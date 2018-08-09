Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc's (MNTA) CEO Craig Wheeler on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Thank you for joining us today for Momenta's conference call to discuss results for the second quarter of 2018. Joining me on the call with prepared remarks are Craig Wheeler, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michelle Robertson, Vice President Financial Planning and Analysis.

On the call, we will also discuss second quarter 2018 non-GAAP operating expense. Please see the presentation accompanying the call for further information and reconciliation of this measure. With that, I'll turn the call over to Craig.

Craig A. Wheeler

Thank you Sarah. I will start today's call with an update of the status of the strategic review that we initiated earlier this year. I will then provide an update on our complex generic products and biosimilar programs and then provide highlights from our novel drug pipeline for autoimmune disease. Following my remarks our VP of FP&A, Michelle Robertson will fill on this call for our CFO, Scott Storer who is on temporary medical leave. She will discuss our second quarter financial results. We will then open the call for questions.

I begin with our strategic review, earlier this year we announced that we had initiated a strategic review of our business to address the revenue uncertainty related to the late launch of Glatopa 40 mg and the funding challenges we faced in advancing our broad portfolio. The goal of the strategic review is to assess different options that will allow us to reduce costs and focus on the assets in our pipeline with the highest potential specific to the direct spending to our novel drug candidates for autoimmune indications.

We have been actively evaluating a wide range of options including additional collateral partnerships, slowing the pace of development of our biosimilar programs which we've already done, selling one or more of our biosimilar assets such as M923, our wholly owned biosimilar HUMIRA asset and implementing additional cost reduction strategies. It's important to note that the sale of the company has not been a focus of the strategic review and we are not in discussions for the sale of the company as a whole.

In terms of timing we hope to be able to complete the strategic review and provide an update on this call however, we are not yet there due to the complexity of the process and the range of potential outcomes. Please note that we are working diligently to complete the review. We have started the strategic review with the goal of maximizing long-term shareholder value without the need for significant shareholder dilution in the near term. While we believe this goal is within reach, the outcome of the review could alter this goal. We currently anticipate that we will complete our strategic review in the coming weeks and we do not intend to discuss or disclose further developments during this process until appropriate.

I will now discuss our complex generics starting with Glatopa. In the second quarter 2018 Momenta recorded approximately $12 million in product revenues from Sandoz's sales for Glatopa products. The U.S. launch of our Glatopa 40 mg product continues to gain momentum. Sandoz has ramped up the supply of Glatopa 40 mg and expects continued adoption as the year progresses. As anticipated competition in this market has been fierce due to growing pricing pressure from Mylan and Teva. The glatiramer acetate market is responding to competition as expected with increased pricing pressure from customers. We expect that as contract come up for bid, market share will continue to grow and we believe that Sandoz understands the market and how to operate successfully in this environment.

Given these market dynamics we believe that profit share revenue from our Glatopa products will be somewhat unpredictable and as the potential will vary from quarter-to-quarter. Our internal revenue estimates for Glatopa remain conservative, however, we believe this revenue stream will continue to provide important non-dilutive financing for our company into the foreseeable future.

Before I move on to our broader portfolio I wanted to provide a brief update on enoxaparin. In June Sandoz alerted the FDA and its customers that it will be discontinuing the supply of the enoxaparin injection product. As a reminder we have recorded minimal to no revenues for enoxaparin over the past few years and no longer consider enoxaparin's results as material for the company.

Turning now to the patent litigation against Amphastar, following the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts final judgment finding that our U.S. patent 866 was infringed by Amphastar but invalid for lack of written description enablement, Amphastar moved to seek damages under the bond posted in conduct connection with the preliminary injunction granted in 2010. On July 16, 2018 the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts denied Amphastar's motion and allowed our motions to defer consideration until the exhaustion of all appeals. We have appealed the case to the court of appeals for the Federal circuit and opening briefs have been submitted.

I will now turn to our biosimilar programs and I'll start with M923, our wholly owned biosimilar HUMIRA candidate. The BLA submission is prepared for regulatory filing but we are holding off on filing pending the conclusion of our strategic review. We will provide a further update on the M923 when we announce the completion of the review.

