Of Musk And Machiavelli (Podcast)

The SEC is now investigating the veracity of Elon Musk’s claim to have secured funding to take Tesla private. I’m skeptical of Musk’s tweet because the company has not produced any proof of funding over the past 48 hours and because Tesla’s board has given the impression that the idea is far from fully developed. But in this brief podcast (3:51), I explain the fundamental basis for my skepticism is that Musk's previous abuse of Twitter leads to a "live by the tweet, die by the tweet" governing principle. In general, corporate boards should not allow CEOs who have not proven their statesmanship to use social media. Machiavelli, it turns out, had some good advice on this topic.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.