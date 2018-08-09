Kite Realty Group Is Trading At A Steep Discount

KRG is nearing the completion of its disposition, deleveraging, and redevelopment projects, meaning that significant cashflows will be coming online and more free cash flow will be available.

Kite Realty Group (KRG) remains a compelling buy after reporting Q2 results. Management has effectively balanced its aggressive deleveraging initiative with sustaining strong cash flows, leaving the REIT well-positioned for whatever macroeconomic plays out in the months and years to come. Meanwhile, shares remain significantly undervalued, offering investors a compelling opportunity.

Safety

KRG's solid results (+1.5% NOI year-over-year, +10.3% year-over-year blended cash rent spreads, and ABR growth to $16.66 per square foot) reflected the strong positioning of the portfolio with top-tier tenants in very strong markets [i.e., A-rated tenants such as TJX Companies (TJX), Lowe's (LOW), and Ross Stores (ROST) in cities like DFW, New York, Indianapolis, etc.]. Anchor lease and small shop occupancy were both very strong as well, sitting at 95% and 90.4%, respectively. In fact, the small shop occupancy was the strongest in their peer group after rising 120 basis points year-over-year. Clearly, the retail "apocalypse" skipped Kite-ville.

The company also made considerable progress on its deleveraging initiative during the quarter by selling assets at an extremely attractive high 5 cap rate average and using the proceeds to lower net debt 0.3x sequentially to EBITDA to 6.5x while improving liquidity to nearly $50.3x sequentially to EBITDA to 6.5x while improving liquidity to an all-time high of nearly $500 million (for perspective, they have a current market cap of $1.37B with no preferred stock). This is particularly remarkable given that they had leverage over 9x just a few years ago and now have only $37.7 million of debt maturing through the end of 2020 with a weighted average maturity of over 5 years. Given the attractive cap rates that their properties are selling for, they plan to continue searching for opportunistic sale opportunities to reduce leverage by another $100 million in order to reach their goal of 6x leverage. Management emphasized, however, that they would only conduct further dispositions if it was at an attractive price and that they were in no rush to do so if it meant hurting shareholders.

Growth

KRG downgraded its 2018 FFO guidance by a penny per share (two cents annualized) due to a joint venture that it contributed three properties to at a high 5 cap rate in exchange for considerable cash proceeds ($89 million or ~6.5% of current market cap), a 20% ownership stake in the joint venture, and property management fee rights. Though a decline in cash flows per share is never a cause for celebration, this deal actually appears to have the shareholders' best interests at heart. As evidenced from the small guidance reduction, the interest savings and property management fee gains offset most of the lost property income. Furthermore, it derisked the portfolio by selling off three properties outside of its prime core markets and also reduced debt considerably. Meanwhile, it helped to solidify a relationship with TH Real Estate of the Nuveen investment firm, which should offer them access to lucrative future capital light investment and property management opportunities complimenting Nuveen's connections and capital cost and scale advantages. While it will likely slightly hurt shareholder returns over the next year or two, in the long-run it is in all likelihood a big win.

In the short term, KRG has several positive growth tailwinds. KRG's 3-R initiative are continuing to come online, yielding an average of 9.4% on cost, with ~$5 million expected to come in the coming months. Moving forward, they are focusing on improving their big box leasing over the next 5 quarters while continuing to watch for additional opportunities to further deleverage and/or further enhance the property portfolio. An additional positive is that, thus far, the competitive conditions in the bricks and mortar retail space are combining with rising construction and property costs (from inflation) to keep new shopping center developments to a minimum relative to other real estate sectors. This has helped keep the supply-demand balance favorable for existing landlords such as KRG and enabled them to sell assets for such low cap rates. On the plus side, construction costs have not increased to the point where redevelopments are not accretive, resulting in a very nice combination for KRG's growth initiatives.

Given the company's liquidity and self-funded redevelopment and investment initiatives, growth should continue at its low to mid single digit pace for the foreseeable future, especially as inflation continues to escalate.

Valuation

As should be obvious by the ~200 basis point spread between the dividend yield and property cap rates, shares are trading at a significant discount to NAV while also trading at a distinct discount to historical levels:

KRG data by YCharts

Furthermore, KRG's shares have significantly underperformed Brixmor's (BRX) and Kimco's (KIM) so far this year, leaving them as the most attractive on a dividend basis and right on par with BRX on P/FFO:

KIM data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

While I favored BRX and KIM earlier in the year due to their stronger growth potential and KIM's stronger balance sheet, KRG now offers compelling value relative to them, though all three remain attractive given their still cheap valuations and strong underlying performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM, BRX, KRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.