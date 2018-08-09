Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund: A Double Discount In South Korea

Put together, one can purchase a basket of solid South Korean companies at effectively 5.6x earnings via the Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund.

South Korean preferred shares trade at a discount to their corresponding ordinary shares, despite the fact they share the same economic benefits.

This is a quick hitter investment idea. The thesis is quite straightforward.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (“WKOF”) (LSE:WKOF) (OTCPK:WISKF) is a closed-end investment company launched in 2013. The company invests primarily in listed preferred shares issued by companies incorporated in South Korea. Its holdings as of 6/29/2018:

(Source)

South Korean “preferred shares” are not the debt/equity hybrid instrument we are used to in the US and elsewhere. Instead, they have the same economic benefits as corresponding ordinary shares but no voting rights. You can think of them as a class of non-voting common stock.

The lack of voting rights warrants a discount, especially if you are a larger investor who may otherwise exert some control. Regrettably, I lack the "firepower" to buy a material stake in Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and LG, so the voting rights in question aren't worth much to me. What’s interesting about South Korean preferred shares is they trade at a major discount relative to equivalent non-voting shares in other countries:

(Source)

South Korea also looks reasonably cheap:

Source: StarCapital AG

When we put these two items together, we end up with a sort of “double discount” where we can purchase stakes in a collection of solid South Korean businesses at 5.6x earnings.

Source: Personal analysis of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (“WKOF”) monthly fact sheets.

It isn’t hard to figure out why South Korea may trade a little on the cheap side. It is not the safest time to be North Korea’s neighbor. However, South Korea’s long-term prospects remain excellent, thanks to a highly educated, young population. (As WKOF’s annual report notes… “70% of 25-34 year olds in South Korea have a tertiary degree” compared to U.S. and OECD averages below 50%.)

WKOF has sought to hedge the tail risk that hostilities break out on the Korean peninsula by purchasing South Korean credit default swaps (notional value of ~ £74 million) and out-of-the-money South Korea market index puts. The credit default swaps seemed to have been purchased quite cheaply (recent prices were ~ 40 bps higher than German credit default swaps).

Some other details on the fund…

Manager – The Investment Manager is principally owned by Dr. Andrew Weiss. He owned 6,486,888 shares (7.69%) in the fund as of 12/31/2017 and writes a decent “Investment Manager’s Report” which I recommend reading.

Returns & Fees – WKOF NAV/Share is cumulatively up 81.6% since its 2013 inception vs. the MSCI South Korea Index at 51.6%. That's inclusive of a total expense ratio of ~ 1.8% (including a 1.5% management fee).

Repurchases – Periodically, WKOF trades at a discount to NAV. When that discount is greater than 5%, WKOF has been repurchasing its own shares. As of the most recent report, the company had repurchased 12,590,250 shares of the original 105,000,000 shares issued (and remains authorized to repurchase up to 40% of the company’s outstanding shares in issue as of 7/19/2017).

Sector Exposure - Per WKOF's 2017 annual report... "The distribution of companies with preference shares differs significantly from the distribution of companies in most benchmarks. For instance, the vast majority of the companies in the South Korean pharmaceutical sector do not have preference shares, so if pharmaceutical stocks perform exceptionally well, as they have over the past 12 months, this would be a drag on the relative performance of WKOF. Our sector representation is also skewed toward the preference shares that are trading at the largest discounts relative to our estimate of the expected discount. This can also contribute to a divergence between our sector exposure and the sector exposure of the indices."

K-1 – US investors will receive a substitute K-1… one which most likely arrives late (mine came this past year around April 15th).

In summary, this is a straightforward opportunity to buy a basket of solid South Korean companies (Samsung, Hyundai, LG, etc.) at effectively 5.6x earnings. North Korea-related tail risk is partially hedged by South Korea credit default swaps and out-of-the-money market index puts acquired by the fund in 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WISKF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long via WKOF shares listed on the AIM sub-market of the London Stock Exchange. Later this year, I will roll the separate accounts I manage into a small, investment partnership. As part of this process, it is possible I will dispose of our WKOF shares since they come with a potentially audit-delaying K-1.