FAANG Earnings Review: Are There Any Trades?

All five of the "FAANG" stocks (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) recently reported earnings results. Now that the numbers are all in and we have seen the market's initial reaction, it is time to discuss where investors can go from here. Is it time to go long, take profits, hedge positions, sell premium, or simply sit on the sidelines?

The FAANG stocks are some of the most actively traded stocks in the market. They are also well-known, large companies that often feature prominently in news headlines and in our daily lives. These stocks are suitable for placing options trades in because of the high liquidity of their markets, and often high levels of implied volatility. In this article we will take a look at the recent earnings results of these companies, and then discuss possible trades and options strategies for the stocks.

Facebook - July 25th

- EPS of $1.74 beat by $0.03

- Revenue of $13.23B missed by $120M

The revenue miss may have contributed to the selloff of Facebook stock after its earnings release, but what investors really fixated on was the lowered guidance. In the conference call, management said it sees revenue growth falling for several quarters, with expenses growing. Facebook has been investing capital in developing tools to improve safety, security, and privacy. Given recent developments and revelations about fake accounts and deceptive activity on the platform, this is a commendable direction for the company to be going in, albeit a bit late. Nevertheless, it shows the company is serious about protecting its reputation and maintaining its position as the dominant social media provider. Users must have some degree of trust towards the company that provides the services where they share many personal aspects of their lives. There is some debate over what the revenue guidance given on the call actually means. However, it seems likely that Facebook will be able to at least maintain revenue growth above the high 20s% throughout the year. I believe Facebook is well positioned to continue growing its core business and expand into entertainment content delivery as the world transitions from traditional TV to online viewing/streaming.

FB data by YCharts

After market close on the day of earnings, the 25th, FB plummeted from an all-time high of $219 to a low of $164.3. The next day the stock settled around $175. In recent days, the stock has seen some renewed strength, with news/rumors of the company discussing deals and ventures with banks such as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). The huge drop in the stock price after earnings has provided a buying opportunity for longs to acquire more stock. It also provides an opportunity for options traders to sell premium. Looking at options for the Sept. 21, 2018, expiration date, selling an iron condor with strikes at 165, 170, 210, and 215 collects a premium of $86 with a max loss of $414. This is a bullish skewed trade that will be profitable if the stock price stays between 169.14 and 210.86. As of this writing, there are 45 days until the expiration date of the options, and it is recommended that profits from the trade be taken early, preferably with more than 20 days remaining until expiration of the contracts. If you can catch FB on a red day, your trade will likely collect more premium, and if you are buying stock, you will get a better bargain!

FB EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Apple - July 31st

- EPS of $2.34 beat by $0.16

- Revenue of $53.3B beat by $870M

The world still has a healthy appetite for iPhones, and Apple still has stable, healthy cash flows. The company reported 17% Y/Y revenue growth, with iPhone revenue growing 20%. Services revenue grew 31% to $9.55B. The stock price climbed quickly from ~$191 at close 7/31 to over $201 the next day. The following day the stock price rocketed up past $208, and it is currently trading around $206. Apple also provided strong guidance for Q4, with revenue at $60B to $62B and gross margin at 38% to 38.5% (Q3 gross margin was 38.3%). Of all the FAANG companies, Apple is the closest to being considered a "value" pick. The valuation looks relatively inexpensive, the balance sheet is solid with tons of cash, and revenues are still consistently growing.

AAPL data by YCharts

Investors currently owning Apple stock could lower their cost basis and generate income by selling covered calls on their stock. Each call is covered by 100 shares of stock. Investors could sell the Sept. 21 $225 strike calls for $.33. This would generate $33 of income for each 100 shares that calls were sold for. After such a large run-up in price after earnings, it is unlikely that a move of the same magnitude upwards will occur in the near future, making the $225 strike unlikely to be reached. If the stock price crosses the strike price of $225, your stock may be sold at this price to the trader who purchased your calls. However sometimes the simplest strategy is best - AAPL remains a wonderful stock to simply buy and hold.

FB EV to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Amazon - July 26th

- EPS of $5.07 beat by $2.54

- Revenue of $52.9B missed by $470M

Many investors have a problem rationalizing an investment in Amazon due to the excessive valuation of the company. But it is also a mistake to bet against this growth machine. The company reported 39% Y/Y revenue growth with Amazon Web Services revenue up 49%. Margins are improving. Free cash flow was up 9% Y/Y. The company has expanded into streaming entertainment (Prime, Twitch), groceries and food delivery (Whole Foods), and is moving into healthcare with pharmacy start-up PillPack and a previously announced venture with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and JPMorgan. As Amazon grows, it becomes more and more embedded and essential to the lives of its customers.

AMZN data by YCharts

Amazon is my favorite stock to sell put verticals on. I can profit from AMZN's consistent growth while limiting my portfolio exposure to the company by not owning the stock. There is one simple rule to follow: avoid earnings dates. If you look at the following chart of Amazon's stock price, showing earnings dates with the red and blue symbols at the bottom, most of the large moves in the stock are around earnings dates.