Now the M710, our proposed biosimilar to EYLEA being developed in collaboration with Mylan. The company is in the process of initiating the pivotal clinical trial in patients and the trial is progressing according to plan. Finally M834, our biosimilar ORENCIA candidate also in collaboration with Mylan. Our investigation in to what caused the failure to achieve the primary endpoint in the M834 PK trial remains ongoing. We are investigating every potential reason for the PK results which could be anything from assay variations to structural differences in our molecule. In order to determine the next steps for this program and we have made progress on our investigation and I will update you when we have an answer.

Now to our novel drug pipeline. I will begin with our lead novel drug candidate M281, our recombinant SCRM program designed to be a novel, best in class, monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with immune mediated diseases. We are working diligently to finalize our clinical development plans for M281 and remain on track to initiate two proof of concept studies in the fourth quarter of 2018. This will be an indication in a disease where our competitors have conducted trials such as myasthenia gravis, ICP, or pemphigus. Our goal is to demonstrate the potential of our molecule in an area where the target has been validated and hopefully demonstrate that our higher potency and strong safety profile translates into best in class efficacy.

The second indication is targeted to be a disease where there is no currently approved treatment and where we believe we have the potential to differentiate from our competitors and possibly gain accelerated approval. In addition we are working on a potential subcutaneous version of the product for introduction into future trials.

Turning to M254, our Hyper-Sialylated IVIg program designed as a potentially high potency version of IVIg. We have completed the IND-enabling toxicology study and I am pleased to report that there were no findings that would prevent us from moving this candidate into the clinic. We're targeting the initiation of a Phase 1/2 proof of concept clinical trial in the late 2018 or early 2019. Our plan is to enter a single trial with a dose ranging is normal volunteers and then progressed directly into patients with idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura or ITP. ITP is a disease where IVIg is already approved as a treatment therefore we believe this trial could be completed quickly and that M254 has the potential to be our first novel new program to reach proof of concept.

Our main goal in the initial trials to demonstrate potentially upto ten times enhanced potency of M254 versus IVIg in humans. If we can show our potency and efficacy advantage, M254 could be a game changer for the IVIg marketplace which today is a global supply constrained market with over $4 billion in sales in autoimmune indications. We are excited about the potential for M254 and look forward to providing more information as we progress.

M230 our novel program in collaboration with CSL is a recombinant Fc multimer that works by antagonizing the activating Fc gamma receptor system and blocking immune complex mediated tissue damage. We believe that M230 has the potential to be a first in class recombinant Fc multimer providing an improved treatment option to patients with autoimmune diseases. The Phase 1 study designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of M230 in healthy volunteers is ongoing and CSL anticipates that this study will be completed in 2019. I look forward to keeping you updated as we move forward on this program as well.

In closing we are working diligently to complete our strategic review and we will provide an update when appropriate. I would also like to announce that we plan to hold an Investor and Analyst R&D Day in New York City on October 11, 2018 to provide a deeper dive into our novel drug pipeline and our research and discovery technology platform. With that I will turn the call over to Michelle to review our second quarter financial results.

Michelle Robertson

Thanks Craig. Good morning everyone. We reported a net loss in second quarter of $70 million compared to a net loss of $37 million from same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to an amendment signed in June to our agreement with GSK to supply our product M923 for which Momenta will pay GSK $30 million as credit for company's contractual commitment to the purchase of product batches for M923 through 2022. For the M923 agreement Momenta will pay GSK $15 million by August 15, 2018 and $15 million by July 1, 2019 and these payments are recorded on our statement of operations as in other operating expense line items.

We have also clarified certain long-term purchase commitment obligations. Revenues for the second quarter totaled $13 million compared with $24 million for the same period in 2017. Second quarter 2018 revenue included $12 million in product revenue which was profit share earned from Sandoz sales of our Glatopa product. In Q2 2017 we reported product revenue of $19 million from Sandoz's sales of Glatopa 20 mg net of deduction of $0.6 million for reimbursements to cater of the company's share of the total related legal expenses. A year-over-year decrease from product revenues in the second quarter was primarily due to lower net sales driven by market declines and Mylan's entry into the COPAXONE market. Please note that Momenta will not breakup the profit share earned in Glatopa 20 mg and Glatopa 40 mg separately and we will continue to report a combined profit share from both products as one.

