Global Payments To Acquire AdvancedMD For Healthcare Tech

The deal brings significant exposure to the large healthcare vertical as GPN continues to focus on software-centric growth opportunities.

Global Payments has agreed to acquire AdvancedMD for $700 million in cash.

The healthcare technology company AdvancedMD has developed cloud medical suite for medical practitioners.

With the deal, GPN continues its software-focused evolution and gains exposure to the large healthcare market in the U.S. and beyond.

Target Company

The South Jordan, Utah-based AdvancedMD was founded in 1999 to develop and operate a cloud-based physician office and billing office management suite via a Web-based subscription software system [SaaS].

Management is headed by CEO Raul Villar, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously Senior Director of Business Development, Senior Director of Product Marketing and Senior Vice President of Sales at ADP.

The firm’s cloud suite offerings include practice management, electronic health records, telemedicine, patient relationship management, business analytics reporting, and physician-performance benchmarking.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by TechNavio, the global medical practice management software market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR rate of 8% during the period between 2017 and 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing need for efficiency and productivity improvement.

Major competitive vendors that provide medical practice management software include:

Allscripts (MDRX)

Cerner (CERN)

CPSI (CPSI)

Epic Systems

General Electric Company (GE)

McKesson (MCK)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

GPN disclosed the acquisition price as $700 million in an all-cash transaction that the firm expects to finance ‘with its existing credit facility and cash on hand.’

Management announced the deal concurrently with its quarterly earnings announcement and said it ‘expects the transaction to have an immaterial impact on 2018 adjusted earnings per share results.

Executives like to refer to ‘adjusted’ results when describing the effect of M&A deals because they can ‘adjust’ GAAP results however they prefer. It usually makes the deal look better than it would be under GAAP rules.

A review of GPN’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates the firm had $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $8.3 billion as of June 30, 2018. Additionally, GPN generated $507 million in cash flow from operations in the first six months of 2018.

In its recent earnings conference call, GPN management said it expects its gross leverage to increase from 3.3x to 3.8x as a result of the deal.

So, the deal represents a significant transaction for GPN but given current low interest rates and the firm’s cash position, balance sheet and cash flow, it shouldn’t present an undue financial hardship.

GPN is acquiring AdvancedMD from private equity firm Marlin Equity Partners for its SaaS physician practice management software aimed at the small-to-medium physician practice market in the U.S.

As GPN CEO Jeff Sloan stated in the deal announcement,

We are delighted to expand our owned software portfolio with the addition of AdvancedMD, a leader in the large and fragmented healthcare vertical market. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our software-driven strategy and will add significant SaaS revenue in a new, attractive market with strong payment fundamentals, further accelerating our business mix toward technology enablement.

In the past 12 months, GPN’s stock price has risen 21% vs. 13% for the S&P 500 Index, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

GPN hopes to combine AdvancedMD’s workflow management system with its payments solutions to create expanded offerings for the healthcare vertical.

While AdvancedMD is U.S.-focused, GPN has a presence in 30 countries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific region and Brazi. So, it’s easy to see GPN integrating AdvnacedMD first into its U.S. solution suite, followed by rolling it out to other countries or regions.

Management views the small-to-medium physician practice market as a $9 billion opportunity. AdvancedMD was already an existing partner in GPN’s OpenEdge system, so integration should not present a significant risk.

Overall, the deal increases GPN’s potential exposure to the healthcare vertical which makes for a very large future opportunity. I’m bullish on the deal, although it will take several quarters before investors begin to see it bear fruit in GPN’s financial results.

