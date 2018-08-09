General Dynamics Corporation: This 'Triple-Threat' Could Send Shares Higher

That growth will likely continue, thanks to faster growth in shipbuilding, combat systems, and information technology.

It's a scary world out there. And defense contractors, it seems, are cashing in.

Last week, the Senate cleared a $717.0 billion defense budget. If approved by President Donald Trump, the measure will increase America's annual military spending by more than $90.0 billion from 2017 levels - nearly twice the size of Russia's entire defense budget.

Great news for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The defense contractor provides just about everything Uncle Sam needs to wage war, from missiles and tanks to aircraft and cybersecurity. The company's best-known piece of merchandise is the M1 Abrams battle tank, which has seen action in every major conflict since the first Gulf War.

General Dynamics, however, enjoys growing sales around the world, too. And as the list of geopolitical hotspots grows, the company has had no issue throwing off growing piles of dividend income to investors. But do shares represent a good place to put money to work right now? Let's take a look.

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

Incumbency and technological know-how have allowed General Dynamics to consistently win government contracts and earn outsized returns for shareholders. It would cost billions to replicate the company's business. And even if you could cough up that kind of money, high switching costs would discourage customers from jumping to a different vendor. For shareholders, this near monopoly position has created a reliable stream of income.

Looking at the balance sheet, General Dynamics stands in fine financial health right now. The business generates $10.56 in profits for every dollar paid in interest. The company's debt-to-equity ratio sits at 0.95, which is well below peers in its industry. Executives could lever up their balance sheet in the future to squeeze a few extra points of return from the business. Historically, though, management has opted for a more cautious approach, which bodes well for dividend investors.

You can see this cautious approach to business on General Dynamic's income statement, too. Executives pay out about $0.37 in dividends for every dollar generated in earnings. Even in the event of a bad year or two, that low payout ratio leaves the company with a lot of wiggle room to keep paying shareholders.

Metric General Dynamics Industry Debt/Equity Ratio 0.95 1.41 Current Ratio 1.20 1.23 Interest Coverage 10.56 13.89 Leverage Ratio 3.93 8.09

Source: MSN Money

The Dividend - Can It Grow?

General Dynamics has passed a fair share of its growing profits onto investors. Over the past decade, management has boosted the distribution at a 10.5% compounded annual clip. Through that period, the payout has nearly tripled. Executives, though, have three growth avenues to keep that dividend growing further.

Shipbuilding: If approved by President Trump, the White House's new defense bill authorizes the construction of 13 new warships. General Dynamics' entrenched market position in shipbuilding means it will likely get a large piece of this business.

Combat Systems: Thanks to increases in international spending, General Dynamics' ground vehicle business is poised to deliver significant revenue growth. Analysts also expect a large bump in U.S. orders, as the Army begins a long-delayed program of vehicle modernization.

Information Technology: During the second quarter, General Dynamics closed its $9.7 billion acquisition of CSRA. Following the deal, the company will supplant Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) as the U.S. government's largest technology services consultant. Such raw size gives General Dynamics a competitive edge in the marketplace, potentially making it easier to win future contracts.

This should continue to drive bottom line growth for General Dynamics. Over the next five years, analysts expect the company to grow earnings per share between 10% and 12% annually. Given the firm's modest payout ratio, management may be able to grow the distribution at an even faster clip. But for the sake of conservatism, I'll assume the dividend will grow roughly in line with profits.

GD Dividend data by YCharts

The Dividend - What's the Return?

I've had General Dynamics on my watch list for quite some time. But after the huge run in defense stocks, it always looked a little too expensive. Thankfully, the recent selloff has provided an opportunity to scoop up shares at a more reasonable price.

At a current price of $192 per share, Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) pays out a 2% current yield. Add a distribution growth rate of 12% per year, and our total return projections jump into the low- to mid-teens. That double-digit figure definitely clears my hurdle rate and makes the stock an attractive buy at today's prices.

Of course, General Dynamics is no slam dunk. While most of us hope for a peaceful planet, fewer wars hurt defense spending. That, by extension, would likely bite into the contractor's profits. Government customers, looking for better deals on arms and munitions, could also flex their negotiating muscles in future contracts.

That said, I'm not too worried. Amid war in the Middle East, terror attacks across Western Europe, and growing tensions with Iran, nations around the world will likely continue to boost their defense budgets. President Donald Trump's push to get NATO allies to spend at least 2% of GDP on military spending will also likely keep business brisk for defense contractors.

The Bottom Line on General Dynamics

It's a scary world out there - except for defense contractors. Investors have good reason to get excited about the industry right now, even if that means the rest of us should take cover. No doubt, General Dynamics could represent one of the best dividend stocks for the next 10 years and beyond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.