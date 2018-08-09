Juventus: Will Bet On Ronaldo Pay Off?

Based on my price-to-sales valuation model, the club's shares seem to still have enough room for further appreciation.

After Juventus made a deal with Cristiano Ronaldo, one of one of the most successful football players of all time, its shares have popped by more than 40 percent.

Investment thesis

After Juventus (OTCPK:JVTSF) closed a deal with Real Madrid to buy Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best football players of all time, the club’s shares have surged by more than 40 percent and its social media portals recorded a tide of new followers. Plugging the company’s financials into my valuation models, I found that the club’s shares still seem to provide a good opportunity to realize a superior return on investment.

Brief history of the club

Juventus Football Club was founded in 1987 by a group of students in Turin, a city in Northern Italy. In Latin, ‘iuventus’ translates as ‘youth’ and is colloquially known as Juve. Since 1903, the club has become known for its black and white striped home kit, which has accompanied the club’s players in many matches in the Allianz Stadium. Over the course of its history, the Club has won over 34 official league titles, 13 Coppa Italia titles, 7 national Super Cups titles, 2 Intercontinental Cups, 2 UEFA Champions Leagues, one European Cup Winners' Cup and 2 UEFA Super Cups and one UEFA Intertoto Cup. The club has the largest fan base at the national level and one of the largest fan bases in the world. For many years, the majority owner (63.8 percent) of the club has been Exor investment holding company (OTCPK:EXOSF), controlled by famous Italian multi-industry entrepreneurial dynasties – the Agnelli and Elkann families.

Ronaldo – best transfer ever?

Cristiano Ronaldo, five-time Champions League winner, holding the record of scoring the maximum number of goals in the competition, presumably seems to classify among the greatest football transfers of all-time. According to ESPN, Cristiano Ronaldo’s £88m transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus ranks as number six on the list of most expensive transfers of all-time. Just in the UEFA Champions League, Ronaldo netted 123 goals in 161 appearances, with an average of 111 minutes 54 seconds per goal, and concluded with a comment that UEFA should consider changing the name of Champions League to CR7 Champions League.

High leverage, but solid fundamentals

Looking at the company’s financial statement figures, one can clearly recognize that Juventus has a solid track record of growth of its key fundamentals. According to Reuters’ growth statistics, the club’s 1-year, 3-year and 5-year revenue CAGRs amounted to 20.5, 13.8 and 16.1 percent respectively. Even though the company is relatively indebted with 0.48 long-term debt to capital ratio, the level of debt seems to be sustainable and positively impacts the company’s return on equity.

Source: quotes.wsj.com

Valuation

Using the revenue variation of popular Peter Lynch's earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, Juventus FC SpA seems to be trading with a healthy upside potential. According to my model, assuming 15 percent annual revenue growth, zero percent annual growth in the number of shares outstanding and an unchanged current trailing 12-month price-sales (P/S) ratio of approximately 2x, the company's intrinsic value by the end of 2021 could reach $1.33 EUR. Should the price-to-sales multiple rise to 3x, the company's intrinsic value, according to my model, could reach as much as 2 EUR. With respect to the current share price, this implies an annualized rate of return potential of 12 to 24 percent in the following years.

The bottom line

To sum up, Juventus Football Club SpA is an outstanding football club with a compelling history and one of the best football players in the world. With its shares currently trading at a very attractive price level with respect to future growth prospects, the club represents a fair publicly-traded investment opportunity almost anyone can participate.

