Sarepta Therapeutics: Averaging Down On The Dip

The company still has many drivers for the second half of the year and into the coming years, as I have used the recent pullback to average down quite aggressively.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) is a company that I have watched with great interest as of recent. Late in June, I updated my bullish thesis on the stock as the good news continued given the continued pick-up in sales of Exondys 51, the potential for wider approval within the Duchenne population, and tight expense control and great (preliminary) research results reported by the company.

Great research results on the R&D day triggered a spike, as by now shares have given up the majority of those gains, making this a nice entry point in my eyes. This makes that I have been aggressively averaging down in recent days, looking for continued progress in the years to come.

Helping Duchenne Patients

Being founded in the 1980s, Sarepta has really made a difference for Duchenne patients from 2012 onward as promising research results made that EXONDYS 51 was finally approved by the end of 2016. To clarify, it is only approved for certain parts within the Duchenne population - in fact, about 13% of the total patient population. The company has a goal to boost this percentage number towards 50%, very much needed as roughly one in every 4,000 males suffer from this condition.

A Great Success

Sales of EXONDYS 51 debuted at $5.4 million in the final quarter of 2016, which is not very indicative. Momentum has been very strong as revenues came in at $154 million for all of 2017, as the company originally guided for sales to come in at just $80-$90 million. With fourth quarter revenues hitting $57 million, the run rate was already coming in at around $225 million, a decent revenue number achieved in less than a year following approval.

First quarter revenues rose to $65 million at the company raised the 2018 revenue guidance to $300 million, plus or minus $5 million. The company furthermore received favourable feedback from the FDA for "golodirsen" for Duchenne patients with mutations subject to skipping the exon 53 gene. This could mark a huge increase in the potential for Sarepta, potentially increasing the approved share of the Duchenne population by 8 percentage points to 21%, thereby expanding the potential market size by 60%. On the second quarter earnings call, the company indicated that a targeted approval date is set sometime in 2019.

While the increase to 21% of the patient population is quite solid already, it is still a long way from the company's 50% target. Other drivers include significant overseas opportunities, creating a real runway for a +$1 billion revenue number in the years to come. This claim is further "backed up" as the company is working on exon 45 already following discussions with the FDA. Potential approval for "45," "51" and "53" makes that if all these approvals come in, it could hold 30% of the patient population.

Problematic of course is the reliance on one product (until now), as well as the fluctuating stance, which the FDA has had on Sarepta and its product.

Interesting Events

Ahead of the company's R&D day, shares of Sarepta have gradually risen to $100 per share as the R&D day sent a shockwave through the community. Sarepta's shares initially jumped to $175 per share, although they have come down to the $120s by now.

The initial enthusiasm boosted the valuation of the firm by $5 billion, although three quarters of that value increase have been lost ever since. This reaction came in response to the very preliminary results on Phase 1/2a gene therapy in a trial called "Micro-dystrophin." In a population of just three children, the so-called serum creatinine kinase levels fell by 87% in two months. It's these levels that actually cause the muscle damage, which makes this such great news, as the children furthermore have not experienced large side effects.

The good news about these clinical results is that it could realistically replace the entire line-up of current medication for Duchenne, as a superior alternative and thereby "leap" its competitors. Following this potential great news, although I fully recognise the incredibly small sample size, this just added to the great potential of the company.

This made that I bought a small speculative stake at $145 on the day of the R&D presentation, having aggressively lowered the average price to $125 by now. Part of the caution that investors have displayed following the news events in July is that the same trial was put on hold. That said, reasons for doing so fortunately had nothing to do with safety but rather with an "Out-of-Specification Production Lot," which seems like a non-event.

Update Following Second Quarter

Sarepta posted a continued solid increase in sales with revenues of EXONDYS 51 coming in at $73.5 million, a $9 million increase on a sequential basis. The bottom line suffered from elevated R&D spending, which rose to $122.8 million, driven by a $60 million milestone payment of a partnership agreement reached with Myonexus Therapeutics, as announced earlier this year. Adjusted losses came in at $28 million, more or less the same as reported a year before.

With 66 million shares outstanding, the market value of the firm now stands at $8 billion in the low $120s, although it comes in closer to $7.5 billion if we account for net cash holdings of half a billion. Based on the current run rate, sales come in at $300 million a year, translating into sky-high revenue multiples of 25 times. Nonetheless, further wider approvals of EXONDYS 51 and international growth makes that sales could actually increase to a billion in the coming years, as the Micro-dystrophin trials really have great potential down the line to replace the entire product line-up.

The company remains hyperactive as it announced a $30 million investment in the University of Florida spin-out Lacerta Therapeutics, being a clear testament to the ambitions outside of Duchenne.

Holding Strong

Given the very diverse line-up that the company has in rare diseases (just listen to the conference call), I am growing more confident with my initial speculative small investment at $145, which is now averaged down quite a bit. While the valuation already reflects high hopes, the company has a great track record in growing sales of EXONDYS 51, has potential for further approvals, offers other treatment options, as savvy deals allow it to expand into other rare diseases as well.

Hence I feel very comforted by the conference call and look forward to a great second half of the year, both on an operational basis and in terms of the shares.

