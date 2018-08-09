Should Medical Properties Trust Be Your Favorite REIT?

The current pricing is solid, but there might be opportunities for slightly better yields for the more patient among us.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) invests in healthcare related property leasing. They couldn't have picked a better specialty. I really like this REIT because it focuses on providing real estate in a very lucrative industry. Whether the economy is booming, or we're in a full blown recession, the healthcare business experiences a nice bit of insulation from the storm. The trust reported its second quarter results a few days ago, and I'm happy with the continued growth story. Coupled with their capital allocation to pay down debt, I feel good about the continued potential for this REIT. Let's not forget that the dividend yield is amazing.

For the second quarter, MPW reported total revenues of $201.9 million. That's a 21% increase year over year. Most of the company's revenues stem from billed rent, but interest/fee income is becoming a bigger piece of the business. Operating income of $87.43 million marks an increase of 23.9% over last year's $70.57 million. I love what's happening here, and it all translated to net income of $111.57 million; a 52% increase year over year. Were I to make one big complaint, it would regard share issuances. Total diluted shares outstanding are up 4.3% to 365.5 million. That's not an outrageous increase, but it will dilute potential earnings for shareholders, and keep the stock from rising.

Overall, that share increase didn't curtail the positive results for earnings too much. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of $0.30 were 42.8% higher than 2017. If they can keep that kind of earnings growth, while issuing incremental shares to finance activities, I'm fine with it. It would help to reduce their need to take on debt.

I love where they're at

The healthcare industry is well insulated. Even in economic downturns, the practice of medicine is inherently essential within our society. There's no getting around a hospital visit if you get really sick. With the ever aging (and Medicare supported) American population, I love the potential of their real estate. By investing exclusively in medical based properties, MPW is creating a business that is more insulated against momentary economic conditions. That's not to say it is fail proof, but it's much better than say retail space.

The hiccup that I continually worry about is the debt that the company has incurred to finance its properties. Fortunately, the second quarter results included a nice little move on this front. They noted that transactions that have provided up to $1.5 billion in financing will be partly used to reduce their overall debt load. That to me is a good move, as I don't want interest payments on $4.86 billion of long term debt to start eating into their growth potential.

Thus far the balance between increasing assets and liabilities has been increasingly positive over a five year period. Total equity has increased nearly 200% since 2013 to $3.85 billion. My hope is that they can create a little more revenue growth in the second half of 2018 that doesn't involve debt increases. The fact that they're allocating cash to pay down debt tells me they probably don't need more financing at the moment. That's a good sign for the equity equation.

Moving Forward

Let's be clear, this probably isn't going to be some big price mover. This company is all about the dividend. With nearly a 7% dividend yield, Medical Properties Trust offers a great return for a fair price. The company isn't releasing guidance for the year until the close of a venture in Europe, and sales of some assets, but forecast estimates from analysts have full year earnings at around $1 a share. If they hit that, it's trading at a P/E of 14.65. For a yield like this, that's not an unfair price. I should note that the company does have earnings misses on occasion, though they're only slight differences. I feel confident that MPW will hit that $1 mark.

Regardless, the yield isn't going anywhere due to the distribution requirements of real estate investment trusts. When you look at the longer term valuation trends for this REIT, it's trading at a good spot. Regarding a long term investment, one just needs to keep an eye on the debt situation. As long as they don't get ahead of themselves in financing, I really like Medical Properties Trust. The one thing I might hold out for is a minor pullback in order to get the full 7% yield. But hey, that's really getting picky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MPW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.