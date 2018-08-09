Alphabet: Monthly Breakout Confirmed

While Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (AAPL) have been busy making all of the headlines this year, Alphabet (GOOG) spent its time under the radar putting in a nice saucer shaped base. The stock charged higher through the top of that base after its earnings report, and is now sitting within a percent or two of all-time highs. I had initially trimmed my position as the stock had broken below its 40-week moving average, but added back to my position on the most recent breakout to move myself back to 3/4 of my initial position size purchased at $740.67. Alphabet is currently sporting the newest breakout among the FAANG names and momentum is clearly to the upside. I remain long from an average cost of $875.29 after my most recent purchase at $1,189.39.

As we can see from the above chart of Alphabet, the stock has carved out a similar base to the one it built between Q1 and Q3 of 2016. This was when I initially built my position in the stock in my article titled "Alphabet: Flirting With All-Time Highs, Next Stop $1,000". I shared the below chart of the stock where I had initiated a new position at an average cost of $740.67 with the following comments:

Taking a look at the stock from a daily and weekly trend following perspective, we can see that Google is looking great from both standpoints. The stock had a bit of a bumpy start to 2018 after coming down to test its 40-week moving average and briefly losing it, but the 40-week moving average never lost its positive slope. The stock continued to make higher lows during Q2 of 2018 and since then has not looked back.

Taking a look from a daily chart perspective, the 50-day moving average came down near the 200-day moving average which also signaled a "death cross", but the stock managed to turn itself around just before this was possible. The stock has since been making higher lows and finding support at its rising 50-day moving average and both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are in uptrends. Based on the fact that the stock is making higher lows and higher highs above two key rising moving averages, the stock is clearly in a bull market.

It's entirely possible that the stock needs to go through a similar type of basing pattern as it did back in Q3 of 2016 before resuming higher, but ultimately I'd expect any consolidation to resolve to the upside. A consolidation like the one shown below would actually be healthy for the stock as it would let the 50-day moving average play some catch-up to the breakout level near $1,190.

Moving over to look at a fundamental picture of the stock, the annual earnings trend is still clearly in tact. Below is a look at annual earnings per share from 2012 through 2019:

2012: $17.21

2013: $19.42

2014: $19.82

2015: $24.34

2016: $27.85

2017: $35.90

2018: $39.45 (estimates)

2019: $47.99 (estimates)

As we can see, we've got a clear uptrend in the stock's annual EPS. The stock continues to see accelerating earnings since last year's annual EPS growth of 29% from 2016 to 2017. While 2018 is going to be a mild year for growth, the market is forward-looking. 2019 full-year estimates suggest the stock should be reporting just under $48.00 in EPS which would be a more than 20% increase above the current 2018 estimates for $39.45. Based on this, there's no reason to believe that this uptrend in earnings is slowing down just yet.

Taking a look at the most recent quarterly earnings report, we did get minor hiccup in a while. Having said that, I don't put too much weight into a single quarter of slowing growth. The quarterly earnings trend is shown below:

Q1 2017: 28%

Q2 2017: 27%

Q3 2017: 32%

Q4 2017: 28%

Q1 2018: 28%

Q2 2018: 19%

While the 19% growth in EPS last quarter is clearly below the trend, it's still above the average 3-5 year growth rate for the company which currently sits at 18%. It also is still decent double-digit growth and it was not on the back of weak revenue growth. While EPS decelerated a little from the previous quarters, revenue growth is actually strengthening as we've seen two consecutive quarters of 25%+ revenue growth. The next quarter will be pivotal for the stock as I would ideally like to see another quarter of 20%+ EPS growth.

So how am I positioning myself?

While I did sell off 1/2 of my position in Alphabet earlier this year for a 40% gain from my $740.67 entry, I was more than prepared to add back a chunk of that position if the stock made new highs. Once the stock set up favorably and made new highs ahead of earnings a few weeks ago, I added to my position at $1,189.39. My new average cost on my position is $875.29 and I am currently up 45% on my position.

I see absolutely no reason to be a seller of Alphabet here as the company's earnings trend remains up and the price trend for the stock also remains robust. The stock has just broken out of a new 6-month base similar to the one we saw in 2016 and I don't see the stock as getting overbought until closer to the $1,350 level. Ideally, the bulls are going to want to defend this recent gap higher in the stock and I would not like to see a weekly close back below the $1,190 breakout level. This would not be a deal-breaker for the bulls or a reason for me to abandon my position, but it would be a red flag.

I have no plans to sell my Alphabet position here and plan to hold unless the 40-week moving average is cleanly broken. The 40-week moving average currently sits at $1,100. A move below this level would be a change in character for the stock as it would represent a near 15% decline off the highs after a period when the stock has seen only 5-10% declines the past few months after its rallies. Alphabet remains one of the largest positions in my portfolio and I will not be letting go of my position easily. I may look to take some profit into $1,350.00 if we get there before the end of Q3. Ideally, I'd like to see the stock consolidate a little before moving higher as this would shake out some of the weak hands and allow the stock to move higher with stronger hands holding it.

As Old Turkey said in Reminiscences Of A Stock Operator, "it's a bull market, you know". Alphabet is clearly in a bull market and stocks in bull markets are not easy to buy back when they are leaders. Unless we see a clear change of character in Alphabet, I'll be holding on tightly to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, AMZN, NFLX.

