Recro Pharma: Cautious Cheer Following Earnings

Management needs to grow utilization of the CDMO segment in the next 15 months meaningfully to account for patent expiry of two key drugs produced for Novartis next November.

In my last article covering Recro (REPH), I instructed readers to avoid any exposure until more information on IV Meloxicam is released. Following the recent earnings call, we now have a better sense of what's to come and a timeline for what's open-ended. There are several paths the FDA may want Recro to go down, and the final decision will be available in the next 2-4 weeks.

Management has indicated that they believe the FDA to have misinterpreted or misunderstood the intended clinical role that IV Meloxicam could have, and that the administration has not mentioned a comparator trial. Despite this, high volatility remains until Recro receives the final FDA word (meeting minutes) on what is needed for a resubmission.

Meeting Minutes Expected Within 4 Weeks

In July, management participated in a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss the vaguely worded IV Meloxicam CRL. The date the meeting occurred was not specified in the call, but meeting minutes (which instruct sponsor companies on necessary NDA resubmission) are provided by the administration within 30 days of the meeting.

Source: FDA.gov

The division of the FDA which handles meeting minutes sometimes misses the 30-day goal by a few days when their workload is heavier, which has certainly been the case this year. Given this, and the "sometime in July" time of the meeting management provided, meeting minutes should be provided in the next 4 weeks.

Possible Paths Ahead

So I guess the best way for me to describe right now where we believe FDA is, is that there certainly had been a lack of understanding of the intended clinical role that an agent like this could play. And that was something that we're guessing at of going into the meeting, and we hope that confirmation in the minutes will allow us to see that. - Dr. Gerri Henwood, CEO

Comparator Trial An Unlikely Crux

As previously discussed, the worst possible outcome for Recro is one in which the FDA requires an additional phase III study to test IV Meloxicam against an approved similar pain medication, known as a "comparator".

Approval contingent on an additional comparator study appears much less probable in the midst of new comments from management, who indicated that the topic of an active comparator study was not mentioned in July's meeting.

Active comparators is not a topic that has been raised in our conversation with FDA. And we would be surprised by [the need of an additional active comparator phase III trial] since within the program there were active comparator trials that were included, although those were Phase II trials.

Management Willing to Appeal

If necessary, an FDA decision to issue a CRL can be appealed. This is not the optimal path for any drug sponsor with almost any other option for approval, but Dr. Henwood made it clear that management is willing to undergo the appeal process & confident in their potential case if the administration won't budge. She explains,

While we would remain hopeful that there might be a path that could be more straightforward, and that we're relying part on what comes from the minutes, we certainly do believe that this package is adequate to support approval. And if that meant that we needed to consider dispute resolution, it is something that we would consider.

Management Open To A Narrower Label

One of several options for regulatory approval is negotiation to get a narrower label approval, which could then be expanded with further studies. Management indicated their openness to this option if sought by the FDA. Henwood explained,

We would certainly be open to [a narrower label]. We believe and hope that because of the amount of data that we filed with this 505(B)(2) filing, there is sufficient information to provide a good description in the label of the product and its activities. So we'd hope that there might not be any [need] for further studies to affirm that again, but that all remains to be seen.

Approval with a narrower label implies a narrower patient population. This would materially reduce the $3 billion addressable market Recro would have had entrance into if approval was granted in May. This appears to be the best outcome for Recro aside from the obvious (i.e. the FDA indicates that approval would be granted with minor tweaks to analyses of trial data, etc).

Earnings Results & Future of the CDMO

Solid revenue growth of 28% was eclipsed by 42% wider losses for the second quarter as compared to last year. G&A expenses doubled, which management attributed to legal expenses incurred following the CRL. Current cash & equivalents are expected to be sufficient to maintain operations through 1Q2019. This estimate is likely to change based on the FDA minutes.

Dr. Henwood and Mr. Lake both reaffirmed $70 million CDMO revenue guidance for the full year "with a couple million of upside" and $30 million EBITDA guidance. This implies flat revenue growth from 2017 ($71.8 million revenue), but the ostensible lack of revenue growth manifests out of the new revenue recognition accounting standard. EBITDA guidance implies 17% annual growth.

Management expressed confidence in continuous revenue growth in the CDMO segment; Dr. Henwood predicted positive year-to-year "growth overall, '18 over '17, and that we will see growth in 2019." Revenue growth will face a major hindrance at the end of 2019, though.

Recro manufactures two Novartis (NVS) drugs, Focalin XR and Ritalin LA, which bring in over 75% of Recro revenues. The two ADHD medications lose patent exclusivity in November 2019, and generic giants Teva (TEVA) and Mylan (MYL) have approved generics ready for distribution. A reasonable 20-40% production decrease of the two Novartis drugs upon generic entry could slash margins in half due to the fixed-cost nature of the CDMO. In preparation for this event, management needs to achieve new production agreements and thus higher overall CDMO utilization in order to stay alive.

Conclusion

Initial commentary from management following the FDA meeting indicates an apparent lack of interest in a comparator trial from the agency. This is a positive development for longs who have patiently awaited an update on the fate of IV Meloxicam for the past 10 weeks, but should be taken with a grain or two of salt. The FDA could surprise management with a required comparator trial, or an extensive appeal process could be looming. From an unbiased point of view, minor changes to trial analyses and/or a narrower label are the most likely alterations the FDA will require.

Recro's CDMO segment appears ready to grow revenues steadily through next year. Into 2020, a major obstacle is faced in the form of patent expiration. Management needs to boost the low utilization levels of the plant in order to mitigate the risk poised to 75% of total revenue. Funding will become problematic in the near future; depending on what is required under the FDA meeting minutes, the timeline of additional debt financing or equity offerings may range from 6-12 months.

Meeting minutes should arrive some time in the next four weeks, so keep a close watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.