news has the stock on an upward march more recently, and we must say that we are encouraged by the view given Qualcomm's strong net cash position and solid future expected free cash flow generation.

Image shown: Qualcomm is bouncing back from the near-term lows it sent in late April of this year.

• Being one of the powerhouses in mobile-phone technology has the tendency to ruffle some feathers. While the $1 billion lawsuit with Apple is grabbing headlines, the underlying issue is that Apple is essentially attacking how Qualcomm runs its licensing business model. These developments come shortly after Qualcomm was fined $854 million by South Korean regulators for unfair trade practices. Intel (INTC) has also accused the firm of a 'web of abusive practices.' It's tough doing business in the land of tech, sometimes.

• Recently, Qualcomm terminated its ~$47 billion deal for NXP Semiconductors after a period of heightened uncertainty related to geopolitical factors and regulatory pressures. The company owes NXP Semi (NXPI) a $2 billion termination fee but is eager to put the uncertainty overhang behind it. The termination of the NXP Semi deal means its balance sheet won't take on significantly more debt. Management is shareholder friendly and has returned ~$59 billion to shareholders since fiscal 2003 in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

• We think one of the most important measures in assessing a company's ability to generate value for shareholders is return on invested capital. We forecast measures of return on invested capital in our enterprise free cash flow model. For Qualcomm, the measure is phenomenal, and part of the reason why we assign it an Economic Castle. Here's how big the company's economic profit spread is with respect to the company's weighted average cost of capital. The company is generating a huge amount of economic value for shareholders.

• Qualcomm's net cash of ~$15.4 billion as of the end of fiscal 2016 (inclusive of short term debt) and free cash flow (averaging ~$5.1 billion from fiscal 2015-2017) easily covering annual run-rate cash dividend obligations drive QUALCOMM's impressive Dividend Cushion ratio. The recent addition of a significant amount of debt to fuel share repurchases may not be the most prudent capital allocation strategy, and a $2 billion termination fee will be paid to NXP Semi as a result of the deal being called off. It is too early to tell whether recent anti-competition complaints will impact the dividend, but we are taking a cautious stance on the developments as they have the potential to challenge the core of QUALCOMM's licensing model.

• We may have been a bit too excited about Qualcomm's investment opportunity in the past, looking at our historic ratings going back to early 2015. With all of the news headlines regarding anti-trust practices and customer troubles, the equity has been punished by animal spirits, but Qualcomm is operating on a firm foundation with respect to its technology, strong balance sheet, and solid free cash flow generation. Here's how our prior ratings stacked up.

Conclusion

We value shares of Qualcomm about in line with where they are trading, but the high end of our fair value range implies potential upside. There are a lot of moving parts to this story, and some of them represent material downside risk, and Qualcomm could be a part of another company in coming years as mergers and acquisitions heat up, but the company's fundamental backdrop and financial profile is sound. We like Qualcomm a lot. Shares yield ~3.7% at the time of this writing.

