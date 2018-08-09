Dear Mr. Market, Why Do You Punish McKesson?

Dear Mr. Market,

you probably don’t know me, but I am watching you every day and watching almost all of your moves. Sometimes I am quite annoyed by you, and sometimes I am thankful for the buying opportunities you provide. We have learned, that you are here to serve us and not to guide us, but the time has come for a few harsh words: You need to stop bullying McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) as the stock has suffered enough and its valuation doesn’t reflect the intrinsic value of the business at all.

In the following open letter, I will show why McKesson is a real bargain at current prices and why the decline over the last three years is completely exaggerated. I have to admit that there are a few reasons for concern when watching McKesson (like the GAAP results or the development of margins), but the more important arguments speak volumes why McKesson is a growing, wide-moat company that is extremely undervalued right now.

A Psychogram

I really don’t want to psychoanalyze you too much, but thanks to professor Benjamin Graham who wrote extensively about you and where you obviously spent countless hours on the couch, we know a lot about you – and it is not flattering. You are highly irrational, driven by emotions and have huge mood swings between euphoric and extremely depressed. Right now, you are euphoric about the US stock market in general, we know you love Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) and you idolize it as the greatest company ever existed. And even though many of us regularly point out that you are nuts you find countless ways to justify the current valuation of Amazon. A few weeks ago, Amazon announced it will acquire Pillpack – a small pharmacy delivery start-up most investors probably never have heard of before – and once again Amazon’s stock climbed even higher, but other companies like CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NYSE: WBA) or Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) got severely punished.

Trying to understand you is not easy: One the one hand, we have companies like CVS Health or McKesson that are able to grow at least in the mid-single digits and are valued with a P/E ratio slightly above 10 or even below 10. On the other hand, we have Amazon – a company that might be able to grow more than 20% for several more years, but is valued with a P/E of almost 300. But maybe it is not our job to understand you, instead only be thankful for the opportunities you provide. Investors can profit the most, when strong emotions and sentiment as well as misjudgment rule the stock market. Stocks can be hyped and extremely overvalued, but stocks can also be almost hated and extremely undervalued. You can make a decent amount of money by investing in stocks, even if they trade at fair value. But really high return rates – like Warren Buffet generated – are only possible due to buying stocks at the point of absolute fear, panic and with depressed prices.

Why You Are Right About McKesson

Mr. Market, I already told you that I don’t understand your obsession with Amazon and although I think you once again became much too euphoric about the PillPack acquisition, I can understand you a little. I get that companies like Walgreens Boots Alliance, Rite Aid or maybe even CVS Health Corp got punished as these companies are mostly pharmaceutical retailer and could be affected by Amazon entering the market. CVS Health is generating about 40% of its revenue from pharmaceutical retail and Walgreens Boots Alliance is mostly a pharmaceutical retailer and the retail sector is currently under pressure with some major shifts going on. And despite the fact, that pharmaceutical retailers are a special segment in the retail market, these companies still have to adapt – even McKesson as it has more than 16,000 owned and banner pharmacies. But the core business is delivering prescription medicine – the company delivered 1/3 of total prescriptions in North America and McKesson is not really a pharmaceutical retailer. Considering these facts, I don’t understand why the company gets discounted on every new piece of information about Amazon entering the pharmaceutical retail sector.

Like I said, I am trying to understand you my friend and I have to admit that I can comprehend a few of your concerns. If we look at the GAAP results of McKesson, the company had to report a loss of $0.69 per diluted share and 2018 was also a horrible year as the company could only report earnings per share of $0.32. When looking at the GAAP numbers, McKesson seems to be in deep trouble right now, but first of all we have to point out that in 2017 the company reported a GAAP EPS of $22.73 and secondly, we have to think really hard if the non-GAAP numbers don’t make more sense in this case and as non-GAAP results, the company is expecting an EPS of $13.00-$13.80.

