Radcom: 5G Growth Opportunity Still Simmering

The market remains in “wait and see” mode related to Radcom’s ability to scale the business. Now that 5G standards have been set, the 5G ecosystem should mature.

Growth appears to be ready to accelerate in Q4 and into 2019 on the back of a new Tier-1 galaxy win expected to move into commercial deployment soon in three countries.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) reported a solid, if not super exciting quarter, punctuated by the Tier-1 galaxy operator win that is in its final contracting stages before commercial deployment. Management offered additional color related to this opportunity; namely, that Radcom’s MaveriQ product suite will initially be rolled out in three countries and operating companies in the second half of 2018 under the galaxy umbrella.

Radcom CEO Yaron Ravkaie also indicated the initial size of purchase orders is higher than they had expected. Mr. Ravkaie also noted many growth opportunities in 2019 at the galaxy operator by selling additional functionalities to the first three operating companies, then expanding to include the rest of the universe in coming quarters.

The main knock on Radcom remains deal velocity, which is driven by investors' recency bias of sparse deal news and extrapolating that into the future. It is anyone’s guess when communication service providers (“CSPs”) will take the leap and begin massive investment in 5G. But evidence is mounting that CSPs are getting ready to move, particularly because 5G standards have now been set and the vendor ecosystem can now innovate around these standards. CSPs want certainty in the technology standards before investing significant capital, which makes sense.

Take, for example, Rogers Communications' (NYSE:RCI) comments on its most recent earnings call around 5G and the global ecosystem proliferating:

With respect to network evolution, we continue to make steady progress on our 5G deployment plan. We assigned key strategic agreements with more to come and plans are underway to deploy thousands of small cells. We are working with Ericsson, the 5G North American partner of choice, to densify our network with small and macro cell size. We continue to upgrade our 4.5G network with the latest 5G-ready technology and we're testing a new set of global 5G standards released just last month. The global ecosystem of 5G is something that is happening before very eyes and it's changed dramatically from 12 months ago to six months ago to literally in the last couple of months.

Moreover, RCI CEO Joe Natale also spent some time talking about narrowband IoT, a use case Radcom CEO Yaron Ravkaie pointed to as a growth driver for the MaveriQ product suite:

On machine-to-machine front overall, you're right there is opportunity right now that doesn't require 5G that we're seeing growth in IoT as we speak with 4.5G capability and narrowband IoT, we're seeing a lot more interest and peaked desires from our base of business customers. We are right now the market leader in Canada in machine-to-machine IoT have been since the early days of GSM. Then we continue to focus in that area, we believe that we have a natural ability to propagate our leadership through 4.5G and then eventually to 5G. I think 5G is going to be a massive next step on that front because it will bring near zero latency, 10 millisecond latency capability to devices which will allow for a lot more real time applications.

Highlighting all these anecdotes to the investment mosaic is great, but Radcom still needs its customers to sign on the dotted line to continue the disruption story and generate meaningful revenue and EPS growth. At some point they should. The 5G ecosystem is becoming more robust — noted by the first mega $3.5 billion 5G infrastructure deal awarded to Nokia (NYSE:NOK) by T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) — and CSPs likely looking to new revenue opportunities such as narrowband IoT and cost savings AT&T (NYSE:T) is claiming (13 straight quarters of declining IT spend) regarding its NFV transformation as key reasons to make the move to a 5G cloud network architecture.

Radcom’s leadership in cloud networks for cloud-native network visibility and service assurance is clear, given early wins at AT&T, the other unnamed Tier-1 customer, and a Tier-1 galaxy operator. I understand Radcom Network Visibility already supports various 3GPP (the standards body) approved options for CSPs to migrate to 5G, and the next iteration/release of Radcom’s cloud-native will include a few additional options as outlined by 3GPP (according to a white paper released by the company).

In addition, the Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) partnership has already borne fruit, and Radcom and Red Hat have a live deployment going on at a North American customer and one about to launch in Asia-Pacific soon. CSPs are moving towards an open network, and Radcom and Red Hat are at the forefront of that movement and should benefit from those technological, secular tailwinds.

Given all the moving pieces, the Radcom story remains a bit of a black box especially given the non-disclosures that Radcom is subject to as a vendor. My research, however, leads me to believe that there are certain opportunities such as AT&T’s build-out of the FirstNet (based on OpenStack and NFV) that cannot be discussed at this point.

At any rate, the trend for investing in 5G cloud networks positively affects Radcom and its 5G product suite. On another note, Mr. Ravkaie pointed to the end of Q3 or early Q4 as planned milestones for potential contract expansions at AT&T and the other Tier-1 customer, and noted that working as the incumbent makes signing new purchase orders easier.

One negative to the story on the earnings call, in my view, was an apparent delay at a second galaxy operator that was mentioned on the Q1 earnings call. On one hand, it is tough to hear about a delay, but somewhat comforting that a CEO will give the investment community an honest assessment of the pipeline and reasons for the delay. To that point, Mr. Ravkaie pointed to yet another Tier-1 CSP that is beginning to accelerate and could lead to a commercial contract in Q4 or Q1 2019.

Conclusion

Getting the timing right as a telecom investor is a tough task. While I’m confident that Radcom will be the winner for cloud-native network visibility and service assurance, the end markets for these solutions has not unfolded as fast as I - and other Radcom investors - would have hoped. Then again, confirmation and recency bias clearly affect one’s outlook, so I’m still relying on the long-term disruption story and a path to $100 million revenue and $2.25 EPS as my risk/reward calculus.

The more important question, in my mind, is how long will it take and how long are investors willing to wait? The good news is Radcom remains profitable, and in a great financial position with $71M net cash and numerous irons in the fire for growth. At some point, I expect the news flow and financial results to accelerate. If not, permanent downside risk seems relatively improbable - the most salient risk is opportunity cost as the market continues to zoom higher.

