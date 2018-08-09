BioMarin: Gene Therapy Pipeline Driving Valuation Upside

Screen shot from Forbes article linked

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) reported better-than-expected 2Q18 revenue and earnings though left guidance unchanged for calendar 2018. Palynziq was FDA-approved in May. BioMarin is targeting 2020 revenue of approximately $2 billion, which is consistent with the June 2018 revenue growth of 16%. These results alone don’t justify the 20% rally since the first quarter results were announced. The most likely driver of this increase is the progress in gene therapy with Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec or BMN 270 for hemophilia A leading the way. This article is part of a series on genomic medicine which is poised to transform healthcare over the next two decades. My first article entitled Genomic Medicine: Catch the Gene Therapy Wave is a primer providing context for this article.

June 2018 results

BioMarin results for the June 2018 quarter were solid, beating both revenue and net loss consensus expectations. Revenue growth dropped modestly from last quarter. The gross margin percentage remained virtually unchanged from the past two quarters. The net loss and cash burn improved as the company continues to trend toward profitability. Nothing in the quarter that justifies this 20% rally, but nothing concerning either.

Product revenues tell a similar story. MPS therapeutics continues to represent over 65% of the revenues. Treatment of inherited metabolic disorder, Phenylketonuria or PKU, represents much of the remaining revenue and should increase with the Palynziq launch.

Cash net of debt remains low, but the funding outlook is improving with the lower cash burn trend. Though my personal preference is to finance the company with equity rather than debt instruments, the level of debt does not appear to be a significant concern. The valuation has been increasing to levels inconsistent with operating metrics, which suggests an increasing perceived value of the pipeline.

Pipeline

Gene therapy programs in the pipeline appear to represent much of the valuation enthusiasm. BioMarin BMN 270 has a significant lead versus Spark (ONCE) and Sangamo (SGMO). Sangamo has yet to provide any clinical data from its phase I trial for SB-525 (guidance: topline data late summer 2018). Spark just provided an update on its trial which was not well-received due to unexpected immune responses from two patients. BioMarin on the other hand has reported compelling results and has a time to market advantage. The market reaction to the Spark data, while overdone, reinforced the market perception that BioMarin is the clinical leader on a path to commercialization. The second BioMarin gene therapy indication is for PKU, but that product is early preclinical stage.

The hemophilia total available market, or TAM, is projected to be between $10 billion and 25 billion per research reports. These estimates are not specific to gene therapy.

Summary

BioMarin is not a company I own due to its current valuation, but it is important to the gene therapy sector. The hemophilia market is large, and the patient need is significant. BioMarin has a time-to-market advantage with published data that is compelling. My primary valuation concern includes time to commercial launch and commercial challenges such as pricing and reimbursement. Being first to market is a definite advantage but will limit the commercial uptake while BioMarin educates and negotiates reimbursement rates. This in turn could benefit competitors. My analysis suggests the market is valuing the BioMarin hemophilia program around $4 billion. Perhaps justified, but combined with break-even operations, a 16% growth outlook and debt financing, it’s just too rich for my taste.

Investor be forewarned: This is a very volatile space. Many of the trials being initiated are for rare diseases for which there are no or limited alternative treatments. These patients can have serious medical issues and short life expectancy. The FDA approval process may take this into account, accelerating clinical initiation to provide the chance of improved quality of life. These conditions increase the risk of news similar to that of Juno last year, which precipitated a significant drop in valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.