We can also point out, that McKesson’s gross profit margin declined in the last few years from 6.37% in 2015 to 5.43% right now. Operating income margin also declined from 1.74% in 2015 to 1.40% right now. We can also point out, that McKesson is only expecting a free cash flow of $3 billion for 2019, while last year’s free cash flow was $3.8 billion. These are numbers that make investors not extremely happy, but is in my opinion no reason to be particularly concerned and definitely no reason for the sell-off we witness in the last years.

A last issue is the opioid crisis, that is affecting McKesson among other companies. From a medical and social point of view it is a disaster and a big problem, that can’t be ignored any longer. But as investors we probably have to fear some fines and one-time losses, but nothing that will affect the long-term perspective of the company. And if we are being narrow-minded and just look at the issue from an investor’s point of view, we have to conclude that it won’t be a problem that should reflect itself in the quarterly and annual income statements.

Why You Are Wrong About McKesson

Mr. Market, there might be a few small points to be concerned about, but a list of reasons why you are wrong. McKesson is operating in a growing market and has a wide moat protecting its business, the company is deeply undervalued and rewarding investors in a responsible way – by share buybacks at the right time and a dividend that can be increased in the years to come.

Growing market and wide moat

McKesson’s core competence are distribution services between manufacturers and providers, pharmacists and patients. And the global healthcare market is growing. About 3% annual growth is expected for the next 5 years in Europe, 4% growth is expected in Canada and 5% in the United States. And for special pharmaceuticals – one area McKesson is particularly focused on – the expected growth potential lies between 7% and 10% annually for the next 5 years. Healthcare is representing almost 18% of US GDP and is expected to grow in the years to come.

(Source: McKesson Investor Day Presentation)

Considering these facts, one doesn’t have to be surprised about companies like Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) entering the market. I know, these are the companies you love so much, Mr. Market, but McKesson has decisive advantages. First of all, distribution services in the healthcare segment are the core competence of McKesson while Google, Apple and Amazon are certainly operating outside their circle of competence. I know that you trust Amazon so much and assume Jeff Bezos can enter every segment, but trust me: McKesson is the superior company when it comes to medical and healthcare distribution and the company has a very wide moat. Apple, Amazon and Google may all be great at what the companies are doing, but none of the three is a distribution company.

And although Amazon can be described as a company at the intersection of retail, technology, logistics and distribution, the company is primary a retailer or technology company and no distribution company. And delivering pharmaceuticals and medical supplies is quite different from selling books, clothes or diapers and therefore it will be difficult for Amazon to enter the medical distribution segment. And it is also rather unrealistic that pharmacies will diminish completely in the next few decades. Of all the different retail segments, drugs and pharmaceutical products are probably one of those products people purchase only after consulting a specialist before ordering. Additionally, the target audience for drugs and pharmaceutical products are older people and these are probably not the people who mostly order online (this might change in one or two decades). The need to deliver drugs quickly and cost-effectively will not change over the next one or two decades. And companies with a great distribution system like McKesson will have an advantage over other companies due to the distribution system.

Valuation

I don’t know many companies on the New York Stock Exchange right now that are as undervalued as McKesson. For the first quarter of 2019, McKesson reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.90 and according to the company’s own guidance for the whole year 2019 diluted adjusted earnings per share between $13.00 and $13.80 are expected. This leads to a forward P/E ratio between 9 and 10 while the P/E ratio using last years earnings per share is 10 right now. For me, the P/E ratio only comes into play when using stock screeners and searching for picks and although I don’t use it often, I would consider wide-moat stocks as interesting when the P/E ratio is 20 or below and at about 15 we usually have a bargain.

