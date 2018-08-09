Europe EV Update:  Flex Factories Are Becoming New Norm

Unless one follows the news from the Central Europe region, BMW's newest investment in Hungary probably went unnoticed within the general public and even within the investment world. It is the first new BMW (OTCPK:BAMXF) production plant on the European continent in over two decades. The news sites which covered the story mostly focused on the new trade environment aspect of this investment. The Hungarian media highlighted the fact that the investment is taking place in the town of Debrecen, which is in a region where the unemployment rate is higher than the national average of 3.7%, therefore it is not only good for the investor, because it has an opportunity to recruit workers from a place where they are found to be plentiful, but also for the goal of balancing out some regional economic differences. The fact that it is a flex plant, which can easily switch back and forth between ICE powered cars and EVs was mostly reported in passing, if at all. This is in fact a very important detail in my view, which forms part of a picture that suggests we are about to see a huge change in the way the European car industry will approach the growing EV market. The results will mostly become apparent in about two or three years, but if we pay close enough attention to notice and contemplate some of the investment trends of the past few years, the big picture in regards to what the intensifying EV competition will look like in Europe is becoming increasingly clear.

Hungary emerging as EV production hot-spot.

I pointed out already in 2016 in a number of articles, including this one entitled "Samsung's Hungary Gigafactory, A Sign That The EU EV Market Is About To Get Brutal" the fact that investors who follow the growing global EV story have it all wrong when they tend to draw conclusions about EV market trends by looking at EV sales. There is currently only one company looking to compete for EV market share in North America and Europe and that company is pure EV producer Tesla (TSLA). All other EV producers in the Western World mostly seemed interested in probing the market for demand patterns, while producing a number of limited edition concept cars, which was also a way of gaining experience with the technology. As I pointed out two years ago already, we will know that European car makers are about to embark on a course of serious competition for the growing EV market share when we will start seeing investments in production facilities being set up in Central Europe, where wages and some other production costs tend to be cheaper. Based on what I am seeing, this is now happening at a brisk pace.

BMW's flex plant is not the first one of its kind in Hungary. Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), which already had a production facility in Hungary, announced an expansion in 2016, which will also be a flex plant. The fact that it will be a flex plant went largely unnoticed, as is the case with the BMW plant. Then came a series of investments in EV battery plants, starting with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), which I already mentioned, as well as two other Asian investments of a similar magnitude. The three battery plants have a combined capacity of producing about 150,000 batteries per year as far as I can tell. Recently, Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VLKAY) Audi announced the start of production of 400 EV motors per day at its Hungary plant, with the capacity to increase production if need be.

The BMW investment in a flex plant in Hungary is the latest investment in potential EV production capacity, which it seems is going largely unnoticed, given that aside from the obvious investments in EV battery and motor production capacity I mentioned, the assembly capacity that Daimler and BMW committed to thus far in Hungary are currently assumed to be mostly geared towards ICE-powered cars, even though the capacity can be potentially 100% diverted towards EV production in both cases, if the market dictates the need to do so. These two plants could potentially assemble a total of 300,000 EVs per year if both plants were to switch 100% of their potential to EV production. Goes without saying that if market conditions will not warrant for these plants to produce EVs, they can commit 100% of the capacity to producing ICE-powered cars.

Outlook for the EV market uncertain, therefore the need for flexible production is obvious.

While the potential to produce 300,000 more EVs made by Daimler and BMW just based on these two investments in Hungary alone will be there if needed within a few years, it remains uncertain to what extent such demand will materialize. Growth in European EV sales has been robust in the past few years, with last year's sales advancing by 39% on the continent as a whole, reaching over 300,000 units.

As we can see based on data from individual countries, the EV demand outlook can be very uncertain. On one hand Germany had a huge increase in EV sales while in the Netherlands there was a 58% decline. There are simply so many factors which can positively or negatively impact EV sales that there is no way to properly project therefore appropriately plan for EV production capacity in order to meet that demand. At least, not if one relies on pure EV production facilities, like Tesla is doing, not out of choice but due to circumstance.

While the outlook may be uncertain with a bumpy road ahead, the unavoidable conclusion is that the EV market is on an overall robust path of expansion into the overall global auto market, which is why investments such as what we are seeing from European auto makers in Hungary, ensuring that they have ample EV production capacity, which they can bring on-line at will are important. While Tesla demand issues are watched very closely, with recent news that model 3 refunds may now be outpacing new deposits, leaving investors nervous in regards to whether the demand is there to satisfy the stated production capacity goal of perhaps 600,000 units/year by 2020, there is no reason to worry much about Daimler or BMW EV demand, because they will be able to simply switch to ICE unit production whenever demand will prove to be insufficient. At the same time, supply issues will increasingly become irrelevant as more and more such flex plants will be built.

As I pointed out two years ago already, competition for the growing EV market will be brutal. One of the best ways to adjust to the situation is to do precisely what the likes of BMW are gearing up to do. This period in automotive history we are entering in, which will last for decades and will see a lot turmoil and much uncertainty in regards to the constantly changing market demand patterns, will require much flexibility on the part of car makers. While I do not believe that decades from now the ICE era will end, like many people have suggested, I do think that EVs will most likely occupy a far more prominent position on the global auto market, eventually even becoming dominant. Or perhaps it will always remain more of a niche market, which will always make up a relatively small part of the total global auto market. But even so, it will most likely be much larger than it is today. We simply have no way of knowing what we should expect, therefore the flex plant model is a clear advantage, compared with the pure EV business model being pursued by Tesla.

