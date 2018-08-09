Quarterhill Is Under-Appreciated And Undervalued

The recent win in court against Apple could be a game-changer for WiLAN and its parent Quarterhill.

Eighteen-months ago, we published an article that highlighted WiLAN's (Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH)) under-appreciated potential. In this piece, we are updating WiLAN's potential now that it has restructured and is finally starting to have success in court against the likes of Apple.

Structural Change

First, we need to point out that WiLAN restructured itself and changed (expanded) its business plan and its name to Quarterhill in an effort to diversify away from its non-producing entity (NPE) reputation. It has used some of its cash to buy two businesses, so far:

VIZIYA, headquartered in Hamilton, Canada, with offices in Brussels, Brisbane, Perth, Atlanta, Cape Town, Qatar, and Dubai, is a software and services provider that helps companies optimize their asset performance.

IRD (International Road Dynamics), is a multi-discipline, technology company and a leading provider of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). IRD systems are installed around the globe, with major installations throughout North and South America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

The company describes itself as follows:

Our broader vision for Quarterhill is to create substantial value by acquiring, integrating and building companies in the tech sector where we believe we can capitalize on permanent consolidation and convergence trends. We believe there is an established playbook for the type of software-focused M&A strategy we are pursuing that if well executed has been shown to deliver attractive returns to shareholders. Our priorities for 2018 include enhancing performance from our existing portfolio of companies as well as deploying capital on acquisitions. With a growing M&A pipeline and the recent addition of senior resources to our deal team, we expect to invest capital in 2018 but will remain patient and disciplined in our approach and focus only on those acquisition opportunities that meet our strict criteria.

We think this change of business plan was necessary and positive; it utilizes the cash on hand to invest in revenue-generating technology companies that also have potential for growth, while at the same time, continuing to increase their patent portfolios under ownership/management. (Note that the WiLAN division of the new Quarterhill holding company remains, for the time-being, the most important and effectual part of Quarterhill.)

The Fall And Rise Of Patent Rights

WiLAN is one of just a handful of NPEs that have managed to survive the assault on their business model that came from the ironically-named America Invents Act.

Quoting from our SA article on patent reform:

"In September 2012, the America Invents Act (AIA), despite its name, was enacted in an effort to control patent litigation, which the big product manufacturers, such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), want to avoid. They don't want to pay for the use of the patents, and they don't want to be forced to pay by the courts either. The AIA makes suing for patent infringement much more difficult in very broad and indiscriminate ways. This puts inventors of technology in an untenable situation - why invest in R&D if you cannot protect or profit from your invention? The legislation lowers the risk involved when stealing technology that others have paid to develop."

It now seems that the proverbial tide has started to turn back with a new, more patent-friendly director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Andrei Iancu, who is slowly changing the rules which have allowed retroactive invalidation of patents whenever a practicing entity was confronted with infringement.

Here is Mr. Iancu in April of this year addressing the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Patent Policy Conference (emphasis is ours):

I don’t need to tell this audience that the American patent system, which in prior years was deservedly ranked as the number one system in the world, in 2017 fell to number 10. And this year it fell further, tied for number 12....... Still, we are at an inflection point with respect to the patent system. As a nation, we cannot continue down the same path if we want to maintain our global economic leadership. And we will not continue down the same path. This administration has a mission to create sustained economic growth, and innovation and IP protection are key goals in support of that mission. So, how do we reverse the trend? The good news is that reclaiming our patent leadership status is within reach. For today, let me focus on two principal points: 1. Creating a new pro-innovation, pro-IP dialogue, and 2. Increasing the reliability of the patent grant.

That last point goes to the heart of the problem; what value can there be in a granted patent if it can be invalidated so easily after the fact?

The U.S. is rightly calling out China for stealing intellectual property, but how valid is the complaint when American patent holders are not protected from their own home-grown thieves? There is some irony and even hypocrisy to be found here. (As an aside, China is #1 in communication patents, and #2 in computer patents, while the U.S. is #3 and #1, respectively.)

Financial Results

First quarter 2018 Highlights:

• Revenue of $12.0 million.

• Recurring revenues of $4.2 million, representing 35% of total revenue.

• Adjusted EBITDA* of ($7.3) million.

• Net loss of $12.0 million, or $0.10 per common share.

• Hired Russ Stuebing as SVP, Corporate Development, and Neil Urquhart as SVP, Human Resources, to enhance acquisition capabilities.

As of the end of Q1, Quarterhill had $75 million in cash, as compared to $86 million at the end of Q4/17. With 118 million shares outstanding, and a share price of $1.40, that means QTRH's enterprise (its businesses and 10s of thousands of patents) is only valued at $0.76/share, or $89 million.

Part of the reason for expanding their business plan was to help smooth out the "lumpiness" of their earnings. So far, that has not happened, but to be fair, it is still early in the restructuring process, and WiLAN's notoriously volatile earnings continue to dominate Quarterhill's balance sheet. The table below shows the last two years of quarterly results (link here):

The Q2 results come out August 9/18, which may show some success in that area, but predictions are nearly impossible to make because the details of all license agreements made with WiLAN are kept confidential, and since WiLAN is still the economically dominant part of Quarterhill, any changes to its results will have a disproportionate effect on Quarterhill's Q2 results. We expect to continue seeing "lumpy" earnings until the other two divisions, VIZIYA and IRD, grow to become a bigger part of Quarterhill.

The Game-Changer?

Only court-stipulated settlements are made public, and until just last week, WiLAN didn't have any of those (which is the main reason for the pathetic valuation of the stock). That seems to have finally changed with the reported jury-imposed settlement against Apple of $145 million ($1.40 per iPhone 6 sold in the US). This is monumental for a number of reasons:

Apple lost on their own home turf (Southern California).

The settlement sets a value per phone that can now be applied to other phones that are infringing (higher versions of the iPhone as well as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) phones).

The settlement is an inducement for the other phone companies to take on licenses with WiLAN (at the new rate).

The judgement validates WiLAN's other patents, giving it some much needed "street cred."

However, a level of uncertainty remains because, after-all, this is Apple we are talking about here. A company whose modus operandi has been to spend billions in order to save millions and guarantee that others are dissuaded from challenging them. If there is any way to appeal, they will take it.

The court in Southern California requires the parties to go to mediation before the settlement is finalized and the results of the mediation between WiLAN and Apple must be completed by August 10. Until then, the market is waiting, stuck in a "show-me-the-money" attitude and maintaining the $89 million valuation of QTRH's enterprise ($1.40/share). We think there is a better than 50/50 chance that the settlement will be finalized given the more patent-friendly direction that the USPTO is moving in.

The Q2 results that will be released tomorrow (August 9/18) are unlikely to affect the share price as much as the outcome of the court-imposed mediation that is scheduled to be release the next day (Friday, August 10/18). If the settlement is re-affirmed after the mediation, then one would expect the value of QTRH to double in short order.

Join our Away From The Herd private service and receive the full benefit of our 40-years of experience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QTRH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.