Research and development revenues decreased to $1 million from $12 million in the second quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower reimbursement expenses for our complex generic programs with Sandoz. The second quarter R&D expense decreased to $31 million when compared to $39 million in the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to reduced external R&D expenses for M923 offset by increases in spending for M281 and M230.

Second quarter G&A expense remained flat at $23 million compared to the same period in 2017. The company previously gave operating guidance that expected non-GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter 2018 to be approximately $25 million to $55 million [ph]. Our non-GAAP operating expense is defined as total operating expenses less stock based compensation and less collaborative reimbursement revenue. For the second quarter of 2018 our non-GAAP operating expenses was $78 million which was above our guidance goals. This increase was due to the payment of $30 million to GSK pursuant to the M923 agreement as discussed previously. Excluding the $30 million expense for the M923 deployment, second quarter non-GAAP operating expense was $48 million with similar range of previously provided guidance for the second quarter of 2018. Finally we ended the second quarter with $320 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities compared to $346 million at the start of the quarter.

Turning now to guidance. Our previously issued full year 2018 non-GAAP operating expense guidance of approximately $180 million to $220 million is no longer accurate and subject to continued changes based on the outcome of the strategic review of the [indiscernible]. We expect to be able to provide updated 2018 operating guidance for the year when we report third quarter 2018 financial results. We will now open the call to question. Operator.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning guys. This is Arthur for Brandon. We're just wondering, given the recent price action announced by Mylan on the COPAXONE generic, would you guys consider strategic option for monetizing your Glatopa asset to fund the rest of your pipeline?

Craig A. Wheeler

Well, I think the part of the challenge with trying to monetize the generic is the uncertainty of future revenues. So it's not like a novel drug where you have long-term forecast that can actually be monetized with the royalty pharma. So our current view is that it's better off for us in terms of maximizing the value to stay in the partnership that we have with Sandoz and to continue to improve those revenues as they occur.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Thanks for the update and if I may, could you give us any insight into the size and timeline in the two Phase 2 trial for the M281 beginning for 4Q 2018 or -- which two indication would go first?

Craig A. Wheeler

Yes, sure. I really can't give you much details until we actually announce the indications because we really want to give investors a full picture of the whole program when we announce it. But you can anticipate that we will be announcing them starting trials before the end of this year in two indications and you're probably hear because of the trial would be approved before we actually start enrolling patients, the first of those will be in an indication out of the list myasthenia gravis, pemphigus, or ITP because that is what proof of concept has already been shown by others and we want to be able to demonstrate that our potency and efficacy has the potential to show enhanced efficacy. And then we are actually looking at a more rare and untested application as well. But we will for sure by the time we get to R&D Day give you full detail about our plans for that program including the indications and clinical trial designs. And so, our R&D Day on October 11 you should look as a backup for finding out the indications and that's what will give you all the details and design of programs.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, sounds good. Thanks.

William Maughan

Hey, good morning. So on 281 without asking what that novel indication will be, is that second indication known internally at this point or are we still narrowing that down? And then Mylan's 40 mg COPAXONE market share has been relatively modest at this point and seems to maybe have plateaued, would you expect Sandoz to outperform Mylan or is the Mylan share of a generic COPAXONE just a feature of the market at this point, thank you?

Craig A. Wheeler

Sure, so first on the second indication, I would say yes, we pretty much know what second indication is. We're working through the final designs of the program with regulators. So we are not going to announce until we are absolutely sure that regulators are on board with the design but we pretty much know where we're going at this point.

On the Mylan share, I think it's a feature of the market. The thing about this marketplace is that Teva has played very aggressively as essentially another generic player and so -- and you also have a specialty product which is actually controlled by a very few purchasers that are out there that control large shares. As a result you seeing extensive discounting and share moving in big chunks are not moving in big chunks and I think that is kind of a feature of the marketplace. So I think in the future quarters as contracts come up to bid I'm not sure exactly where it is going to follow-up but we will continue to see share shift as it does in a traditional and generic marketplace. But I think what you are seeing with Mylan is a result of the aggressive competition and the nature of the buying community on this product.

William Maughan

Okay, thank you.

Craig A. Wheeler

Sure, thank you.

Craig A. Wheeler

Thank you very much folks and I hope everybody has a good rest of the summer and we look forward to talking with you soon to be able to talk about the outcome of our strategic review. Thank you.

