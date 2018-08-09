Contract From Down Under Will Push BAE Systems Up And Over Estimates

With the Trump Administration insisting European countries take on more of a global defense role, growth could accelerate further as BAE is developing a new fighter jet, the Tempest.

An issue with a current U.S. Army contract should be resolved and looking forward, is a non-issue relative to the company's long-term success.

Guidance maintained and in line with prior year, as backlog was reported to grow 24%, though it more realistically grew 63% or more due to a £20 billion contract.

Thesis

BAE Systems Plc (OTCPK:BAESY) has a rather boring share price history over the past five years and has been range bound between high twenties and the low thirties, resulting in gains fewer than 20% and well behind the S&P. Management stuck to its full year guidance on the most recent earnings call and cited a number of issues the company is facing such as one-time costs with winding down U.S. operations and some quality issues. Despite these factors, management raised the dividend 2% due to a growing backlog thanks to major contract wins. Contract backlog has grown by almost a third and the shifting trends of global security are likely to allow BAE to handily surpass analysts’ growth estimates over the next five years. The market has not seemed to realize this and the company is undervalued at today’s prices and offers a respectable dividend as an added bonus to investors. Source

A Tepid First Half of 2018

The first half of 2018 was nothing to get excited about when looking at the numbers. Sales were down year-over-year by 7.4%, though after factoring in a constant currency basis, the gap narrows to 3%. Operating profits were a similar story, down 11% from last year, or 7% on a constant currency basis. In the first half of 2018 there were £33 million are one-time impairments of the Mobile, Alabama shipyard and the decision to no longer continue the contracts and while the £33 million would not close all of the gaps above, it would have notably increased operating profits and decreased the gap to 7%, or 4% on a currency adjusted basis. Other issues emerged as well with extra costs being incurred in delivering five patrol vessels to Britain and quality issues with subcontractors producing equipment for the U.S. Army.

Of positive note, EBITDA of £874 million came in ahead of analysts’ estimates of £848 million and the dividend was increased by 2% on account of a sharply increased order backlog and CEO, Charles Woodburn stated:

“With a large order book and a positive outlook for defense budgets in a number of key markets, we have a strong foundation to deliver growth and sustainable cash flow.”

This may seem odd that on such a flat report that a dividend raise would be issued, but let us dig a bit deeper into some important figures which were not in the first half’s report.

Contract Backlog

The first half of 2018 was not ideal to say the least, that being said, investors cannot overlook the contract backlog growth which increased £9.7 billion to £39.7 billion, representing growth of 24.4% which excludes a contract worth £6 billion which includes 24 Typhoon fighters and Hawk aircraft to Qatar.

Also not included, BAE has signed a memorandum of intent with Saudi Arabia for purchase of 48 Typhoon multirole fighter jets which should be worth over £10 billion if the pricing is consistent with that paid by Qatar. While the memorandum is not a contract, it’s a meaningful step in the right direction.

Another recent contract win was with the U.S. Marine Corps to build their new amphibious combat vehicle with a full value of just under £1 billion if all the options are exercised. The U.S. Marine Corps plans to deploy over 200 amphibious combat vehicles as they are long overdue for an upgrade from their Cold War Era fleet of vehicles.

By far the most notable win is a $26 billion contract for nine frigates for the Australian Navy with prototyping to start in 2020, full production in 2022, and delivery of the first frigate in the late 2020’s. This delivery will not be the first Type 26 frigate to be delivered as BAE is set to deliver the first Type 26 frigate to the British Royal Navy in 2025 and had already cut the steel for the ship in the summer of 2017. The $26 billion (£20 billion), like other outstanding items above, is also excluded from the contract backlog figure.

Near Term Contract Issues

The issues with the U.S. Army contract revolve around welding issues, supply chain troubles, and delivery delays. While this certainly was not ideal, both sides remain confident that they can resolve these shortcomings and I predict that both sides will come to a resolution on matters and the contract will be completed for the full £1 billion. With U.S. Army spokeswoman, Ashley Johnson, stating:

“The Army will continue to work closely with BAE leadership to resolve the concerns.”

While BAE spokeswoman Alicia Gray has echoed a similar statement saying:

“We are working very closely” with the Army and the Defense Contract Management Agency, which oversees contractor performance, “and are confident the actions we have taken will support the effective transition to full production.”

Adding it All Up

With contract backlogs up by £9.7 billion, to £39.7 billion total and then if you factor in the £20 billion from the Australian Frigate deal, £1 billion from the deal with the U.S. Marine Corps, and £6 billion from the Qatar contract, that places the contract backlog at £66.7 billion, or 68% higher than what was stated in the company’s most recent report. Note that I have not even included the potential deal with Saudi Arabia as that’s not a done deal yet and my estimate is just that – an estimate. Should a deal of around £10 billion be reached though, the backlog would then be £76.7, or 93% higher than stated on August 1st.

This is incredible as they more or less have a potential backlog nearly four and a half times larger than the company’s total 2017 revenue of £17.2 billion. Currently, analysts are estimating annual growth over the next five years at just 5%, which seems pessimistic as the frigate contract alone is worth more than all of 2017’s sales and being spread over 10 or more years, will still add significant revenues and fuel earnings growth even if spread over 20 years.

Market Leader on the Leading Edge

Another important factor is the shifting sentiment the U.S. has on its share of global defense, with the Trump Administration pushing on other nations to share the workload. President Trump has been very blunt in demanding that European allies become more invested in defense and increase their budgets. This bodes well for BAE as if members of NATO increase their defense budgets, there is money to be made for BAE as it is a leading defense contractor in Europe.

BAE is also part of Team Tempest, a joint venture with Rolls Royce, Leonardo, and MBDA, which received £2 billion in funding to develop a modern fighter jet through 2025. This could be another huge catalyst for BAE as some are touting the aircraft, nicknamed “Tempest”, which is planned to enter service in 2035 and replace F-35 stealth jets and 4th-generation Typhoon Fighters.

Another notable point is the company’s dividend, which has just been increased and is yielding in the neighborhood of 4%. While the dividend history is a bit lumpy, the year-end yield has always been solid and only dipped below 4% once in the past 10 years. I would not buy this stock solely based on its dividend, but it’s another positive to shareholders.

Risks

Most of BAE’s risks stem from recent quality issues which are present in its U.S. Army contract and if these issues spread to other agreements it could delay revenues and hamper the reputation of BAE, leading to fewer contract wins. Another issue may be that European defense spending does not increase meaningfully and little to no growth is experienced on this front, though this would mean that BAE continues on at today’s levels. By far and away the largest risk (yet highly unlikely) is if the deal with Australian Navy falls through. This would be a devastating blow to the company’s long-term growth and would put them back at today’s levels.

Conclusion

BAE is undervalued on the account that its contract backlog is not being fully accounted for in valuing the company’s long-term growth prospects. With other recent key wins included, the backlog is massively understated and underappreciated. The downside risk is low since Europe maintaining their spending is not material to BAE’s undervaluation and regarding the delayed contract with the U.S. Army; it appears likely that those issues will be resolved. I am placing a BUY rating on BAE

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.