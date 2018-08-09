Camping World: A Free Gift

The strategic growth at Camping World (CWH) isn't going very smoothly. The aggressive move into the outdoor space and utilization of Gander Outdoor locations to expand RV sales sites has come at a cost to profits. The stock dip, though, is making an irrational disconnect with the opportunity to consolidate the RV and outdoor business.

Image Source: Camping World website

Record Numbers

Camping World had record revenues and RV unit sales in the quarter. Naturally, a big part of the gains were due to the opening of new Gander Outdoor locations. The bigger issue remains the high costs of opening a large amount of stores in a short time period.

Revenues grew 13.0% to $1.45 billion. RV unit sales increased 8.5% to 33,637 and towable units surged 14.1% to 21,745 units. All of these gains led to records in finance and insurance revenues along with club memberships. The numbers though didn't keep up with the high costs of opening the Gander Outdoor stores.

For the quarter, Camping World reported EPS growth of 6.8% to $0.96, but the company missed estimates by $0.10. Revenues actually beat estimates highlighting the big cost issue in the story.

The market naturally took the short term view to ignore the logical conclusion that numbers will improve next year as Gander Outdoors locations mature. The stock is down about 12.5% in initial trading to $19.40 and closing in on the 52-week lows.

The issue is that SG&A expenses were up 24.4% to $284.3 million. Considering that revenues were only up 13.0%, one can quickly see the deleveraging in opening 52 locations of basically a new concept in a short period of time.

At the same time, gross margin was down fractionally by 33 basis points. The impact is a meaningful hit to operating margins.

Camping World opened 52 Gander Outdoors locations in the 1H of the year and has 60 opened now. Combined with six RV dealership purchases in Q2 alone and the outdoor business purchases in the last year, the company only ended June with 223 retail locations showing the dramatic expansion of retail locations this year.

The end results is that Camping World cut EBITDA estimates for the year by about $61 million to between $370 million to $380 million while raising revenue guidance to $4.9 billion to $5.5 billion. The original 2018 guidance was for revenues of $4.825 billion and EBITDA of $431 million to $441 million.

CEO Marcus Lemonis had an interesting discussion on the earnings call about the EBITDA impact of opening these new stores versus buying dealerships for a premium and running the costs through goodwill. The reason to invest alongside him is that he does what is best for the business long term and not what makes the EPS look the best short term.

If you do that cash analysis on the items that I mentioned purchase price, CapEx, operating losses things we can't get back it's a 43% return. If you include inventory deployed and even though it's fungible, if you include inventory deployed then the capital return would be 23% and anything north of 20% for return on capital for us quite frankly exceeds mostly everything we've historically done.

The disappointing part is that management didn't foresee these impacts when originally guiding for 2018. Despite his statements being both logical and true, Wall Street will naturally place the company in the penalty box until Camping World hits internal targets.

Normalized Numbers

The big story here is what numbers will look like in 2019 when the Gander Outdoors locations are more mature. With the vast majority of stores opened in the 1H, the locations will enter 2019 with over six months of operating history under their belts.

For this reason, analysts have only downgraded 2018 EPS numbers by a drastic amount. The 2019 estimates are still up around the previous estimates at $3.20 per share.

CWH EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

These numbers are likely to fall as costs will remain high and fears will mount on whether Camping World can hit those targets. Still, the stock is a gift based on what is the expected normalized numbers for next year.

CEO Marcus Lemonis confirmed this statement from analyst regarding the Gander Outdoor EBITDA impact where the big loss in 2018 will flip into a gain in 2019:

So I just wanted to understand the kind of the EBITDA opportunity within Gander, so just looking at the revision to guidance today it looks like Gander will be on the order of a $60 million EBITDA loss this year, and then, so the expectations of that goes to $100 million EBITDA profit in 12 to 18 months, so it's a $160 million swing, is that the correct way to think about it?

The interesting part about the PE ratio chart is that the ratio has dipped inline with the stock price. Estimates for next year haven't dipped so the PE ratio has collapsed to only 6x.

CWH data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that my original buy call mentioned the growing pains the stock would encounter this year. Predicting how far the stock will fall is always difficult, but Camping World remains a huge bargain based on normalized numbers whether that occurs in 2019 or 2020.

The key is to stay invested in a top management team with a long-term vision. Use the sell offs as a gift to buy more shares on the cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CWH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.