Image source: ThinkorSwim

There is only one major price drop in between earnings dates, and all of the losses from these drops have been regained within a month. With avoiding earnings releases, this gives me 2 or 3 cycles of selling put verticals with 30-45 days until expiration, and then taking profits early when the stock price has moved up away from the strike price. It is best to initiate these trades after the stock has settled after an earnings release, after a large correction in the stock price downwards, or a negative reaction to news. A recent bit of news is that the Presidential Task Force has a deadline of August 10th for recommendations about changes to the postal rate. This could have a large potential impact on e-commerce companies such as Amazon, and I am waiting until next week to open a trade in AMZN.

Netflix - July 16th

- EPS of $0.85 beat by $0.06

- Revenue of $3.91B missed by $30M

Netflix's stock fell from a price of around $400 before earnings to a low of $342. The stock opened the next day at around $348, quickly rallied up to around $380, and then proceeded to sell-off until early last week. What drove this volatile negative reaction?

NFLX data by YCharts

With Netflix the focus on earnings days has long been on subscriber growth. The stock has seen massive appreciation in price due mainly to massive subscriber growth in previous quarters. This quarter was a little different. The company missed the analyst consensus for total new streaming additions of 6.27M, reporting only 5.15M. Domestic streaming additions only came in at about half of the consensus, at 670K versus consensus of 1.21M. To make things worse, the company guided for only 5.0M streaming adds for Q3. With heavy negative free cash flow of -3 to -4 billion guided for 2018, the company continues to raise debt.

NFLX Debt to Equity Ratio (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Netflix has grown incredibly over the years, and like many of the FAANGs, has become a major part of many of our lives. However, I would argue that Netflix is by far the most "replaceable" of the 5 companies, and certainly the least diversified. It faces stiff competition in the future from both legacy entertainment providers such as Disney (NYSE:DIS), and other tech companies like Amazon. But with such a recent and huge move down, I find it hard to bet against a company with such great growth potential. Investors can profit from the recovery of NFLX stock without owning stock by selling a put vertical. Selling the Sept. 21, 2018, put with a strike price of 330 and buying the 325 strike put is a trade that collects $117 in credit with a max loss of $383. I don't think the market is ready to give up on NFLX just yet.

Alphabet/Google - July 23rd

- EPS of $11.75 beat by $2.21

- Revenue of $32.66B beat by $530M

Alphabet reported a revenue increase of 26% with paid clicks up a whopping 58% YOY. All segments of the business had meaningful revenue growth. However, cost per click fell 22% YOY, and operating margin took a hit from EU fines, dropping from 16% to 9%. During the conference call, management highlighted its focus on R&D spending, and the positive effects that AI and machine learning are currently having and have the potential to have in the future on their businesses and products, such as Google Assistant.

GOOG data by YCharts

Alphabet has a unique position in the world today as the creator of a dominant web browser, search engine, email service, mobile operating system, and more. Alphabet is carving out its own niche with its cloud business, but faces stiff competition in this area from Amazon and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), not to mention IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). Notable customers of Google Cloud include Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), SoundCloud (SOUND), and Target (NYSE:TGT). Divisions of the company are working on a diverse range of future technology from self-driving cars to A.I. Due to its unique business organization, Alphabet is somewhat difficult to value. However, it is still valued relatively cheaply compared to many other tech companies, and is an interesting potential addition to a stock portfolio due to its existing cash flow from advertising revenue and huge potential for future breakthroughs and opportunities.

GOOG Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

GOOG/GOOGL are great stocks to sell put verticals on. Due to the high stock prices, volume is sometimes a little thin. However, we have two underlying stocks to choose from - we can look at trading options in GOOG or GOOGL depending on whether our chosen strikes have decent trading volume. Using the GOOGL underlying, at the Sept. 21, 2018 expiration, selling the 1,230 put and buying the 1,225 put is a bullish trade that collects $150 in credit and risks $350. Any pullback from bad press over something like recent EU fines is probably a good opportunity to open a bullish trade in Alphabet.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, this article has given you some options worth considering. After earnings are released is often a great time to open new premium selling positions such as an iron condor or put vertical because there will be no upcoming earnings date in the next few months. This leaves us free to open positions by selling contracts with around 30-45 days until expiration which will give us profit from time decay of the options' value and time to manage the trade early, before expiration. There is also often some residual volatility in stocks after an earnings surprise, allowing us to collect more credit with a premium selling strategy. The FAANGs are often in the headlines, and the stock prices often react suddenly to news and rumors. However the market usually over-reacts in its short-term moves. These daily moves provide opportunity to open options selling positions, or add to long positions. If you are vigilant, you can take advantage of them. However, it is also important to not let the sensationalism in the media play with your emotions. Develop a plan for your investment or trades, and stick with it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FB, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX, GOOG, GOOGL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate options positions in FB, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX, GOOG, and/or GOOGL over the next two weeks.