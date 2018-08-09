Of Musk And Machiavelli (Podcast)

The SEC is now investigating the veracity of Elon Musk’s claim to have secured funding to take Tesla private.

It is illegal for corporate officers to mislead investors about material events that could affect a company’s stock price.

Tesla’s stock shot up on the news to a level that would enable the firm to avoid buying out close to a billion dollars of convertible bonds.

I’m skeptical of Musk’s tweet because the company has not produced any proof of funding over the past 48 hours and because Tesla’s board has given the impression that the idea is far from fully developed.

But the fundamental reason for my skepticism is that Musk has abused Twitter before – assailing critics in a sort of Machiavellian way, without the sophistication the Renaissance-era statesmen counseled.

The SEC is now investigating the veracity of Elon Musk’s claim to have secured funding to take Tesla private. I’m skeptical of Musk’s tweet because the company has not produced any proof of funding over the past 48 hours and because Tesla’s board has given the impression that the idea is far from fully developed. But in this brief podcast (3:51), I explain the fundamental basis for my skepticism is that Musk's previous abuse of Twitter leads to a "live by the tweet, die by the tweet" governing principle. In general, corporate boards should not allow CEOs who have not proven their statesmanship to use social media. Machiavelli, it turns out, had some good advice on this topic.

