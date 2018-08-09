Case Study: MHLD's Mistreated 8.6% / 8.3% Yield-To-Worst Baby Bonds

The objects of interest are two baby bonds with Yield-to-Worst of 8.33% and 8.68%, as of 8/2/2018.

My main motivation behind writing this is to potentially hear more qualified opinions on the matter.

If the applied logic is correct, then this is one of the most persistent mispricings I have witnessed over my two and a half years in the market.

Q2 Earnings being just around the corner, I felt like I want to share my thoughts and see what the community thinks.

Introduction

It would have been great for you, and me, if I had the capability to offer insight into the incoming Earnings report by Maiden Holdings (MHLD), but this is clearly not the case. Therefore, proceed reading only if you are interested in the company from a fixed income investor/trader's perspective.

The idea here is to briefly go through recent developments, share my thoughts on them and elaborate on why I believe there is a somewhat big error in how the market has been treating the baby bond and preferred stock issues of the company. Funnily enough, long-term oriented market participants might find this more useful than active traders such as myself due to the nature of the products I am about to discuss.

The Company

Most of you are likely familiar with the relationship between Maiden Holdings (MHLD) and AmTrust Financial (AFSI), and I am certain that it is beyond my paygrade at this point to dig into it. All that matters to me in this duo is how the two entities have intertwined their businesses through reinsurance and the correlation in their financial results due to this. This, of course, was my observation a few months ago and will not be among the cornerstones of this article.

Source: SEC.gov - Investor Presentation by Maiden Holdings

As per the company's website:

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) is a Bermuda-headquartered holding company with subsidiaries that provide reinsurance products and services to regional and specialty insurers. Our differentiated model is focused on delivering profitable results that are stable and predictable while meeting the non-catastrophic reinsurance capital needs of our clients. We seek to build close, long-term partnerships with our clients through a value-added, customer-centric approach. Maiden has underwriting operations in both Bermuda and the United States, and business development teams in the United Kingdom, Germany and other select international markets.

Source: Maiden Holdings - Investor Relations

The keyword here is "Bermuda" thanks to the notoriously stormy 2017 which definitely left its mark on this region and made a lot of investors feel uncomfortable while active traders were trying to master the tide.

Insurance companies traded in a erratic fashion while market participants were trying to figure out who got hit the most, but ultimately the following quarters would reveal the exact numbers, as I have highlighted the Earnings reports by Maiden Holdings (MHLD) in the chart below:

Source: Barchart.com - MHLD Daily Chart (1 year)

I will be frank by letting you know that I have absolutely no idea how much the hurricanes contributed to the financial damage the company endured, but the chart is telling us a story. Those interested in reminding themselves of the exact numbers can follow the attached links:

- 8/8/2017 Earnings - Source: Seeking Alpha

- 11/8/2017 Earnings - Source: Seeking Alpha

- 2/27/2018 Earnings - Source: Seeking Alpha

- 5/10/2018 Earnings - Source: Seeking Alpha

As someone who is involved with the fixed income products issued by the company, I was fearful of the Earnings report which was due in May. The common stock and preferred stock dividends were in endangered by the aftermath of 2017, or at least the latter were pricing the probability of a dividend suspension, in my humble opinion.

Is the worst behind Maiden? May's report makes it seem like that, but I am trying to find an approach where another quarter or two of instability will not leave wounds. That being said, the Q2 2018 Earnings Report is due on August 7th after the market closes.

Any thoughts on the latest financial statements I shall keep to myself because I do not feel ready to draw conclusions and defend any sort of argument properly. The area where I feel more comfortable is fixed income and it is the next destination in this late-night piece.

The Related Products

For the rest of the article I will be using only the tickers, therefore this list of the full names may be useful to some of you who are new to these instruments:

Maiden Holdings Ltd, 8.25% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares Series A (MH.PA)

Maiden Holdings Ltd, 7.125% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares Series C (MH.PC)

Maiden Holdings Ltd, 6.70% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares Series D (MH.PD)

Maiden Holdings North America Ltd, 7.75% Notes due 12/1/2043 (MHNC)

Maiden Holdings Ltd, 6.625% Notes due 6/14/2046 (MHLA)

I will not go in-depth into each and every product issued by Maiden Holdings (MHLD) because I believe that a summary and explanation of some features should suffice:

Source: The "Trade With Beta" preferred stock database

I have sorted the issues based on their IPO Date in order to highlight that the Nominal Yield has been decreasing - I interpret this as a sign that the company has been perceived better and better by investors over time. Something that most likely would not hold true as of August 2017 onwards until financials maintain an uptrend.

There are two types of instruments:

- Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock - MH-A, MH-C, MH-D - "non-cumulative" meaning that should the dividend get suspended it will not accrue until reinstated. Essentially these products carry higher risk, although it is debatable whether this truly matters once a company reaches the point where it pauses the distributions to preferred holders.

- Baby Bonds - MHNC, MHLA - Bonds in denominations which make them accessible to the smaller investor. Typicall, as is the case with these, they are unsecured but rank above common and preferred stock.

I am still a novice, so I hope that I have not messed the clarification up. Because this information is crucial to the point I will attempt to make - these securities are not priced properly by the market.