But as we can see by the huge differences between the GAAP diluted earnings per share ($0.30) and the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ($12.62) this is probably not the best number to use. For intrinsic value calculations, it makes much more sense to use the generated free cash flow instead of earnings. For a simple calculation we need three basis ingredients: a free cash flow, a growth rate and the number of outstanding shares. We will calculate with 203 million outstanding shares, although McKesson will reduce that number over the next few years due to an extensive share buyback program (see next section). As growth rate, we assume a moderate 3% growth for perpetuity. For a company with a wide moat, 3% has to be called moderate as 4-5% seem to be more realistic. And finally, we use the expected free cash flow for 2019 which is about $3 billion and therefore significantly below the free cash flow the company generated in the last two years.

You see, Mr. Market, I already used very conservative numbers in my calculation, but I still get an intrinsic value way above the current stock price - $211. I really don’t want to insult you (and you are often right about stocks), but regarding McKesson you are really nuts as the stock might easily be worth twice as much as it is currently trading for.

Share buyback program

After McKesson already reduced the number of outstanding shares in the past from 223 million in the business year 2017 (on average) to 208 million in the business year 2018 to 202 million right now, McKesson announced another $4 billion share repurchase program in May 2018. The board of directors believes that the company’s shares are an attractive investment opportunity and with a current market capitalization of $25 billion, the company could buy back about 1/6 of outstanding shares.

Usually companies buy back shares at the completely wrong time and initiate share buyback programs preferably after the stock market soared for many years and the company’s own stock reached several record levels. It speaks for McKesson’s management team that it is using its free cash flow to buy back shares right now as the stock is extremely undervalued. When the stock rises again, the company can reduce its share buyback program again and maybe focus more on other ways to invest in the business – and if that is not possible, it can increase the dividend in the years to come.

Dividend

McKesson is currently rewarding its shareholders by paying a dividend, but with a dividend yield slightly above 1% right now, the stock is not really interesting for dividend investors. But McKesson raised its dividend about 15% a few days ago and we can expect that McKesson will keep raising its dividend in the years to come. Compared to the adjusted earnings per share, the company is paying out only a fraction of its earnings as dividend. The payout ratio right now is only slightly above 10% with potential to increase.

McKesson has different possibilities to reward its shareholders and invest the generated cash wisely. As I already mentioned above, I think it is a clever decision to use cash for share buybacks right now. But in the future, there might be better ways to reward shareholders. As long as McKesson can invest in its own business and generate the highest growth rates by using the money for acquisitions and expanding the business, that is the way McKesson should use its cash. If McKesson can’t grow its own business or doesn’t find potential acquisition targets it can still increase the dividend at an even higher pace as right now because higher payout ratios are definitely acceptable (up to 50%). Most rewarding and most realistic is a third way: McKesson can increase its dividend in the years to come (double-digit raise) and will invest most of generated cash back in the business to grow and as long as the share price is down a share buyback program make a lot of sense. A combination of all three (dividend, share buybacks and investing in the business) is the way how investors profit the most.

(Source: Own Work)

Conclusion

In my last article I came to the following conclusion:

“Although McKesson was even cheaper a few months ago and it looks like we have missed out on our chance to buy the company at a very attractive price, investors should not panic. […] In my opinion we can stay patient and probably will see price levels of $140 or even $120 again.”

And thanks to Amazon that announced a few weeks ago that it will require PillPack which led to declining stock prices for many distributors and retail pharmacies and the generally negative sentiment for the medical and pharmaceutical distribution sector, McKesson is currently only a few dollars above $120 – my preferred entry point.

Usually an investor has to decide between low valuation and great business with a competitive advantage (protected by an economic moat). McKesson Corporation is one of the very rare examples right now, where an investor can get both. And not only will we get a high-quality company at a very low price. McKesson might also become an interesting pick for dividend investors in a few years as it has the potential to grow its dividend at very high rates for a very long time.

I like to end with conciliatory notes. Mr. Market, I am quite thankful for the buying opportunity you currently provide, but I strongly urge you to rethink your opinion about McKesson as the company has been punished enough and its stock deserves to enter an uptrend once again.

Sincerely yours,

Daniel Schönberger

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.