The Mispricing

If a product is senior to another one, it should trade at levels which reflect the degree of safety provided. In other words, if we compare the issues by Maiden Holdings' (MHLD) the Yield-to-Worst of the preferred stocks should be higher than that of the baby bonds. Should not the market be paying a small premium for the 'superior' product? It seems like it is not.

Source: The "Trade With Beta" preferred stock database

The Yield-to-Worst (highlighted in red) for the preferred stocks is the Current Yield, while for the baby bonds it is the Yield-to-Maturity. If Maiden Holdings was as good as Apple (AAPL), then maybe we would not care about seniority in the capital structure and look for the... Yield-to-Best?

It is probably better to focus on the numbers before some veteran throws a shoe at me. Therefore let us go back to the Current Yield (preferreds) vs. YTM (baby bonds):

- The Current Yield of the preferred stocks is lower than the YTM of the baby bonds.

- Even when compared on a Current Yield basis solely the baby bonds seem to be treated with disrespect by the market.

- In spite of the preferred diviends being eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%, the spread is still too small to reflect the margin of safety provided by the baby bonds.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The table above highlights what the Qualified Equivalent would be for MHNC and MHLA's Yield-to-Worst.

Let me bring your attention to MH-A (MH.PA) and MHNC (MHNC). As a investor picking between the two of them, there are zero reasons for you to pick the former. Yes, its Call Option is exerciseable and it is slightly more expensive for Maiden, but from your perspective with MHNC you lock in a much higher yield (8.68% Yield-to-Maturity) and with a degree of safety added by the fact that it is a baby bond. They also trade at the same Current Yield, but I do not see why I should be looking at MHNC's CY.

I would go over the same comparison with MH-C (MH.PC) & MH-D (MH.PD) and MHLA (MHLA) - it is better on a Yield-to-Worst basis.

In fact, if we had no clue about how these products differentiate from one another in the capital structure, we would still be more intrigued by MHNC on a Current Yield & Yield-to-Call basis, which is a bit funny.

How is this so? One explanation I recently provided to myself is the public's sentiment and respectively the popularity of these products. Those who are more involved in this type of products know that MH-C and MH-D are holdings of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), and that MH-A was an addition in the latest quarterly Rebalancing as well:

Source: iShares.com - PFF - Portfolio / My own spreadsheet / Data as of 1/8/2018

Does the public simply follow the almighty PFF and ignore superior products because they are not part of its portfolio? I assure you that if their "investment criteria" allowed them to snatch these baby bonds, they would prefer to do that.

Of course, there is also the option that I have absolutely no real clue about fixed income and am dead wrong.

The Story Through Charts

It would be inappropriate to skip going through some of these products' charts.

I will kick off with MH-A (MH.PA):

- As you will realize a bit later, it was the last to fall in battle. The November 2017 earnings pushed it below Par Value ($25.00), and in February 2018 it was crushed completely.

- I earlier mentioned that in my eyes the preferred stocks were pricing the fear of a dividend suspension and the results announced in May 2018, plus the declared distributions, served as a strong catalyst to the upside.

Here is the chart itself:

Source: Barchart.com - MH-A Weekly Chart (1 year)

Even at this price level, the Current Yield which MH-A provides is superior to MH-C and MH-D, so there is no mispricing with respect to the other two preferred stocks.

And it does make sense for Maiden to exercise this issue's Call Option as it carries the highest interest expense to them - 8.25%. The only product which comes close is MHNC (MHNC) with 7.75%.

The aforementioned MHNC (MHNC) is next on my list in order to highlight the striking difference of how the market has treated them:

Source: Barchart.com - MHNC Weekly Chart (1 year)

How come the market has forgotten about this one on the way up?

What you should bear in mind, however, is that MHNC is Callable as of 12/1/2018. This tells us that if Maiden Holdings (MHLD) shows improvement in financial health and potentially redeems MH-A, this baby bond will likely stay Pinned to Par Value - ~$25.00.

- Both of them rallied once the distributions were declared and the Q1 2018 Earnings showed a turnaround.

Source: Barchart.com - MH-C Weekly Chart (1 year)

MH-D was born in the hot summer of 2017, therefore its trading history is not as rich:

Source: Barchart.com - MH-D Weekly Chart (1 year)

It may seem like they have more room to the upside, but I doubt that we will see this potential tapped unless MH-A gets redeemed. And, because repetition is a good thing, it would not make any financial sense to me personally if they were bid up before the baby bonds.

MHLA seems even more forgotten on the weekly chart:

Source: Barchart.com - MHLA Weekly Chart (1 year)

On a Yield-to-Worst basis, this product is currently better than MH-A itself, yet it is sitting on the bottom of the pit with its brother and sister stocks stepping on its face. I doubt that this projects a beautiful image in your minds but chart-wise it is relatively accurate.

Final Thoughts

I have absolutely no idea whether Maiden Holdings (MHLD) will smash expectations in its Q2 2018 Earnings report and how the fixed income securities examined will be affected by the results. But what I do know for sure is that I am actively seeking an explanation as to why the market would be treating the two baby bonds - MHNC & MHLA - in this fashion. The question weighs even more during times when the company did not perform well.

That being said, I currently have Long positions in both of these and a Short position in MH-A, because I am fairly certain that the risk is limited to Par Value, plus one Quarterly Distribution.

Those who do not fancy such exotic, and probably slightly speculative, strategies might consider MHNC and MHLA as additions to their income portfolio in case we do not discover the reason behind what I consider a "mispricing."

